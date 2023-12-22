Czechs mourn victims of university shooting as police patrol public areas

Stiri Recomandate

Marco Borgnino şi-a reziliat contractul cu Farul Constanţa

Marco Borgnino şi-a reziliat contractul cu Farul Constanţa

Clubul de fotbal Farul Constanţa şi mijlocaşul argentinian Marco Borgnino au decis, de comun acord, întreruperea relaţiilor contractuale, a anunţat, joi, campioana României pe site-ul său oficial, potrivit Agerpres.Transferat în vara acestui an la la Farul, Marco Borgnino a evoluat…

FOTO: Corul Metanoia, format din polițiști de la Penitenciarul Aiud, concerte de colinde la Cugir, Alba Iulia și Aiud

FOTO: Corul Metanoia, format din polițiști de la Penitenciarul Aiud, concerte de colinde la Cugir, Alba Iulia și Aiud

FOTO: Corul Metanoia, format din polițiști de la Penitenciarul Aiud, concerte de colinde la Cugir, Alba Iulia și Aiud Sărbătoarea Nașterii Domnului Iisus Hristos…

Povestea Vinului în Podgoria Lechința, în ruta națională a vinului. Reprezentant al Ministerului Turismului: „Vinurile produse sunt exceționale!"

Povestea Vinului în Podgoria Lechința, în ruta națională a vinului. Reprezentant al Ministerului Turismului: „Vinurile produse sunt exceționale!”

Ruta cultural turistică „Povestea Vinului în Podgoria Lechința" este cea mai nouă rută recunoscută…

(AUDIO) Iaşi: Cinematograful Dacia, transformat în Ateneul Copiilor, după lucrările de reabilitare şi modernizare

(AUDIO) Iaşi: Cinematograful Dacia, transformat în Ateneul Copiilor, după lucrările de reabilitare şi modernizare

La Iași, a fost semnat, astăzi, contractul de reabilitare, modernizare și extindere a Cinematografului Dacia. Valoarea proiectului este de aproape 15 milioane de lei,…

Planul uriaș pus la cale de Joe Biden: Cum vrea să pună beţe în roate maşinăriei de război ruse (AFP)

Planul uriaș pus la cale de Joe Biden: Cum vrea să pună beţe în roate maşinăriei de război ruse (AFP)

Planul uriaș pus la cale de Joe Biden: Cum vrea să pună beţe în roate maşinăriei de război ruse (AFP)Preşedintele american Joe Biden se pregătea vineri să semneze un ordin executiv care…

Un avion al unei companii aeriene din România a fost sechestrat pe un aeroport din Franţa: Sunt suspiciuni de trafic de persoane

Un avion al unei companii aeriene din România a fost sechestrat pe un aeroport din Franţa: Sunt suspiciuni de trafic de persoane

Un avion al unei companii din România a fost sechestrat pe un aeroport din Franţa: Sunt suspiciuni de trafic de persoaneUn avion la bordul căruia…

Jens Stoltenberg: Putin a pierdut Ucraina pentru totdeauna

Jens Stoltenberg: Putin a pierdut Ucraina pentru totdeauna

Rusia a pierdut Ucraina pentru totdeauna ca rezultat al războiului şi nu va fi capabilă să-şi atingă obiectivele militare în pofida unui efort masiv al armatei sale făcut după invadarea Ucrainei în februarie anul trecut, a susţinut vineri secretarul gener

Trupa „The Motans" va cânta în Piața Victoriei, de Revelion

Trupa „The Motans” va cânta în Piața Victoriei, de Revelion

„The Motans" va cânta în Piața Victoriei, de Revelion. Timișorenii, dar și turiștii care se vor afla, la sfârșitul anului, în orașul nostru vor avea ocazia să admire, în Piața Victoriei, în noaptea de Revelion, un impresionant foc de artificii.

Circulaţie restricţionată din cauza unor transporturi agabaritice

Circulaţie restricţionată din cauza unor transporturi agabaritice

Circulaţia va fi restricţionată vineri seară pe mai multe drumuri din ţară având în vedere efectuarea unor transporturi agabaritice, potrivit Agerpres.Centrul INFOTRAFIC din Inspectoratul General al Poliţiei Române informează că vineri un transport agabaritic se va…

Buzoian în stare gravă, după un accident produs în zona gării

Buzoian în stare gravă, după un accident produs în zona gării

Un bărbat a fost grav rănit, în această seară, în timp ce încerca să traverseze Bulevardul Gării prin zona trecerii de pietoni din apropierea rondului. Primele date arată că victima a fost surprinsă și accidentată de un taxi în timp ce încerca să traverseze. La fața locului…


Czechs mourn victims of university shooting as police patrol public areas

Publicat:
Czechs mourn victims of university shooting as police patrol public areas

Czechs mourned the victims of the country's worst mass shooting as police tightened security around schools and other public buildings across the country on Friday after a student gunman killed 14 people at a university building on Thursday, according to Reuters. At the headquarters in Prague a growing crowd that included

