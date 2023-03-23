President seals Finland’s NATO bid by signing required laws

Stiri Recomandate

Slovacia a trimis avioane de luptă Ucrainei

Slovacia a trimis avioane de luptă Ucrainei

Primele patru avioane de vânătoare MiG-29 slovace au fost livrate Ucrainei, a declarat joi o purtătoare de cuvânt a Ministerului Apărării al Slovaciei, informează AFP. „Primele patru avioane de luptă MiG-29 au fost predate forţelor armate ucrainene”, a anunţat într-un comunicat Martina Kakascikova, dând asigurări… [citeste mai departe]

Ciucă: Ne este foarte greu să înţelegem cum această ţară care este considerată grânarul Europei, care a fost considerată din istorie Coşul de Pâine al Europei, să aibă deficit de balanţă comercială pe alimente

Ciucă: Ne este foarte greu să înţelegem cum această ţară care este considerată grânarul Europei, care a fost considerată din istorie Coşul de Pâine al Europei, să aibă deficit de balanţă comercială pe alimente

„Nouă… [citeste mai departe]

Studiu - Alimentele bogate în zahăr și grăsimi dau dependență la nivelul creierului și îi modifică funcționarea

Studiu - Alimentele bogate în zahăr și grăsimi dau dependență la nivelul creierului și îi modifică funcționarea

Motivul pentru care cartofii prăjiţi, chipsurile şi batoanele de ciocolată sunt atât de îndrăgite are mai puţin de-a face cu lipsa de voinţă şi mai mult cu faptul… [citeste mai departe]

Prințul William a depus o coroană de flori la Mormântul Soldatului Necunoscut din Varșovia

Prințul William a depus o coroană de flori la Mormântul Soldatului Necunoscut din Varșovia

Prezent în Polonia, prințul William a depus o coroană de flori, în această dimineață, la Mormântul Soldatului Necunoscut din Varșovia și a lăsat un bilet de mână, pe care scria: „În memoria celor care au făcut sacrificiul… [citeste mai departe]

Poliţia a arestat un tânăr pentru terorism, pe baza unor informaţii transmise de FBI

Poliţia a arestat un tânăr pentru terorism, pe baza unor informaţii transmise de FBI

Poliţia canadiană a arestat joi un tânăr în Montreal pentru ''acuzaţii de terorism'', pe baza informaţiilor transmise de Biroul Federal de Investigaţii din SUA (FBI), relatează Reuters.''Pe baza informaţiilor primite de la FBI,… [citeste mai departe]

Brândușele vestesc primăvara în Parâng

Brândușele vestesc primăvara în Parâng

Timid și încet, vestitorii primăverii își croiesc drum spre lumină și pe crestele munților Parâng. Pasionații de fotografie și de drumeții au surprins imagini cu timidele brândușe și ghiocei. Brânduşele arată pur şi simplu minunat indiferent de formă, culoare şi soi. Acestea sunt deosebit de atractive când florile… [citeste mai departe]

Alexandra Păcuraru: „Cei de la putere joacă la ruleta rusească destinul acestui neam. Reforma pensiilor speciale e praf în ochi”

Alexandra Păcuraru: „Cei de la putere joacă la ruleta rusească destinul acestui neam. Reforma pensiilor speciale e praf în ochi”

Poate că am căzut iar, dar doar pentru a ne înălța pe Everestul existenței noastre. Să nu uităm că în 1916 am fost aproape să pierdem… [citeste mai departe]

Haos în Franța. Proteste ample împotriva majorării vârstei de pensionare. Peste 120 de poliţişti au fost răniţi, atmosferă de anarhie la Paris

Haos în Franța. Proteste ample împotriva majorării vârstei de pensionare. Peste 120 de poliţişti au fost răniţi, atmosferă de anarhie la Paris

Protestatarii supăraţi pe preşedintele Emmanuel Macron şi pe planul său de creştere a vârstei de… [citeste mai departe]

Animalul periculos care abia a fost descoperit. Se ascunde tot timpul, dar mușcătura e dureroasă

Animalul periculos care abia a fost descoperit. Se ascunde tot timpul, dar mușcătura e dureroasă

