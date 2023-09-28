Romania using unconventional means to press Austria into lifting Schengen veto

Stiri Recomandate

„Podul lui Arsene“, scoaterea ruineler din apa Siretului costă mai mult decât reabilitarea lui

■ la Consiliului Județean, a fost semnat contractul de lucrări cu firmele care vor elibera albia râului Siret de ruinele podului prăbușit ■ lucrările au o valoare de 7.815.941 de lei, în timp ce reparațiile… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. Captură de marijuana de circa 2,5 milioane de lei, ridicată în regiuni din țară. Patru persoane au fost reținuți de oamenii legii

Procurorii PCCOCS, de comun cu ofițerii Poliției de Frontieră, anunță o captură de marijuana în Chișinău, Comrat,… [citeste mai departe]

Fructele de toamnă care, deşi au efecte detox, ne îngroaşă stratul de grăsime pe burtă

Toamna vine cu o ofertă bogată de fructe. Însă, deşi au multe vitamine şi minerale, vin la pachet cu mult zahăr mai ales dacă sunt foarte coapte. Ce spune nutriționistul Mihaela Bilic despre fructele care "fac grăsime… [citeste mai departe]

ANAT susține că industria turismului va contribui cu 11% la PIB-ul global

Industria călătoriilor şi a turismului va contribui în acest an cu aproximativ 11% la PIB-ul global, în timp ce numărul pasagerilor care vor călători cu companiile aeriene programate este estimat la 5 miliarde în 2023, potrivit Asociaţiei Naţionale a… [citeste mai departe]

Strategii Avansate pentru Maximizarea Câștigurilor la Rotirile Casino

Industria cazinourilor este plină de distracție și emoție, iar jocurile de rotiri (sloturi) sunt printre cele mai populare opțiuni pentru jucători. Cu toate acestea, pentru a obține câștiguri consistente la rotirile de cazino, este necesar să aveți o strategie… [citeste mai departe]

Un tânăr de 25 de ani din Bârlad, care lucra într-o staţiune pe litoral, a fost dat dispărut de familie

Un bărbat în vârstă de 25 de ani din municipiul Bârlad, plecat să lucreze într-o staţiune de pe litoral, a fost dat dispărut de familie, potrivit reprezentanţilor Inspectoratului de… [citeste mai departe]

E cea mai mare țeapă dată cetățeanului

Pilonul II de pensii ar trebui să fie opțional- este mesajul transmis de Olguța Vasilescu, fost ministru al Muncii. Aceasta spune că pensiile private obligatorii sunt de fapt cea mai mare țeapă dată românilor. Iar fostul ministru vine și cu date: după 10 ani de cotizare, un om primește la pensionare nu mai puțin… [citeste mai departe]

Ofertă de nerefuzat pentru români: Primesc casă, teren și 23.000 de euro să se mute pe o insulă exotică

Pe insula grecească Antikythera, autoritățile oferă aproximativ 23.000 de euro persoanelor care doresc să se stabilească aici, într-un efort de a atrage mai mulți locuitori. Prin această… [citeste mai departe]

Parjoleste sudul tarii! La Giurgiu au ars aproape 15 hectare si o portiune de cale ferata

Pompierii giurgiuveni au intervenit in ultimele ore pentru localizarea si lichidarea mai multor incendii care s au declansat in cateva localitati, precum Greaca, Putineiu, Gradinari, Palanca, Bacu si Gogosari Potrivit ISU… [citeste mai departe]

„Golden Tulip” – concurs internațional de muzică, pentru copii și tineri, la Pitești!

„Golden Tulip” – concurs internațional de muzică, pentru copii și tineri, la Pitești! Laleaua de Aur – o tradiție a Piteștiului uitată – fuzionează cu cel mai prolific organizator de concursuri de muzică pentru… [citeste mai departe]


Romania using unconventional means to press Austria into lifting Schengen veto

Publicat:
Romania using unconventional means to press Austria into lifting Schengen veto

Austria maintaining its veto to prevent Romania from joining the Schengen border-free zone is impacting Romanian leaders, who are now looking for alternative solutions “other than the diplomatic way” while Euroscepticism in the country continues to grow, according to EuractivAustria is blocking Romania’s entry into the EU’s border-free zone over fears of an increase […] The post Romania using unconventional means to press Austria into lifting Schengen veto appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Romania threatens Austria with lawsuit over stalled Schengen accession

17:00, 15.09.2023 - Romania’s Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu wants to drag Austria to the EU‘s top court if it continues to block his country’s entry into the EU’s free-travel zone, according to Politico. “If Chancellor [Karl] Nehammer unjustifiably uses his right of veto again, as prime minister I will have to challenge…

Romania ups flight restrictions at Ukraine border as drone debris found

10:30, 15.09.2023 - Romania has imposed additional flight restrictions in parts of its air space along the Ukrainian border as Russian attacks on Ukraine’s Danube river ports have intensified fears of a spillover on nearby Romanian territory, according to Al Jazeera. Drone debris following Russian attacks on Ukraine’s…

Austria rebuts von der Leyen’s call for Schengen enlargement

12:05, 14.09.2023 - Austria has rejected European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s call to lift its veto against Bulgaria and Romania joining the Schengen area, arguing that extending the visa-free zone currently makes no sense, according to Euractiv. In her State of the Union address on Wednesday, von der Leyen…

Blast at Romanian fuelling station injures many, kills two

10:35, 28.08.2023 - Two people died, and 56 were injured after two powerful explosions occurred on Saturday afternoon at an LPG station in southern Romania, which was still in use despite lacking a fire safety licence and being officially closed, according to Euractiv. Among those injured were 39 firefighters, two gendarmes…

Romania’s Ciolacu and Hungary’s Orban: the start of a beautiful friendship

11:00, 20.07.2023 - Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met in Romania on Wednesday, although it was not on the Romanian PM’s agenda, and there was no official announcement, according to Euractiv. Romania’s Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu, and the leader of the UDMR, Kelemen…

CEE ministers urge North Macedonia to seize EU enlargement momentum

11:10, 14.07.2023 - The EU’s enlargement process has finally gained dynamics, and North Macedonia should use this momentum and take a step forward, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said in Skopje on Thursday, according to Euractiv. Lipavsky visited Skopje with his counterparts from Austria and Slovakia within the so-called…

Romanian president: Slow Schengen progress, no vote until positive outcome certain

10:05, 30.06.2023 - The accession of Romania and Bulgaria to Schengen will only be discussed in the Council when it is sure that the outcome will be successful, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday, according to Euractiv. Following the “unfortunate” vote of Austria last year, Romania and Bulgaria continued to discuss,…

Cum vrea noul guvern de la Sofia sa convinga Austria și Olanda sa accepte Bulgaria in Schengen

08:55, 30.06.2023 - Bulgaria va invita experți vamali olandezi și austrieci sa observe operațiunile de la granița sa, in incercarea de a atenua ingrijorarile care ii impiedica sa o accepte in spațiul european de libera circulație, a declarat pentru Politico premierul Nikolai Denkov. „Vom incerca sa implicam cat mai mult…


