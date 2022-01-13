Djokovic included in Australian Open draw despite visa threat

Stiri Recomandate

SRI are nevoie de hârtie igienică de peste 2 milioane de lei. Furnizorul, o firmă cu un singur angajat

SRI are nevoie de hârtie igienică de peste 2 milioane de lei. Furnizorul, o firmă cu un singur angajat

Ioana Theodoru Serviciul Român de Informații își ia măsuri de precauție pentru un an care se anunță dificil, având în vedere crizele care amenință România: cumpără hârtie igienică în valoarea… [citeste mai departe]

Clădirile monument istoric de la Mina Petrila, salvate de la demolare. Consiliul Județean are de gând să le introducă în circuitul turistic

Clădirile monument istoric de la Mina Petrila, salvate de la demolare. Consiliul Județean are de gând să le introducă în circuitul turistic

Consiliul Județean Hunedoara va cumpăra clădirile și terenul care fac parte din „Ansamblul Istoric Mina Petrila.… [citeste mai departe]

Gestul șocant făcut de Liviu Dragnea înainte de despărțirea de Irina Tănase. Tânăra nu a bănuit nimic EXCLUSIV

Gestul șocant făcut de Liviu Dragnea înainte de despărțirea de Irina Tănase. Tânăra nu a bănuit nimic EXCLUSIV

Liviu Dragnea a făcut un gest șocant, chiar înainte de a se despărți de Irina Tănase. Un întreg scandal a avut loc atunci când în presă s-a aflat că tânăra și-a înșelat… [citeste mai departe]

OFICIAL: Majorările de salarii pentru profesori, doar cu 4,5% în acest an. Cât cresc costurile standard în școli

OFICIAL: Majorările de salarii pentru profesori, doar cu 4,5% în acest an. Cât cresc costurile standard în școli

OFICIAL: Majorările de salarii pentru profesori, doar cu 4,5% în acest an. Cât cresc costurile standard în școli Un proiect pus în dezbatere publică de Ministerul Educației… [citeste mai departe]

(P) Preturi Reduse pe answear.ro folosind site-ul cupon-reducere.ro

(P) Preturi Reduse pe answear.ro folosind site-ul cupon-reducere.ro

Fie ca  îți dorești articole vestimentare ocazionale, sau  articole vestimentare specifice pentru evenimente extraordinare , ori doresti  doar să-ți improspatezi garderoba cu cele mai recente modele de imbracaminte sau  încălțăminte, ai la dispozitie o varianta usor… [citeste mai departe]

BNR: Datoria externă a României a crescut cu 6 430 de milioane de euro, în 2021

BNR: Datoria externă a României a crescut cu 6 430 de milioane de euro, în 2021

BNR: Datoria externă a României a crescut cu 6 430 de milioane de euro, în 2021. BNR a stabilit că în perioada ianuarie – noiembrie 2021, datoria externă totală a crescut cu 6 430 milioane euro. Balanța de plăți, în aceeași perioadă, a… [citeste mai departe]

Cum l-a ajutat Ion Țiriac pe Novak Djokovic în carieră. „Dacă nu se accidentează, va câștiga măcar un Grand Slam”

Cum l-a ajutat Ion Țiriac pe Novak Djokovic în carieră. „Dacă nu se accidentează, va câștiga măcar un Grand Slam”

Cum l-a ajutat Ion Țiriac pe Novak Djokovic în carieră. Omul de afaceri român a jucat un rol important în traseul din tenis urmat de campionul sârb. Liderul… [citeste mai departe]

Diana Dumitrescu, într-o situație delicată. Actrița a împărtășit totul cu fanii ei. „Am rămas fără păr de tot. S-a rupt”

Diana Dumitrescu, într-o situație delicată. Actrița a împărtășit totul cu fanii ei. „Am rămas fără păr de tot. S-a rupt”

Diana Dumitrescu a postat pe contul de Instagram un video, în care mărturisește că se confruntă cu o problem de ceva timp. Mai exact,… [citeste mai departe]

Numărul cazurilor active de covid a crescut de la 3.655 la 4.129 în județul Suceava

Numărul cazurilor active de covid a crescut de la 3.655 la 4.129 în județul Suceava

În județul Suceava s-au raportat 550 de cazuri noi de coronavirus, cu 11 în plus față de ziua precedentă, după ce s-au făcut 2.640 de teste. Ca număr de cazuri noi, Suceava se află pe locul IV la nivel național, după București,… [citeste mai departe]

