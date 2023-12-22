Czechs mourn victims of university shooting as police patrol public areas

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- A senior European Union official said on Thursday the bloc will allow in more than 60,000 of the most vulnerable refugees in 2024-25, a slight increase from previous years, and rebuffed criticism that it is more welcoming to Ukrainians than others, according to Reuters. Ylva Johansson, EU Commissioner…

- OPEC+ oil producers on Thursday agreed to voluntary output cuts totalling about 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) for early next year led by Saudi Arabia rolling over its current voluntary cut, according to Reuters. Benchmark global oil prices settled down around 2% , in part because the reductions…

- The European Commission will renew its authorization of glyphosate for a further 10 years, it said on Thursday, even though EU governments earlier failed to give a clear opinion on whether or not to extend the approval, according to Reuters. “To balance those considerations, the Commission will adopt…

- An EU tribunal made legal errors when it ruled in favour of Apple over a 13 billion euro tax order and should review the case again, an adviser to Europe’s top court said on Thursday, in a potential setback for the iPhone maker, according to Reuters. The tax case against Apple was part of EU […] The…

- Russia launched a massive drone attack early on Friday, hitting critical infrastructure in the west and south of Ukraine and destroying private houses and commercial buildings in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, officials said, according to Reuters. The air force said it shot down 24 “Shahed”…

- Romanian state pensions will rise twice in 2024, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday, beginning in January when they will be indexed by 13.8% and again in September when they will be recalculated based on a pending bill, according to Reuters. Under Romania‘s European Union funds recovery…

- NATO is stepping up patrols in the Baltic Sea following recent damage to undersea infrastructure in the region, the transatlantic military alliance said on Thursday, according to Reuters. “The increased measures include additional surveillance and reconnaissance flights, including with maritime patrol…

- Russia’s government said on Friday it had lifted a ban on pipeline diesel exports via ports, removing the bulk of restrictions installed on September 21, according to Reuters. The restrictions for gasoline exports are still in place. Diesel is Russia’s biggest oil product export, at about 35 million…