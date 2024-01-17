EU, China raise EV and liquor probes during a meeting in Davos

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Unemployment in the euro zone matched its lowest level on record in November, despite worries that the 20-nation bloc succumbed to a recession in the second half of last year, according to Bloomberg. The jobless rate dropped to 6.4% from 6.5% in October, Eurostat said Tuesday, equivalent to almost 11…

- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government signaled it’s prepared to reverse course and back the sale of additional Eurofighter aircraft to Saudi Arabia, though it said it might take several years for them to be delivered, according to Bloomberg. Scholz said as recently as July that his ruling coalition…

- China is launching an anti-dumping investigation into liquor products like brandy from the European Union as trade tensions between Beijing and Brussels intensified. European liquor stocks declined, according to Bloomberg. The investigation will focus on brandy products that come in smaller than 200…

- Ukraine‘s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Oslo to meet some of this strongest supporters, having left Washington without a clear commitment to $61 billion in aid, according to Bloomberg. The meeting with Nordic leaders is intended to prepare for a European Union summit starting Thursday where…

- Beijing has rebuffed a complaint by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen over the EU’s trade deficit against China, a day before her summit meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to Politico. The EU bears responsibility for the trade imbalance as it’s stopped businesses…

- Top representatives from the European Union will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other key leaders this week, their first in-person summit since 2019 aimed at easing tensions between the bloc and Beijing, according to Bloomberg. The Chinese leadership will meet with European Council President…

- Hamas said the group is close to reaching a “truce agreement” with Israel via Qatari mediation in rare public comments that suggest talks over freeing some hostages are progressing and could lead to a limited pause in fighting, according to Bloomberg. Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh’s announcement came…

- Romania kept borrowing costs unchanged at its final monetary-policy meeting this year as concerns over persistently high inflation outweigh warnings of an economic slowdown, according to Bloomberg. The central bank in Bucharest left the benchmark interest rate at 7% on Wednesday for a seventh straight…