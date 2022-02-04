EU, U.S. agree to resume trade in mussels, clams and oysters

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Union‘s border-free Schengen area should be managed by regular ministerial meetings, just like the eurozone, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday, adding that this could start as early as next month, according to Reuters. National security concerns, waves of migration and…

- The European Union will extend permission for banks in the bloc to continue using clearing houses in London for a further three years from June, its financial services chief said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Mairead McGuinness had already said last November that such permission, known as equivalence,…

- Russia laid out its demands for security guarantees in Europe to NATO‘s 30 allies on Wednesday but insisted they were not ultimatums following intense talks with the United States in Geneva that failed to break the deadlock, according to Reuters. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg received Russian…

- The European Union executive is set to demand that Poland pay around 70 million euros of fines for failing to scrap a contentious system for disciplining judges, sources have told Reuters. A spokesman for the European Commission separately confirmed at a news conference on Tuesday that it had received…

- Russia said on Tuesday it was not optimistic after the first round of talks with the United States on the Ukraine crisis and would not allow its demands for security guarantees from the West to become mired in tortuous negotiations, according to Reuters. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was…

- China, Russia, Britain, the United States and France have agreed that a further spread of nuclear arms and a nuclear war should be avoided, according to a joint statement by the five nuclear powers published by the Kremlin on Monday, according to Reuters. It said that the five countries which are the…

- Poland will lower VAT on some food to zero from Feb. 1, the finance minister said on Wednesday, as part of a programme of tax cuts and cash handouts meant to soften the impact of spiralling inflation on consumers, according to Reuters. Poland had requested approval from the European Union to change…

- The European Union will toughen sanctions on Belarus on Monday and may extend them to include airlines and others involved in transporting migrants, the EU’s top diplomat said, as the migrant crisis on the Polish border intensifies, according to Reuters. Ahead of an EU foreign ministers’ meeting, Germany’s…