Atac la Rafila, din interiorul PNL. „Cum oprim creșterea numărului de cazuri? Pentru că rezultatele până acum sunt proaste”

Atac la Rafila, din interiorul PNL. „Cum oprim creșterea numărului de cazuri? Pentru că rezultatele până acum sunt proaste”

Critici în interiorul Coaliției, pe tema gestionării pandemiei de COVID-19. Purtătorul de cuvânt al PNL-ului, Ionuț Stroe, nu își ascunde… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Djokovic included in Australian Open draw despite visa threat

Publicat:
Djokovic included in Australian Open draw despite visa threat

has been entered into the first tennis grand slam of 2022 even as doubts remain over whether he’ll be allowed to stay in Australia and compete, according to Bloomberg number one seed will play fellow in his first-round match, according to results of the official draw Thursday. […] The post Djokovic included in Australian Open draw despite visa threat appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Google, Facebook slapped with French privacy fines over cookies

12:25, 06.01.2022 - Alphabet Inc.’s Google was slapped with a record French fine of E150mln by the nation’s privacy watchdog, together with a E60mln fine for Meta Platforms Inc.’s Facebook, over the way the companies manage cookies, according to Bloomberg.  CNIL, France’s data protection authority, on Thursday issued the…

Euro-area activity drops to nine-month low on resurgent virus

13:40, 16.12.2021 - Euro-area economic activity slowed as rising coronavirus cases hurt service providers to offset an improvement in manufacturing output. Inflation pressure eased a little, according to Bloomberg. A composite gauge for both sectors fell to 53.4 in December from 55.4 the previous month, according to a…

Commission refers Romania to court for two cases: industrial pollution and air pollution control

14:50, 02.12.2021 - The European Commission decided on Thursday to refer Romania to the Court of Justice of the European Union for failing to comply with EU rules to tackle industrial pollution and to adopt an air pollution control programme, according to a press release. The EU Commission explained that in the first case,…

Romania parliament endorses PM Ciuca’s grand coalition government

14:00, 25.11.2021 - Romanian legislators endorsed the grand coalition government of Liberal Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca by an overwhelming majority on Thursday, inaugurating a rotating premiership deal to end a two-month long political stalemate. “We can finally offer predictability and guarantee stability and development.…

Belarus leader threatens to shut EU gas transit in migrant standoff

14:30, 11.11.2021 - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced on Thursday that he’d consider shutting down gas transit to the European Union if Poland closes the border as thousands of migrants seek to cross from his country into EU territory, according to Bloomberg. “If they impose additional sanctions that…

Romania’s Social Democrats are undecided on backing PM-Designate

13:00, 25.10.2021 - Romania’s opposition Social Democrats haven’t decided whether to back a government proposed by Prime Minister-Designate Nicolae Ciuca after a first round of talks revealed outstanding differences between the two parties, according to Bloomberg.  “The Social Democrats, who control the most seats in parliament,…

Republic of Moldova reaches provisional IMF loan deal worth $564mln

15:30, 21.10.2021 - The Republic of Moldova has reached a provisional loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) worth about $564mln over 40 months, according to RFE/RL. The Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova, Natalia Gavrilita said on Thursday that the first tranche of $81mln could be received from…

Dacian Ciolos submits minority cabinet list to Romanian Parliament, with approval unlikely

13:45, 18.10.2021 - Romanian Prime Minister-Designate and USR party leader Dacian Ciolos submitted a proposed minority government to parliament, though its chances of approval are remote, meaning the current political crisis is likely to persist, according to Bloomberg.  Despite failing to convince former allies from the…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 13 ianuarie 2022
Bucuresti -6°C | 1°C
Iasi -5°C | -2°C
Cluj-Napoca -9°C | -3°C
Timisoara -7°C | -3°C
Constanta -4°C | -0°C
Brasov -7°C | -2°C
Baia Mare -7°C | -4°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 09.01.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 447.130,80 4.611.262,96
II (5/6) 4 37.260,90 -
III (4/6) 456 326,85 -
IV (3/6) 9.264 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 5.187.270,16

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 13 ianuarie 2022
USD 4.3131
EUR 4.9435
CHF 4.7241
GBP 5.9267
CAD 3.4552
XAU 252.74
JPY 3.7649
CNY 0.6781
AED 1.1743
AUD 3.1514
MDL 0.2418
BGN 2.5275

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec