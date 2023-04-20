Western Balkans see boom in solar energy but grids unprepared

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The U.S. and EU pledged on Tuesday to confront any attempts to destabilise global energy markets, after meeting in Brussels to discuss the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. Cooperation on energy between the United States and the European Union has intensified since Russia…

- The European Union reached a provisional deal on Thursday on higher renewable energy targets, an important pillar of the bloc’s plans to fight climate change and end dependence on Russian fossil fuels, according to Reuters. Negotiators of the European Parliament and the Council, representing EU members,…

- European Union countries are split over whether to allow nuclear energy to contribute to meeting their renewable energy targets, a dispute threatening to delay one of the EU’s main climate policies, according to Reuters. Negotiators from EU countries and the European Parliament hold their final scheduled…

- France is planning a meeting on Tuesday with 12 other European Union countries, with the aim of building an alliance of states to advocate for nuclear power in EU energy policies, according to Reuters. The move comes amid a growing dispute between France and like-minded countries who want more EU policies…

- Energy diversification projects, such as a plan to build an electric cable under the Black Sea to carry Azeri power to the European Union, have more chance to materialize in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine, a Romanian deputy energy minister said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. EU state Romania…

- The European Commission published rules on Monday that could allow some hydrogen produced in nuclear-based energy systems to count towards EU renewable energy goals, signalling a win for pro-nuclear France, according to Reuters. Hydrogen is central to Europe’s plans to decarbonise heavy industry, and…

- European countries’ bill to shield households and companies from soaring energy costs has climbed to nearly E800 bln, researchers said on Monday, urging countries to be more targeted in their spending to tackle the energy crisis, Reuters reports. European Union countries have now earmarked or allocated…

- Hungary will veto any European Union sanctions against Russia affecting nuclear energy, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday, according to Reuters. Ukraine has called on the 27-nation EU to include Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom in sanctions but Hungary, which has a Russian-built…