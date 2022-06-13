The other war. From starvation to regime overthrow. George Friedman: We have two wars – the war from Ukraine and the economic war with Russia. I expect the economic war with Russia to decide in the end

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The growth recorded by the economy of Romania in the first quarter of this year is the result of the work of the Government, of the dialogue with the business environment and the decisions made at the political level within the governing coalition, said, on Wednesday, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca,…

- Labor market uncertainties and risks are significantly heightened in the near future by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the international sanctions ordered in response, which are likely to exacerbate the energy crisis and disruptions in supply and production chains, and push up prices for other…

USR (Save Romania Union) MEPs and 206 other MEPs, in an open letter, ask for convening an emergency meeting of the European Council to decide on new sanctions against Russia, following the Bucha massacre, Agerpres reports.

Romania could see strong economic growth this year, of around 4%, but the impact of the war in Ukraine will affect that growth, European Commissioner for the Economy Paolo Gentiloni said at the end of a meeting with the Minister of Finance, Adrian Caciu.

Speaking Thursday about the need to strengthen NATO's Eastern Flank, President Klaus Iohannis stressed that, in the case of the conflict triggered by Russia, "there is no indication" that there is a target other than Ukraine.

- President Joe Biden flies to Europe on Wednesday for an emergency NATO summit, the U.S. president’s first trip abroad since Russia invaded Ukraine, an offensive now stalled with Ukrainian cities under bombardment and the besieged port of Mariupol in flames, according to Reuters. Biden, due to arrive…

- Serviciul de spionaj al armatei ucrainene anunta ca elita de la Moscova pune la cale înlaturarea de la putere a lui Vladimir Putin. Potrivit ucrainenilor, urmasul lui Putin ar putea fi seful FSB Alekandr Bortnikov, scrie Observatornews.ro. „În mediul elitei politice și…

- The United States and other NATO members said on Wednesday that they would keep helping Ukraine fight off Russia‘s invasion, while also adapting the alliance’s own security to the “new reality” triggered by the war, according to Reuters. Diplomats and military analysts estimate that NATO allies have…