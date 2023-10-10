European Union faces rift over Palestine aid, stance on Israel war with Hamas

Stiri Recomandate

Catargele cu steaguri din faţa Prefecturii Covasna nu au avut niciodată autorizaţie, susține primarul

Cele trei catarge cu steagurile României, Uniunii Europene şi NATO, amplasate în urmă cu peste un deceniu în faţa sediului Prefecturii Covasna, nu au avut niciodată autorizaţie, afirmă primarul… [citeste mai departe]

Farmacist Oana Gheorghiu: Suplimentele alimentare, între reclamă, beneficii și riscuri

Promovate uneori incorect, suplimentele alimentare prezentate ca „naturale, fără efecte adverse” pot prezenta riscuri şi reacţii adverse majore, pentru că nu întotdeauna au conținutul menționat pe etichetă, arată studiul prezentat… [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis merge la Budapesta: întâlnire cu președintele Ungariei

Klaus Iohannis merge la Budapesta: întâlnire cu președintele UngarieiPreședintele României, Klaus Iohannis, va efectua, miercuri, 11 octombrie 2023, o vizită oficială în Ungaria, la invitația Președintelui Katalin Novák, informează Administrația prezidențială.Vizita… [citeste mai departe]

ANUNȚ Modern Calor: De săptămâna viitoare se pot depune cereri pentru ajutorul de încălzire

Având în vedere că o mare parte dintre clienții S.C. Modern Calor S.A. sunt persoane cu o situație financiară mai dificilă, societatea anunță că, începând de luni, 16 octombrie 2023, clienții racordați la sistemul… [citeste mai departe]

Festivalul pe Lac, ediția de toamnă: un eveniment care a scos în evidență resursele de frumusețe ale Aiudului

În perioada 6-8 octombrie 2023, a avut loc cea de-a doua ediție a Festivalului pe Lac – ediția de toamnă, organizat de către Georgia Catering în parteneriat cu Primăria și… [citeste mai departe]

Cei doi români prinși în Ucraina în timp ce încercau să livreze 186 kg de heroină ar fi din Alexandria / Drogurile erau ascunse sub 16 tone de curmale

Eveniment Cei doi români prinși în Ucraina în timp ce încercau să livreze 186 kg de heroină… [citeste mai departe]

Ce au postat pe Facebook Diana Șoșoacă și George Simion după ce Volodimir Zelenski și-a anulat discursul din Parlament din cauza unor posibile perturbări

Volodimir Zelenski se află marți în vizită oficială pentru prima oară în România… [citeste mai departe]

Bani în plus de la bugetul local Alba Iulia pentru STP Alba. Care este valoarea compensației suplimentare

Bani în plus de la bugetul local Alba Iulia pentru STP Alba. Care este valoarea compensației suplimentare STP SA, operatorul de transport public din Alba Iulia va primi o sumă suplimentară… [citeste mai departe]

Un nou record marca BETAK: 10.000 tone de oțel prelucrat, cu trei săptămâni mai repede față de anul trecut

„Joi 05 Octombrie 2023 a adus un nou #record de producție pentru echipa  Betak ! La orele 8:45 am atins cifra de 10.000 tone de oțel prelucrat. Mai repede cu trei săptămâni față… [citeste mai departe]

La Timișoara va avea loc cel mai mare forum de afaceri europene din România

Cel mai mare forum de afaceri europene din România, EUROSFAT, ajunge anul acesta în premieră la Timișoara, în perioada 13-14 octombrie, la Universitatea de Vest din Timișoara (UVT). În cadrul acestui eveniment, pentru prima dată de când a preluat… [citeste mai departe]


European Union faces rift over Palestine aid, stance on Israel war with Hamas

Publicat:
European Union faces rift over Palestine aid, stance on Israel war with Hamas

Divisions among EU member states and a lack of convergence from EU institutions were on display on Monday over plans to halt aid to Palestine in response to Saturday’s attack on Israel by Hamas, according to Euractiv.  The EU’s disarray reflects longstanding divisions within the bloc over the Israel-Palestinian conflict, even as its member states […] The post faces rift over Palestine aid, stance on Israel war with Hamas appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 09 octombrie 2023
USD 4.7168
EUR 4.9682
CHF 5.1787
GBP 5.7469
CAD 3.4534
XAU 280.671
JPY 3.1638
CNY 0.6474
AED 1.2842
AUD 3.0014
MDL 0.2583
BGN 2.5402

