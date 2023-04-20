Western Balkans see boom in solar energy but grids unprepared

Western Balkans see boom in solar energy but grids unpreparedPublicat:
Western Balkan nations are seeing a boom in solar energy investment, which could help ease a power crisis that had threatened a shift away from coal, but industry officials say transmission systems are not prepared for new energy feeds, according to Reuters. North Macedonia's Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi said investors have started to invest „quite […]
