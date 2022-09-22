France wants to boost renewable energy, now lagging behind

Stiri Recomandate

Medvedev amenință cu rachete hipersonice: NATO trebuie să înțeleagă că Rusia și-a ales propriul drum. Nu există cale de întoarcere

Medvedev amenință cu rachete hipersonice: NATO trebuie să înțeleagă că Rusia și-a ales propriul drum. Nu există cale de întoarcere

Fostul președinte rus Dmitri Medvedev, a avertizat că Rusia ar putea folosi orice armament, inclusiv armele nucleare strategice,… [citeste mai departe]

Flit cu mănuși de catifea, de la ministrul azer al Energiei: Nu putem furniza gaze României, avem cereri de la zece țări europene

Flit cu mănuși de catifea, de la ministrul azer al Energiei: Nu putem furniza gaze României, avem cereri de la zece țări europene

Azerbaidjanul face tot ce-i stă în putinţă să furnizeze gaze României, însă există cel puţin 10 ţări europene care cer gaze acum statului… [citeste mai departe]

Poliția cumpără BMW-uri de la amicul lui Iohannis

Poliția cumpără BMW-uri de la amicul lui Iohannis

Poliția Rutieră cumpără BMW-uri de la amicul lui Iohannis. La nivelul IGPR a fost desfașurată o licitație în vederea contractării, în cadrul proiectului ,,Dezvoltarea unui sistem mixt mobil de monitorizare a traficului rutier privind încălcarea regulilor de circulație” finanțat prin Programul Operațional… [citeste mai departe]

Motanul Stepan a revenit în Ucraina - Celebrul „blogger” s-a refugiat mai multe luni în Franța din cauza războiului - VIDEO

Motanul Stepan a revenit în Ucraina - Celebrul „blogger” s-a refugiat mai multe luni în Franța din cauza războiului - VIDEO

Motanul Stepan a ajuns joi la Lvov. Familia sa a trăit ultimele luni în Franța, după ce a fugit în luna martie după ce rușii au invadat Harkov… [citeste mai departe]

Încă o ediție specială de adio pentru Dodge Challenger: ediția Black Ghost vine cu un ...

Încă o ediție specială de adio pentru Dodge Challenger: ediția Black Ghost vine cu un ...

Anul acesta ne pregătim să spunem adio celebrelor modele Challenger și Charger, așa cum le știm în prezent. Pentru asta, Dodge a pregătit seria de modele finale Last Call, prin care sunt construite ultimele exemplare… [citeste mai departe]

Cine a câștigat licitația și când se vor finaliza acei 10 kilometri lipsă, din autostrada A1 Lugoj-Deva

Cine a câștigat licitația și când se vor finaliza acei 10 kilometri lipsă, din autostrada A1 Lugoj-Deva

Ministrul Transporturilor, Sorin Grindeanu, a anunţat, joi, la Timişoara, că a fost desemnat câştigătorul licitaţiei pentru construirea segmentului de aproximativ 10 kilometri de pe… [citeste mai departe]

PS Veniamin: Maica Domnului ajută oamenii să poarte crucea personală cu demnitate și să împlinească voia lui Dumnezeu

PS Veniamin: Maica Domnului ajută oamenii să poarte crucea personală cu demnitate și să împlinească voia lui Dumnezeu

„Această sărbătoare dă speranță lumii, ne încurajează sa fim statornici în credință chiar și atunci când vin greutăți si încercări asupra noastră”, a spus… [citeste mai departe]

Radar NATO din Oltenia, mutat pentru depozitul unui supermarket. Reacția MApN - EXCLUSIV

Radar NATO din Oltenia, mutat pentru depozitul unui supermarket. Reacția MApN - EXCLUSIV

Scandalul legat de amplasarea depozitului în apropierea radarului a ieșit la iveală după ce publicația locală Indiscret a publicat decizia prin care Tribunalul Dolj a respins, la începutul săptămânii, înţelegere dintre Ministerul… [citeste mai departe]

