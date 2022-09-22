France wants to boost renewable energy, now lagging behind President Emmanuel Macron was set to unveil a plan on Thursday to boost renewable energy in France, including offshore wind farms and solar power, as the country is lagging behind most of its European neighbours, according to AP news. The move comes amid a major energy crisis in Europe, aggravated by Russia’s war in Ukraine, as […] The post France wants to boost renewable energy, now lagging behind appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Commission on Wednesday unveiled a series of proposals to curb the energy price spike that has rocked Europe in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while stressing that the EU’s solidarity with Kyiv would be “unshakeable,” according to Reuters. Energy prices and inflation have surged…

- CDA, a party in the ruling coalition in the Netherlands led by Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra, is reportedly reluctant toward Romania‘s accession to the Schengen Area, European sources told G4Media.ro. The party’s opposition may pause for another year Romania’s hopes of entering the Schengen area,…

- European Union energy ministers met on Friday to seek agreement on ways to shield citizens from sky-high energy prices and prevent power utilities from collapsing as Russia has gradually turned off gas supplies to Europe in the standoff over Ukraine, according to France24. EU diplomats say member states…

- Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Thursday to increase the size of Russia‘s armed forces from 1.9 million to 2.04 million as the war in Ukraine enters its seventh month, according to Reuters. Moscow has not revealed any losses in the conflict since its first weeks, but Western officials…

- French President Emmanuel Macron, on a visit to Benin Wednesday, branded Russia “one of the last imperial colonial powers” for its invasion of Ukraine, according to France 24. Russia launched an offensive against Ukraine. It’s a territorial war, the likes of which we thought had disappeared from European…

- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the publication of a call between French leader Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which took place just four days before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, was a breach of “diplomatic etiquette,” according to Politico. The call…

- The 30 NATO allies are set to sign off on the accession protocols for Sweden and Finland on Tuesday, sending the membership bids of the two nations to the alliance capitals for legislative approvals, according to AP News. The move will further increase Russia’s strategic isolation in the wake of its…

- EU leaders have granted Ukraine and Republic of Moldova candidate status, marking a key point on the countries’ journeys to possible EU membership, according to Politico. The decision came on Thursday evening during a two-day European Council meeting in Brussels. Both countries applied for membership…