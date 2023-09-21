Russia strikes Ukrainian energy facilities in biggest attack in weeks Russia carried out its biggest missile attack in weeks across Ukraine on Thursday, pounding energy facilities in what officials said appeared to be the first salvo in a new air campaign against the Ukrainian power grid, according to Reuters. Power cuts were reported in five Ukrainian regions in the west, centre and east, reviving memories […] The post Russia strikes Ukrainian energy facilities in biggest attack in weeks appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

