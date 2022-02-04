EU, U.S. agree to resume trade in mussels, clams and oysters

Stiri Recomandate

Lucrările unor artiști timișoreni, în expoziție la Lisabona FOTO

Galeria Institutului Cultural Român de la Lisabona găzduiește în perioada 10 februarie – 22 martie 2022 expoziţia colectivă „sobre VIVER” (Asupra Viețuirii), curatoriată de pictorul Andrei Rosetti. Expoziția cuprinde lucrări de pictură, desen, fotografie, obiect,… [citeste mai departe]

Cum a furat un tânăr, de 17 ani, două plicuri cu bani din sediul unei asociații de locatari din Alba Iulia

Cum a furat un tânăr, de 17 ani, două plicuri cu bani din sediul unei asociații de locatari din Alba Iulia Un tânăr de 17 ani a intrat în sediul unei asociații de locatari din Alba… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO| IPJ Alba: Elevii din Câmpeni și Zlatna, consiliați de polițiști și specialiști în prevenirea consumului de droguri

FOTO| IPJ Alba: Elevii din Câmpeni și Zlatna, consiliați de polițiști și specialiști în prevenirea consumului de droguri FOTO| IPJ Alba: Elevii… [citeste mai departe]

Cât costă, de fapt, să pui GPL pe o Dacia Duster și în cât timp îți întorci investiția

Cât costă, de fapt, să pui GPL pe o Dacia Duster și în cât timp îți întorci investiția. Află chiar acum dacă rentează sau nu să îți pui GPL pe o Dacia Duster. Spre deosebire de beznină sau motorină, GPL-ul este… [citeste mai departe]

Premieră pentru Moldova. Intervenţie chirugicală rară, la un copil de 12 ani, la Spitalul Judeţean din Bacău

Medicii spitalului din Bacău au efectuat o intervenţie chirugicală pediatrică în premieră în Moldova şi printre puţinele de acest gen din ţară. Intervenţia a fost posibilă… [citeste mai departe]

Barna cere demisia lui Chirica şi îl atacă pe Cioloş: Mesajul despre un primar PNL ar fi trebuit să vină de la preşedintele USR. Dar Dacian e ocupat cu altele

Scandalul din USR ia amploare, principalii actori, Dacian Cioloş şi Dan… [citeste mai departe]

CNAS asigură tratamentul pentru pacienții cu hepatita C, din februarie. Care sunt noutățile

CNAS asigură tratamentul pentru pacienții cu hepatita C, din februarie. Care sunt noutățile Casa Națională de Asigurări de Sănătate (CNAS) anunță că din luna februarie 2022, tratamentul pentru pacienții cu diverse… [citeste mai departe]

Grecia vrea să deschidă sezonul turistic estival la 1 martie. Restricțiile de călătorie, relaxate

Grecia plănuiește să primească anul acesta turiști de la 1 martie, mai devreme decât în oricare alt an. Primul pas în planul de deschidere a sectorului turistic este relaxarea restricţiilor de călătorie… [citeste mai departe]

Managerul Spitalului Județean Suceava mulțumește public personalului medical pentru ...

 Conducerea Spitalului Județean de Urgență „Sf. Ioan cel Nou" din  Suceava, prin vocea managerului Alexandru Calancea, mulțumește public tuturor angajaților unității sanitare, care „au dat dovadă de receptivitatea și disponibilitatea… [citeste mai departe]

Protest pe pârtiile din Păltiniș. Oamenii sunt revoltați de indiferența autorităților

Protestul va avea loc sâmbătă, la ora 12 și reprezintă „un ultim semnal de alarmă” din partea investitorilor față de măsurile care lovesc sectorul turismului de iarnă.Modificarea structurii anului școlar și creșterea… [citeste mai departe]


EU, U.S. agree to resume trade in mussels, clams and oysters

Publicat:
EU, U.S. agree to resume trade in mussels, clams and oysters

and the have agreed to resume trade in mussels, clams and oysters from the end of February after they were halted more than a decade ago, marking another step in improved transatlantic relations, according to Reuters. Trade in bivalve molluscs, cockles and scallops, came to a halt in 2011 due […] The post EU, U.S. agree to resume trade in mussels, clams and oysters appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