Animalul periculos care abia a fost descoperit, potrivit unui studiu publicat pe 15 martie în „The Journal of Arachnology”. Cercetătorii sunt pur și simplu fascinați de el. Toți spun că este o descoperire… [citeste mai departe]

Secretul japonezelor care nu se îngrașă și nu îmbătrânesc. Alimentele pe care le consumă

Secretul japonezelor care nu se îngrașă și nu îmbătrânesc. Alimentele pe care le consumă

Au siluete ca trase prin inel și un ten aproape perfect, pe care nu se vede deloc trecerea timpului. Secretul japonezelor care nu se îngrașă și nu îmbătrânesc a fost dezvăluit. Care sunt alimentele ce nu lipsesc… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

President seals Finland’s NATO bid by signing required laws

Publicat:
President seals Finland’s NATO bid by signing required laws

president on Thursday formally sealed the Nordic country’s historic bid to join NATO by signing into law the required national legal amendments needed for membership in the Western military alliance, according to AP News. The move by means Finland has completed national measures needed to join NATO, and is now […] The post President seals Finland’s NATO bid by signing required laws appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Turkish President Erdogan hints at approval for Finland’s NATO accession

15:51, 15.03.2023 - Turkey will “fulfill” its promise to Finland about its bid to join NATO, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, giving the clearest signal yet that he’ll approve the Nordic country’s entry into the alliance after months of negotiations, according to Bloomberg. “We will meet Finland’s president and do…

ECB likely to stick to big rate hike despite banking turmoil, source says

12:16, 15.03.2023 - European Central Bank policymakers are still leaning towards a half-percentage-point rate hike on Thursday, despite turmoil in the banking sector, as they expect inflation will remain too high in coming years, a source told Reuters. Investors had begun to doubt the ECB’s commitment to another big rate…

NATO chief urges Turkey to let Nordic pair join quickly

13:16, 16.02.2023 - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday urged Turkey to ratify the applications of Finland and Sweden to join the military organization, repeating his claim that the Nordic neighbours have done enough to satisfy Ankara’s demands that they crack down on extremism, according to AP News. At…

Russia launches fresh missile strikes as West pledges more aid for Ukraine

11:51, 16.02.2023 - Russia battered Ukraine with multiple missile strikes on Thursday as its troops sought to advance in the east, Kyiv said, but Western allies pledged even more military aid for an intended Ukrainian spring counter-offensive, according to Reuters. Following a pattern of heavy aerial bombardment at times…

Finland to discuss NATO ratification that may leave Sweden behind

10:00, 10.02.2023 - Finnish parliamentary groups are expected to discuss on Friday when to ratify NATO’s founding treaties, in a move that could lead the country to proceed with membership ahead of neighbouring Sweden, amid growing support among the Finnish public to go it alone, according to Reuters. The two Nordic countries…

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy thanks EU for help, set to press leaders for jets

14:00, 09.02.2023 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the European Union and its citizens on Thursday for the help Ukraine has been receiving to defend itself against the Russian invasion, before joining a summit of the bloc’s leaders to ask for more weapons, according to Reuters. Having won promises of Western…

U.S. Congress says F-16 sale to Turkey depends on NATO approval

10:05, 03.02.2023 - The U.S. Congress cannot support the $20 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey until Ankara ratifies the NATO memberships of Sweden and Finland, a bipartisan group of senators said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Sweden and Finland applied last year to join the trans-Atlantic defense pact after…

Turkey says NATO’s nordic expansion depends on meeting pledges

11:30, 26.01.2023 - Turkey is keeping up the pressure on Sweden and Finland, again telling the Nordic countries to do more to fight terrorist groups in exchange for allowing them to join NATO, according to Bloomberg. “It is mandatory for countries which want to join the alliance to take solid steps to meet their responsibilities…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 24 martie 2023
Bucuresti 7°C | 22°C
Iasi 9°C | 22°C
Cluj-Napoca 9°C | 21°C
Timisoara 11°C | 23°C
Constanta 7°C | 15°C
Brasov 6°C | 20°C
Baia Mare 11°C | 21°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 martie 2023
USD 4.525
EUR 4.9214
CHF 4.9374
GBP 5.5631
CAD 3.3086
XAU 287.996
JPY 3.4485
CNY 0.6626
AED 1.2322
AUD 3.0391
MDL 0.2449
BGN 2.5162

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec