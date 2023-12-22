Czechs mourn victims of university shooting as police patrol public areasPublicat:
Czechs mourned the victims of the country’s worst mass shooting as police tightened security around schools and other public buildings across the country on Friday after a student gunman killed 14 people at a university building on Thursday, according to Reuters. At the Charles University headquarters in Prague a growing crowd that included Prime Minister […] The post Czechs mourn victims of university shooting as police patrol public areas appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
