Poland comes under fire over challenge to supremacy of EU law

Reabilitarea Stației de Epurare din Chişinău se desfăşoară în ritm de melc, deşi trebuia finalizată în iunie 2020. Termenul a fost prelungit până în noiembrie 2021, iar responsabilii au solicitat… [citeste mai departe]

O femeie este acuzată că a împușcat mortal un bărbat după ce acesta a refuzat să o sărute, după ce consumaseră alcool. Femeia, mama a trei copii, din Illinois, socializa cu bărbatul și iubita acestuia, în apartamentul lor din Rolling Meadows.… [citeste mai departe]

Explozia preţurilor la poliţele RCA a determinat o reacţie virulentă din partea transportatorilor şi a service-urilor. Aceste organizaţii bănuiesc că se întâmplă ceva necurat în piaţa de asigurări. În concluzie, ele cer o anchetă. Confederaţia Operatorilor… [citeste mai departe]

■ poliţistul Adrian Costel Anton a fost condamnat la 3 ani şi 2 luni de închisoare ■ el a fost acuzat de DNA că a luat 300 de lei pentru a-l trece pe un candidat la proba practică la examenul pentru şoferie ■ în alt dosar, pentru fapte similare, fusese condamnat cu suspendare şi îşi […] Articolul Cazul mită… [citeste mai departe]

Fundaţia Bill & Melinda Gates a dat publicităţii un raport alarmant privind viitorul. „Se apropie o uriaşă criză agricolă şi umanitară. Sunt necesare mai… [citeste mai departe]

Este de notorietate faptul că, în ultimele luni, între Minsk și Bruxelles are loc o multiplicare și agravare a tensiunilor, al căror izvor este nerecunoașterea în Europa a rezultatelor alegerilor prezidențiale… [citeste mai departe]

„La 19.000 de cazuri pe zi, care cred că în mod real sunt de trei ori mai multe, dacă am face o testare masivă a populației, nicio măsură nu mai poate fi eficientă decât lockdownul și distanțarea fizică pentru că transmiterea… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO| 23 de străzi din Cugir, undă verde la modernizare. A fost semnat contractul de execuție în valoare de peste 12 milioane lei 23 de… [citeste mai departe]

  Studenții din Anul I ai Academiei de Poliție „Alexandru Ioan Cuza” au depus, astăzi, 19 octombrie, Jurământul Militar în cadrul unui ceremonial militar-religios. „Am mare încredere în seriozitatea și determinarea voastră, în capacitatea… [citeste mai departe]

Eugen Vasilache, din Huşi, a stat aproape două săptămâni internat la Spitalul din Bârlad, după ce s-a infectat cu COVID în luna septembrie. Bărbatul de 67 de ani… [citeste mai departe]


Poland comes under fire over challenge to supremacy of EU law

Publicat:
Poland comes under fire over challenge to supremacy of EU law

Poland‘s prime minister repeatedly came under criticism during a tense debate in the on Tuesday, with the EU’s chief executive warning Warsaw that its challenge to the supremacy of the 27-nation bloc’s law would not go unpunished, according to Reuters.  “You’re arguments are not getting better. You’re just escaping the debate,” said European […] The post Poland comes under fire over challenge to supremacy of EU law appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

