Study: In Romania 73% of pet owners have a dog and 57% have cats

Stiri Recomandate

Abia votată, deja criticată: CNA cere revizuirea legii care exclude concursul pentru numirea directorului, pe motiv „că-i subminează independența de politic”

Abia votată, deja criticată: CNA cere revizuirea legii care exclude concursul pentru numirea directorului, pe motiv „că-i subminează independența de politic”

Centrul Național Anticorupție (CNA) a emis un raport prin care a prezentat… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO: Stadiul lucrărilor de consolidare la podul de peste râul Mureș, între Aiud și Ciumbrud

FOTO: Stadiul lucrărilor de consolidare la podul de peste râul Mureș, între Aiud și Ciumbrud

Lucrările de consolidare a podului de peste râul Mureș, aflat între Aiud și Ciumbrud, sunt în continuă desfășurare, au transmis marți reprezentanții Primăriei Aiud. Potrivit acestora, au fost efectuate lucrări… [citeste mai departe]

„Caravana cu medici”, sâmbătă, în localitatea Mironu, Valea Moldovei

„Caravana cu medici”, sâmbătă, în localitatea Mironu, Valea Moldovei

Arhiepiscopia Sucevei și Rădăuților, Sectorul Medical și de Asistență, alături de voluntarii Asociației „Caravana cu medici", filialele Iași și București, pornește la drum în proiectul „Caravana cu medici", pentru prima dată în anul 2021, având prima… [citeste mai departe]

Directorul CIA s-a întâlnit în Kabul cu liderul talibanilor

Directorul CIA s-a întâlnit în Kabul cu liderul talibanilor

Directorul Agenției Centrale de Informații (CIA), William Burns, a avut o întâlnire secretă la Kabul cu liderul de facto al talibanilor, Abdul Ghani Baradar, transmite BBC, care citează publicația americană The Washington Post. [citeste mai departe]

Vești triste pentru toți pensionarii din România. Noul ministru al Finanțelor, Dan Vîlceanu, a făcut anunțul azi

Vești triste pentru toți pensionarii din România. Noul ministru al Finanțelor, Dan Vîlceanu, a făcut anunțul azi

Pensiile nu o să mai crească anul acesta deoarece nu mai sunt bani. De asemenea, nici taxele pe salarii nu vor scădea, așa cum dorea USR, tot din aceleași motive.… [citeste mai departe]

O femeie din Piatra Neamţ, salvată de pompieri, n-a vrut să-l lase pe unul dintre aceștia să intre în casă, pe geam. Nu voia să-i facă mizerie

O femeie din Piatra Neamţ, salvată de pompieri, n-a vrut să-l lase pe unul dintre aceștia să intre în casă, pe geam. Nu voia să-i facă mizerie

O femeie din Piatra Neamț, în vârstă de 71 de ani, i-a interzis unui pompier să intre în casa ei deoarece… [citeste mai departe]

INFINITUM – spectacol complex în care muzica simfonică se combină perfect armonios cu dansul și new media

INFINITUM – spectacol complex în care muzica simfonică se combină perfect armonios cu dansul și new media

INFINITUM, evenimentul ce reunește peste 85 de artiști aclamați pe marile scene internaționale, acrobați, dansatori și artiști vizuali, pe 1 septembrie, la Romexpo, și-a extins programul… [citeste mai departe]

Nou accident în Baia Mare: Coliziune între un autoturism și un biciclist

Nou accident în Baia Mare: Coliziune între un autoturism și un biciclist

Luni, 23 august, la ora 14.11, polițiștii Biroului Rutier Baia Mare au fost sesizați despre producerea unui eveniment rutier grav pe strada Avram Iancu din municipiu. La fața locului, polițiștii au constatat faptul că un tânăr de 23 de ani din Baia Mare,… [citeste mai departe]

Al treilea weekend cu „Seri de teatru și muzică la Pontul Euxin”, la final

Al treilea weekend cu „Seri de teatru și muzică la Pontul Euxin”, la final

Cel de-al treilea weekend al festivalului „Seri de teatru și muzică la Pontul Euxin”, organizat în perioada 6-29 august, în Parcul Tăbăcărie, zona Amfiteatru, a ajuns la final. Vineri, 20 august, publicul a urmărit povestea lui Ivan, personajul… [citeste mai departe]

