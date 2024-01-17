EU, China raise EV and liquor probes during a meeting in Davos

Stiri Recomandate

Noapte de studiu, alături de LSTGM

Cea de-a doua sesiune de examene bate la ușă pentru studenții Universității de Medicină, Farmacie, Științe și Tehnologie „George Emil Palade" din Târgu Mureș, prilej pentru tradiționala noapte de studiu, organizată de Liga Studenților Târgu Mureș la una dintre consacratele puncte de întâlnire a studenților, cafeneaua 112. Evenimentul… [citeste mai departe]

Autocar izbit în plin de un tramvai, în București

Un aotocar a fost lovit de un tramvai, în zona Gării Filaret, în urmă cu câteva minute.Accidentul s-a produs pe C I Istrate către Mărășești. Circulația tramvaielor 34 este restricționată. Din primele informații nu sunt victime în urma coelziunii. Șoferii au fost tesatați cu aparatul alcooltest,… [citeste mai departe]

Expozitia Din lada de zestre a satului romanesc, realizata cu piese din colectia privata a Eugeniei Catargiu, va avea loc la Muzeul de Arta Populara Constanta

Consiliul Judetean Constanta, prin Muzeul de Arta Populara Constanta, organizeaza la… [citeste mai departe]

(video) Ce spune Serebrian despre cercetarea penală a lui Ignatiev în Ucraina

Viceprim-ministrul pentru Reintegrare, Oleg Serebrian, susține că Guvernul nu a primit o înștiințare din partea Ucrainei cu privire la cercetarea penală așa-zisul ministru de Externe de la Tiraspol, Vitalii Ignatiev în Ucraina. Serebrian a declarat… [citeste mai departe]

ISU Bihor:Proiectile explozive functionale descoperite in incinta Aeroportului Oradea

Nr. 11 Oradea, 17.01.2024 BULETIN INFORMATIV Proiectile explozive functionale descoperite in incinta Aeroportului Oradea 12 proiectile functionale, provenite din cel de al Doilea Razboi Mondial, au fost descoperite marti, 16 ianuarie… [citeste mai departe]

Clubul de Presă îi cere lui Marcel Ciolacu să dispună revocarea măsurii abuzive! PSD, lovitură împotriva libertății de expresie

Printr-o decizie fără precedent în istoria recentă, PSD a decis ca, în plin an electoral, în care vom avea patru runde de alegeri,… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbatul care a omorât vara trecută doi bătrâni, în apartamentul lor din Timișoara, condamnat la peste 28 de ani de închisoare

Bărbatul care a înjunghiat mortal, în vara trecută, doi soți, de 75, respectiv 78 de ani, în încercarea de a-i tâlhări, a fost condamnat… [citeste mai departe]

Patroana unui renumit local din Cluj, pusă la încercare de un client român. A chemat Poliția acuzând-o de un presupus dispreț etnic

Márkos Tünde, patroana unui cunoscut local de pe strada Universității, a relatat o întâmplare greu de înțeles pentru „Clujul multicultural”… [citeste mai departe]


EU, China raise EV and liquor probes during a meeting in Davos

Publicat:
EU, China raise EV and liquor probes during a meeting in Davos

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and raised their respective electric vehicle and liquor investigations during a meeting in , underscoring concern that the new probes risk triggering a broader trade conflict, according to Bloomberg.  Even though they broached the issue, there was no further discussion on either investigation, […] The post EU, China raise EV and liquor probes during a meeting in Davos appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

