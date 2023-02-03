Czech incoming president says no ‘cap’ on Kyiv weapons shipments

Stiri Recomandate

Norvegia cercetează dacă vopseaua albă este rasistă

Universitatea daneză din Bergen cercetează dacă vopseaua albă este rasistă și cum această culoare a contribuit, dacă a contribuit la „supremația albă" și la construirea unei lumi „mai albe". Pentru această cercetare, Norvegia a alocat 1,2 milioane de dolari. Acest studiu este finanțat de către…

Virgil Popescu, la ceremonia de semnare a unui nou contract individual pentru livrarea de gaze naturale azere în România: Cooperarea dintre România şi Azerbaijan în domeniul energiei cuprinde mai multe paliere, gaz, GNL şi energie verde

Aproximativ 40 de țări ar putea boicota Jocurile Olimpice de la Paris, anunță ministrul polonez al sportului

Aproximativ 40 de țări ar putea boicota următoarele Jocuri Olimpice, a susținut ministrul polonez al sportului și turismului, Kamil Bortniczuk. Reacția a venit după ce Polonia,…

Britanicii sunt dornici să viziteze România

După o pauză de trei ani cauzată de pandemia de COVID-19, România este din nou promovată pe piața britanică sub brandul Discover Eco-Romania / Descoperă Eco-România, în cadrul târgului de turism Destinations Travel Show din Londra, 2-5 februarie 2023. Asociația de Ecoturism din România (AER) reunește sub acest…

O veveriţă a perturbat circulaţia trenurilor în apropie de Hanovra

Circulaţia trenurilor de navetişti în apropierea oraşului Hanovra din nordul Germaniei a fost perturbată joi de o veveriţă, transmite agenţia DPA. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro

Sondaj: Aproape jumătate din cetățeni NU ar apăra Moldova cu arma în mâini, dacă Rusia ne-ar ataca

În cazul unui război de apărare împotriva invaziei Rusiei sau a armatei transnistrene, aproape jumătate dintre cetățenii Republicii Moldova ar rămâne fără nicio reacție, relevă un sondaj realizat…

Bucătarul lui Putin a fost pus sub acuzare în Ucraina. Care sunt infracțiunile de care se face vinovat

Supranumit „bucătarul" lui Putin și un apropiat al liderului de la Kremlin, Evgeni Prigojin este acuzat de invadarea teritoriului Ucrainei și de acte de război împotriva aceste țări.Potrivit…

Incendiu violent într-o gospodărie din Dâmbovița! Flăcările s-au extins și la o casă vecină

Incendiu violent, astăzi, într-o gospodărie din satul Ungureni, comuna Corbii Mari! La locul incendiului pompierii au constatat că acesta se manifestă la nivelul acoperișului unei case pe o suprafață…


Czech incoming president says no ‘cap’ on Kyiv weapons shipments

's incoming president said the only limit to weapons deliveries to Ukraine should be nuclear arms, and he expressed confidence that Ukrainian forces can defeat Russia, according to Bloomberg, a retired NATO general who takes office in March, also said 's government isn't the only one to possess nuclear […]

