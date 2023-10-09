OMV Petrom’s Q3 hydrocarbon output drops The hydrocarbon production of Romania‘s top oil and gas group OMV Petrom dropped to 113.5 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (kboe) per day in the third quarter of 2023 from 117.2 kboe per day in the same period of 2022, the company said on Monday, according to See News. OMV Petrom’s daily hydrocarbon production in […] The post OMV Petrom’s Q3 hydrocarbon output drops appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Turkey‘s state gas grid operator BOTAS signed a deal to supply up to 1.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas to Romania‘s OMV Petrom as Ankara expands its gas export reach, according to Reuters. Turkey, with meagre gas sources of its own but with extensive liquefied gas import infrastructure,…

- A progressive green coalition comprised of several small parties was launched in Bucharest on Monday to participate in the four rounds of elections scheduled in 2024, according to Euractiv. This alliance includes the Volt and ACUM parties, MEP Nicu Stefanuta (elected on the USR PLUS lists and currently…

- The European Commission (EC) said on Friday that Romania submitted on Friday a request to modify its Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) so as to add a new chapter, according to See News. The request is based on the need to take into account high inflation in 2022, supply chain disruptions and the…

- Romania‘s navy said it deployed a ship and a helicopter on Monday to scout for stray mines on the country’s Black Sea coast, after a pier in the seaside resort of Costinesti was lighly damaged in an explosion, according to Reuters. Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, and mines have since then been laid in…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Monday that the shares of ten other companies listed on the BVB will be included in the MSCI Frontier IMI and MSCI Romania IMI indices in the Small Cap category. Six companies already included in the MSCI indices will be promoted from Small Cap to Mid…

- Romania is working to find more ways to help transport Ukrainian grain, the country’s foreign minister said Monday, describing the security situation in the Black Sea region as “quite serious,” according to Politico. More than half of Ukrainian exports using the EU’s solidarity lane corridors set up…

- Romania’s central bank will likely keep its key interest rate on hold for a fifth straight meeting as policymakers weigh potential easing against stubborn inflation and fiscal risks, according to Bloomberg. The bank’s board will keep the benchmark rate unchanged at 7% on Monday, according to all economists…

- Romania will soon launch its first auction for a contract-for-difference (CfD) support scheme for renewable energy, under which onshore wind power projects and solar photovoltaic (PV) projects with a total capacity of 2,000 MW will be backed for 15 years, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development…