EU growth plan potential ‘game changer’ for Western Balkans, official says

- Britain will commit 20,000 military personnel to serve across Europe in a major NATO exercise in the first half of this year, as well as warships and fighter jets, the defence ministry said on Monday, according to Reuters. The deployment includes 16,000 British army troops who will be based in Eastern…

- The European Union on Monday said it would launch an investigation of social media company X, formerly known as Twitter, over a suspected breach of obligations in its first such probe under the Digital Services Act (DSA), according to Reuters. The DSA, which entered into force in November last year,…

- Oil futures rose more than $1 on Monday, extending gains on the prospect of OPEC+ deepening supply cuts to shore up prices after four weeks of decline on demand worries and concern over Middle East supply disruption owing to the Israel-Hamas conflict, according to Reuters. Brent crude futures rose…

- The European Union reached a deal on Wednesday on a law to place methane emissions limits on Europe‘s oil and gas imports from 2030, pressuring international suppliers to clamp down on leaks of the potent greenhouse gas, according to Reuters. Methane is the second-biggest cause of climate change after…

- The euro zone economy contracted marginally quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter, a new estimate confirmed on Tuesday, underlining expectations of a technical recession if the fourth quarter turns out equally weak, but employment still rose, according to Reuters. The European Union’s statistics office…

- Uniunea Europeana intenționeaza sa ajute țarile din Balcanii de Vest -Macedonia de Nord, Albania, Kosovo, Serbia, Muntenegru și Bosnia și Herțegovina - sa-și continue reformele necesare pentru integrarea in UE cu o investiție de 6 miliarde de euro, a declarat luni, la Skopie, președintele executivului…

- The European Union plans to help the countries of the Western Balkans to pursue reforms needed for integration with the wealthy bloc with 6 billion euros investment, the EU executive’s president Ursula von der Leyen said in Skopje on Monday, according to Reuters. North Macedonia, Albania, Kosovo, Serbia,…

- European Union leaders meet on Thursday to grapple with the conflict between Israel and Hamas while also aiming to show continuing support for Ukraine in its war against Russia‘s invasion, according to Reuters. The summit in Brussels will be the first in-person meeting of the EU’s 27 national leaders…