Pagubele provocate de secetă iau proporții

Pagubele provocate de secetă iau proporții

Suprafaţa agricolă afectată de secetă a ajuns, joi, la 630.378 de hectare, în 37 de judeţe şi în Capitală, potrivit Ministerului Agriculturii şi Dezvoltării Rurale (MADR). Judeţele care au raportat culturi afectate de secetă sunt: Alba, Arad, Argeş, Bacău, Bihor, Botoşani, Braşov, Brăila, Buzău, Călăraşi, Caraş-Severin,… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

France wants to boost renewable energy, now lagging behind

Publicat:
France wants to boost renewable energy, now lagging behind

was set to unveil a plan on Thursday to boost renewable energy in France, including offshore wind farms and solar power, as the country is lagging behind most of its European neighbours, according to AP news.  The move comes amid a major energy crisis in Europe, aggravated by Russia’s war in Ukraine, as […] The post France wants to boost renewable energy, now lagging behind appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU lays out energy crisis plan, says solidarity with Ukraine unshakeable

11:41, 14.09.2022 - The European Commission on Wednesday unveiled a series of proposals to curb the energy price spike that has rocked Europe in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while stressing that the EU’s solidarity with Kyiv would be “unshakeable,” according to Reuters. Energy prices and inflation have surged…

Romania reportedly fears the Netherlands may again veto its Schengen membership

10:20, 14.09.2022 - CDA, a party in the ruling coalition in the Netherlands led by Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra, is reportedly reluctant toward Romania‘s accession to the Schengen Area, European sources told G4Media.ro. The party’s opposition may pause for another year Romania’s hopes of entering the Schengen area,…

EU countries seek solutions to soaring energy prices due to Ukraine crisis

12:40, 09.09.2022 - European Union energy ministers met on Friday to seek agreement on ways to shield citizens from sky-high energy prices and prevent power utilities from collapsing as Russia has gradually turned off gas supplies to Europe in the standoff over Ukraine, according to France24. EU diplomats say member states…

Putin signs decree to increase size of Russian armed forces

16:10, 25.08.2022 - Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Thursday to increase the size of Russia‘s armed forces from 1.9 million to 2.04 million as the war in Ukraine enters its seventh month, according to Reuters. Moscow has not revealed any losses in the conflict since its first weeks, but Western officials…

Marcon calls Russia ‘one of the last imperial colonial powers’ on Africa visit

13:45, 28.07.2022 - French President Emmanuel Macron, on a visit to Benin Wednesday, branded Russia “one of the last imperial colonial powers” for its invasion of Ukraine, according to France 24. Russia launched an offensive against Ukraine. It’s a territorial war, the likes of which we thought had disappeared from European…

Lavrov accuses France of breaching ‘diplomatic etiquette’ over release of Macron-Putin call

13:25, 06.07.2022 - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the publication of a call between French leader Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which took place just four days before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, was a breach of “diplomatic etiquette,” according to Politico. The call…

NATO poised to sign accession protocols for Sweden, Finland

11:00, 05.07.2022 - The 30 NATO allies are set to sign off on the accession protocols for Sweden and Finland on Tuesday, sending the membership bids of the two nations to the alliance capitals for legislative approvals, according to AP News. The move will further increase Russia’s strategic isolation in the wake of its…

EU leaders grant Ukraine and Republic of Moldova candidate status

11:51, 24.06.2022 - EU leaders have granted Ukraine and Republic of Moldova candidate status, marking a key point on the countries’ journeys to possible EU membership, according to Politico. The decision came on Thursday evening during a two-day European Council meeting in Brussels. Both countries applied for membership…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 22 septembrie 2022
Bucuresti 8°C | 19°C
Iasi 8°C | 16°C
Cluj-Napoca 6°C | 15°C
Timisoara 6°C | 17°C
Constanta 10°C | 19°C
Brasov 6°C | 13°C
Baia Mare 5°C | 15°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 22 septembrie 2022
USD 5.0103
EUR 4.9412
CHF 5.1334
GBP 5.662
CAD 3.7178
XAU 268.949
JPY 3.5071
CNY 0.708
AED 1.3641
AUD 3.324
MDL 0.2569
BGN 2.5264

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec