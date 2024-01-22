EU growth plan potential ‘game changer’ for Western Balkans, official says

Stiri Recomandate

Localitati din 21 de judete primesc finantare pentru 52 de noi investitii in infrastructura rutiera si tehnico-edilitara

Ministrul Adrian Ioan Vestea a semnat astazi 52 de noi contracte de finantare prin Programul National de Investitii "Anghel Saligny", in valoare totala de 445.553.504,67… [citeste mai departe]

Imagine nouă cu viitorul Jeep Wagoneer S electric: motor de 600 CP

În toamna lui 2022, Jeep a anunțat că modelul de dimensiuni mari Wagoneer va deveni electric. Cu acea ocazie, constructorul american ne-a arătat primele imagini prelucrate digital cu noul model, care urmează să fie lansat în acest an pe piața din America de Nord, dar… [citeste mai departe]

Directorul Grădinii Botanice Jibou, reținut de procurori

Directorul Grădinii Botanice din Jibou, Cosmin Sicora, a fost reținut, în data de 22 ianuarie, de către procurorii Parchetului de pe langă Tribunalul Sălaj. Potrivit unor surse judiciare, se pare că acesta ar fi anchetat pentru presupuse infracțiuni economice. La mijloc ar fi un prejudiciu… [citeste mai departe]

Când începe Mireasa – Capriciile Iubirii sezonul 6, la Antena Stars. „Vă aștept în fiecare seară, de luni până vineri”

Aftershow-ul Mireasa – Capriciile iubirii revine la Antena Stars cu cel de-al şaselea sezon. Începând de astăzi, în fiecare zi, de luni… [citeste mai departe]

Știri justitie Constanta: Presedintele a semnat decretul pentru pensionarea magistratului Aida Iolanda Slate, de la Tribunalul Constanta

Aida Iolanda Slate, din cadrul Tribunalului Constanta, va iesi la pensie, dupa ce presedintele Klaus Iohannis a semnat astazi,… [citeste mai departe]

Ţara care se află pe trei continente. Este unică în lume

În lumea noastră vastă și diversă, există țări care își împart teritoriul între două continente, oferind o perspectivă unică asupra culturii și geografiei. Aceste țări sunt adevărate punți între lumi și au o importanță istorică și culturală semnificativă. Mai mult, există și o țară,… [citeste mai departe]

Premieră: Ministrul român al Agriculturii cere demisia comisarului European pentru Agricultură

Florin Barbu, ministrul Agriculturii și Dezvoltării Rurale, a anunțat, luni, că va cere în Consiliului de Miniștri demisia comisarului European pentru Agricultură, Janusz Wojciechowski. Ministrul Florin Barbu… [citeste mai departe]

(VIDEO) Daniel Băluță a dat ordinul

Primarul Sectorului 4 Daniel Băluţă a dat ordinul pentru începerea lucrărilor de reconstruire totală a Planşeului Unirii. Contractul pentru realizarea proiectului tehnic şi pentru execuţia efectivă a lucrărilor, atribuit (în urma unei proceduri de licitaţie publică, derulată în Sistemul de Achiziţii Publice-SICAP şi încheiată… [citeste mai departe]

NATO pregătește cel mai mare exercițiu militar din ultimul deceniu, cu 90.000 de soldați

Un total de 50 de nave, 80 de avioane și peste 1.100 de vehicule de luptă vor participa la manevrele militare ale NATO, anunță La Razon, citată de Rador Radio România.”Dacă ne atacă, trebuie să fim pregătiți”, spune… [citeste mai departe]


EU growth plan potential ‘game changer’ for Western Balkans, official says

Publicat:
‘s 6-billion euro growth plan for the is a potential “game changer” that could double the size of regional economies in the next decade, an EU official said on Monday, according to ReutersLeaders of the six Western Balkan countries – Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, and Serbia – met […] The post EU growth plan potential ‘game changer’ for , official says appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