Ciudatul caz al avionului ucrainean deturnat din Afganistan spre Iran - Dezvăluirea unui oficial de rang înalt, contrazisă de superiorii săi

Ciudatul caz al avionului ucrainean deturnat din Afganistan spre Iran - Dezvăluirea unui oficial de rang înalt, contrazisă de superiorii săi

Atât Ucraina, cât și Iranul au respins afirmațiile adjunctului ministrului de externe al Ucrainei referitoare la… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Study: In Romania 73% of pet owners have a dog and 57% have cats

Publicat:
Study: In Romania 73% of pet owners have a dog and 57% have cats

, 6 out of 10 Romanians have a pet and a study showed that during the COVID-19 pandemic period, a lot more individuals purchased or adopted a pet, according to a study conducted by . Pet owners in Romania (20%) stated that they have owned a pet for at least two years […] The post Study: 73% of pet owners have a dog and 57% have cats appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Study: 73% of pet owners in Romania have a dog and 57% have cats

13:55, 24.08.2021 - In Romania, 6 out of 10 Romanians have a pet and a study showed that during the COVID-19 pandemic period, a lot more individuals purchased or adopted a pet, according to a study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research. Pet owners in Romania (20%) stated that they have owned a pet for at least two years…

Study shows Romanians are less angry at the beginning of summer

16:30, 03.08.2021 - In Romania, the level of anger among Romanians decreased by 10% from May to July and records the lowest percentage in 2021. The decrease was seen associated with an increasing level of relaxation, peace, motivation and joy according to a study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research.  The study reveals…

Study: 50% of Romanians satisfied with family relationships and work environments

12:35, 15.07.2021 - In Romania, 50% of the Romanians said they were satisfied with their relationships with family and friends, current job and work environment and were content with their mood towards these areas and only 10% showed dissatisfaction with these relationships, according to a study conducted by Reveal Marketing…

Study shows 6 out of 10 Romanians are happy with the house they live in

12:15, 08.07.2021 - In Romania 6 out of 10 Romanians said they are satisfied with the space in which they live, with respondents between the ages of 25 and 34 (71%), those over 55 (67%) and those who have built a house in the last two years or who are in the process of building a house (66%), according […] The post Study…

Study shows 8 out of 10 Romanians want to remodel their home this year

17:41, 24.06.2021 - Romanians tend to renovate their home once every 4 years. This year 80% of Romanians are interested in remodelling their home and the age group most interested in remodelling are between 18 and 34 years (82%) according to a study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research. The time spent at home during…

Study: A positive state of mind in Romanians continues to grow through the pandemic

13:15, 15.06.2021 - In Romania, career-driven individuals and traditional families (23%) are the most satisfied group in terms of their general state of mind. The highest percentage of those pertaining to the state of mind was 11% more than in April according to a study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research.  The main…

Study shows 14% of Romanians consume ‘on the go’ products 3-5 times a week

15:10, 08.06.2021 - Romanians prefer to buy “on the go” products from modern trade respectively from the supermarket and hypermarket. The monthly budget allocated for the purchase of ‘on the go’ products is between 50-200 lei, according to a study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research. The main results of the study showed…

Study shows 13% of Romanians experience headaches several times a week

17:30, 27.05.2021 - The neurology clinic Neuroaxis initiated a survey the shows that headaches are one of the most common symptoms among Romanians and that 11% of Romanians experience headaches at least once a month, highlighting that 9.6% complain of such symptoms on a weekly basis according to a study supported by Reveal…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 24 august 2021
Bucuresti 16°C | 32°C
Iasi 15°C | 32°C
Cluj-Napoca 14°C | 24°C
Timisoara 14°C | 25°C
Constanta 19°C | 28°C
Brasov 13°C | 29°C
Baia Mare 14°C | 24°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 22.08.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 420.054,00 1.522.758,80
II (5/6) 5 28.003,60 -
III (4/6) 322 434,83 -
IV (3/6) 6.942 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.011.054,80

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 24 august 2021
USD 4.2001
EUR 4.9286
CHF 4.6047
GBP 5.758
CAD 3.3251
XAU 243.49
JPY 3.8294
CNY 0.6483
AED 1.1434
AUD 3.0365
MDL 0.238
BGN 2.5199

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec