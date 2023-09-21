Russia strikes Ukrainian energy facilities in biggest attack in weeks

Stiri Recomandate

George R.R. Martin și John Grisham dau în judecată OpenAI, pentru că le-au fost folosite textele pentru a antrena boți

George R.R. Martin și John Grisham dau în judecată OpenAI, pentru că le-au fost folosite textele pentru a antrena boți

Autorii americani George R.R. Martin și John Grisham, alături de alți scriitori americani de top, dau în judecată OpenAI, proprietarul ChatGPT, pentru că… [citeste mai departe]

Combaterea celor mai noi tendințe de fraudă în organizație. Care sunt cele mai expuse procese și cum pot companiile să fie cu un pas înaintea fraudatorilor

Combaterea celor mai noi tendințe de fraudă în organizație. Care sunt cele mai expuse procese și cum pot companiile să fie cu un pas înaintea fraudatorilor

Material de opinie de Mihail Bucheru, Director, și Emil-Ioan Borza-Dediu, Senior… [citeste mai departe]

Despărțirea momentului în showbiz-ul din România. Cântăreața a recunoscut: „Nu aștepta lucruri de la un nesimțit”

Despărțirea momentului în showbiz-ul din România. Cântăreața a recunoscut: „Nu aștepta lucruri de la un nesimțit”

Despărțirea momentului în showbiz-ul din România. Una dintre cele mai cunoscute artiste din România s-a despărțit de iubitul tinerel. Artista a transmis… [citeste mai departe]

Salarizarea, bunăstarea și flexibilitatea atrag tensiuni la locul de muncă

Salarizarea, bunăstarea și flexibilitatea atrag tensiuni la locul de muncă

Mai mult de o treime dintre angajați sunt susceptibili să demisioneze Studiu EY Salarizarea este principala preocupare pentru 35% dintre angajați, în timp ce atragerea și păstrarea talentelor sunt priorități majore pentru angajatori Mixul între munca… [citeste mai departe]

Miruna Pascu, mama șoferului drogat care a lovit mortal doi tineri, rămâne în arest preventiv

Miruna Pascu, mama șoferului drogat care a lovit mortal doi tineri, rămâne în arest preventiv

Curtea de Apel Bucureşti a decis, joi, că mama lui Vlad Pascu, şoferul de 19 ani aflat sub influenţa drogurilor care a omorât doi tineri în localitatea 2 Mai, să rămână în arest preventiv. Miruna Pascu a contestat… [citeste mai departe]

Amplă acţiune de căutare a unui cetăţean ucrainean, dispărut pe munte - Au participat inclusiv turişti polonezi care se aflau cu motocicletele în zonă

Amplă acţiune de căutare a unui cetăţean ucrainean, dispărut pe munte - Au participat inclusiv turişti polonezi care se aflau cu motocicletele în zonă

Salvamontiştii din Maramureş şi poliţişti de frontieră din România şi Ucraina au căutat… [citeste mai departe]

Preşedintele Coreei de Sud avertizează ONU despre posibile tranzacţii cu armament între Rusia şi Coreea de Nord

Preşedintele Coreei de Sud avertizează ONU despre posibile tranzacţii cu armament între Rusia şi Coreea de Nord

Yoon Suk Yeol, preşedintele Coreei de Sud, a avertizat miercuri, în discursul ţinut la Adunarea Generală a ONU, despre posibilele tranzacţii cu armament între Rusia şi… [citeste mai departe]

Dezvăluiri în premieră despre Novak Djokovic: a vrut să-și încheie cariera în 2018

Dezvăluiri în premieră despre Novak Djokovic: a vrut să-și încheie cariera în 2018

Novak Djokovic s-a gândit să-şi încheie cariera în anul 2018, a dezvăluit soţia tenismanului sârb, numărul 1 mondial, scrie ziarul belgian Le Soir, potrivit agerpres.ro. Jelena, soţia numărului 1 mondial, a vorbit sincer despre… [citeste mai departe]

creștere alarmantă a extremismului de dreapta. Sondajul care a pus pe jar politicienii

creștere alarmantă a extremismului de dreapta. Sondajul care a pus pe jar politicienii

Studiul realizat de cercetători de la Universitatea germană Bielefeld a fost comandat şi publicat de Fundaţia Friedrich Ebert, apropiată de Partidul Social-Democrat german (SPD), notează dpa. Este vorba de un studiu efectuat… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Russia strikes Ukrainian energy facilities in biggest attack in weeks

Publicat:
Russia strikes Ukrainian energy facilities in biggest attack in weeks

Russia carried out its biggest missile attack in weeks across Ukraine on Thursday, pounding energy facilities in what officials said appeared to be the first salvo in a new air campaign against the Ukrainian power grid, according to Reuters. Power cuts were reported in five Ukrainian regions in the west, centre and east, reviving memories […] The post Russia strikes Ukrainian energy facilities in biggest attack in weeks appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Two killed in Russia’s biggest air strike on Ukraine’s capital in months

12:40, 30.08.2023 - Russia’s largest air strike on Kyiv since spring killed two people early on Wednesday, with the debris of downed missiles falling on buildings, a park and a school, Ukrainian officials said, according to Reuters. Three others were hurt in the overnight strike on Ukraine’s capital, and combat drones…

US says it does not support Ukrainian strikes inside Russia

11:25, 23.08.2023 - The United States does not encourage or enable attacks inside Russia, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said after Russian authorities said they downed drones that tried to attack Moscow early on Wednesday, according to Reuters. It is up to Ukraine to decide how it chooses to defend itself from the…

Romanian Black Sea port shipped 8.1 mln tons of Ukrainian grain in Jan-July

13:35, 16.08.2023 - Ukraine shipped 8.1 million tons of grains through the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta in the first seven months of the year, the port authority told Reuters, with the pace slowing down sharply as Russia attacked infrastructure at its inland ports. The Danube river is Ukraine’s last waterborne…

Romania aims to double Ukrainian grain transit capacity says minister

10:15, 15.08.2023 - Romania aims to double the monthly transit capacity of Ukrainian grain to its flagship Black Sea port of Constanta to 4 million tonnes in the coming months, particularly via the Danube river, Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu said, according to Reuters. Ukraine is one of the world’s top grain exporters…

Ukraine announces ‘humanitarian corridor’ for ships stuck in Black Sea ports

16:05, 10.08.2023 - Ukraine announced a “humanitarian corridor” on Thursday to let dozens of cargo ships trapped in its ports since the outbreak of war last year sail into the Black Sea, where shipping routes are under scrutiny since Russia quit a deal to allow grain exports, according to Reuters. At least initially, the…

Kyiv says Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant switched to reserve power line

14:16, 10.08.2023 - Ukraine‘s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant again lost connection to its last remaining main external power line overnight and was switched to a reserve line, state-owned power generating company Energoatom said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Energoatom said Europe’s largest nuclear power…

Romania to clear 30 ships from Ukrainian river ports by Friday

16:55, 03.08.2023 - Romania said on Thursday it will clear customs for up to 30 ships waiting to enter Romania from Ukrainian ports on the Danube River over the next two days, a sign that trade has not halted despite a Russian attack on Ukraine‘s main river port, according to Reuters. Ukraine is one of the world’s top…

Romania could open regional F-16 pilot training hub for NATO allies, Ukraine

10:35, 07.07.2023 - Romania is considering opening a regional training hub for F-16 fighter jet pilots which would ultimately be available to its NATO allies and partners, including Ukraine, the country’s supreme defence council (CSAT) said on Thursday, according to Reuters.  Romania, both a European Union and NATO member,…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 21 septembrie 2023
USD 4.6638
EUR 4.9707
CHF 5.1566
GBP 5.7329
CAD 3.4561
XAU 288.585
JPY 3.1483
CNY 0.6383
AED 1.2698
AUD 2.9882
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5415

Urmareste stirile pe: