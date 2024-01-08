China’s top spy agency says it exposes British espionage case

Stiri Recomandate

Senatoarea Diana Șoșoacă: Fermierii germani au demnitate și nu fac aranjamente ca alții de pe la noi!

Senatoarea Diana Șoșoacă a reacționat după ce fermierii germani au început luni dimineaţă o săptămână de proteste la scară naţională, ca răspuns la planurile guvernului de coaliţie vizând… [citeste mai departe]

Cristian Popescu Piedone, șef de campanie al PUSL pentru alegerile ce vor avea loc în 2024

Biroul Executiv al Partidului Umanist Social Liberal a luat decizia de a-l numi pe Cristian Popescu Piedone, primarul Sectorului 5, în funcția de șef de campanie al PUSL pentru alegerile ce vor avea loc în 2024. [citeste mai departe]

Tânărul din fotografie a ajuns cel mai puternic om din România. Toți s-au temut de el. Îl recunoști? FOTO

Relaxat, savurând un viciu împărtășit de un număr mare de români, tânărul care fumează în fotografie a ajuns cel mai puternic om din România. Destinul său a fost unul fabulos, a… [citeste mai departe]

Impozitul minim pe profit la nivel global se aplică în România începând cu 2024

Analiză Mazars În data de 5 ianuarie 2024, legislația privind impozitul minim pe profit la nivel global a fost transpusă în legislația națională prin Legea nr. 431/2023. Deși primul termen de depunere pentru grupurile multinaționale… [citeste mai departe]

100.000 de emigranţi pot fi admişi în 2024 pe piaţa forţei de muncă

Un contingent de 100.000 de lucrători din alte ţări pot fi nou-admişi pe piaţa forţei de muncă din România în anul 2024, potrivit Hotărârii Guvernului nr. 1.338 din 29 decembrie 2023, informează Inspectoratul General pentru Imigrări (IGI)."Decizia privind… [citeste mai departe]

(UPDATE) Iaşi: Cursuri suspendate în peste 30 de şcoli din judeţ

UPDATE – Peste 30 de unități de învățământ din județul Iași au hotărât, până la această oră, ca activitatea școlară să fie suspendată, mâine,  din cauza ninsorilor abundente. Între acestea se regăsesc și două școli din municipiul reședință de județ. Constantin Mihai… [citeste mai departe]

Conducerea Consiliului Județean Dâmbovița a început consultările cu primarii pe proiectul de buget

Devenite un bun obicei administrativ, consultările cu primarii dâmbovițeni pe marginea proiectului de buget pe anul 2024 au început. Acestea sunt conduse de președintele Consiliului Județean Dâmbovița,… [citeste mai departe]

Franz Beckenbauer a murit. Legenda fotbalului german avea 78 de ani

Franz Beckenbaur, unul dintre cei mai mari fotbaliști germani din toate timpurile, a murit luni, 8 ianuarie, la vârsta de 78 de ani din cauza unei boli care l-a facut să petreacă ultimele zile în spital, relatează tabloidul german Bild și Gazeta Sporturilor. „I-au fost… [citeste mai departe]

Aproape jumătate din averea Italiei este deținută de 5% din familiile țării

Un procent de 5% dintre familiile italiene deţin 46% din averea totală netă a Italiei, potrivit datelor actualizate asupra distribuţiei bogăţiei în societatea italiană publicate luni de Banca Italiei într-un studiu, relatează agenţia EFE, citată… [citeste mai departe]

(AUDIO) Iași: Circulația mijloacelor de transport în comun din municipiu, afectată de zăpada abundentă

Circulația mijloacelor de transport în municipiul Iași a fost afectată de zăpada abundentă. Timp de o oră și jumătate circulația tramvaielor a fost paralizată în zona centrala a orașului,… [citeste mai departe]


China’s top spy agency says it exposes British espionage case

Publicat:
China’s top spy agency says it exposes British espionage case

China said its security agencies found another incident of spying in which the British Secret Intelligence Service, also known as MI6, used a foreigner in China to collect secrets and information, according to Reuters.  The case by China highlights the ongoing heated exchanges the countries have traded over accusations of perceived spying that threatens their […] The post China’s top spy agency says it exposes British espionage case appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

