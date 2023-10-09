OMV Petrom’s Q3 hydrocarbon output drops

Stiri Recomandate

Alex Bunea, salvat de la eliminarea de la „Chefi la cuțite”, de Florin Dumitrescu. Ce se întâmplă în ediția difuzată în această seară

Florin Dumitrescu a refuzat aseară verdictul de la jurizare, ca Alex Bunea să părăsească show-ul culinar „Chefi… [citeste mai departe]

Occidentul nu reușește să golească visteria de război a Rusiei

Rusia acumulează sume uriașe din exporturile de energie, în ciuda plafonării prețului petrolului. Speranțele că Moscova ar putea rămâne fără bani pentru arme și salariile soldaților se estompează. Practic, Vladimir Putin poate continua războiul în Ucraina pe termen… [citeste mai departe]

Ce relație are Mădălin Ionescu cu fiica lui cea mare. Ștefania s-a mutat de acasă de câțiva ani: „Are 26 de ani”

Mădălin Ionescu are trei copii, însă de data aceasta fiica cea mare e în centrul atenției. Prezentatorul de la Metropola TV a dezvăluit ce relație are cu… [citeste mai departe]

Aderarea la Schengen. Marcel Ciolacu, la Varna: Vom găsi calea corectă ca România și Bulgaria să nu mai fie ținute la colț

Șeful Guvernului de la București se află, luni, la Varna, cu ocazia participării la Reuniunea trilaterală România – Bulgaria – Grecia. Unul dintre… [citeste mai departe]

Vizite la președintele Iohannis, la premierul Ciolacu și în Parlamentul României. Președintele Zelenski este așteptat la București

Președintele Volodimir Zelenski este așteptat în ziua de 10 octombrie 2023 la București, aceasta urmând să fie prima vizită a… [citeste mai departe]

Asediu total asupra Fâşiei Gaza: „Ne luptăm cu animale”

Ministrul apărării israelian Yoav Gallant a anunţat luni impunerea unui „asediu total” asupra Fâşiei Gaza, în cea de a treia zi a ofensivei declanşate împotriva Israelului de mişcarea islamistă Hamas, relatează AFP. „Impunem un asediu complet asupra Gaza”, a declarat Gallant… [citeste mai departe]

Se dă Ordin. Apa caldă la bloc nu mai poate fi oprită mai mult de 4 ori pe an

Potrivit unui proiect de ordin al ANRE privind standardele de performanță ale sistemului de încălzire centralizat, operatorii trebuie să ia măsuri astfel încât apa caldă și energia termică să nu se mai oprească accidental mai mult de 4 ori… [citeste mai departe]

România mobilizează profesioniştii din sănătate care doresc să facă parte din echipe medicale disponibile pentru deplasarea în Israel

România mobilizează profesioniştii din sănătate care doresc să facă parte din echipe medicale disponibile pentru deplasarea… [citeste mai departe]

BREAKING NEWS. Ambasada R. Moldova în Israel SISTEAZĂ acordarea serviciilor consulare ordinare. „La moment se oferă doar servicii consulare esențiale”

Ambasada Republicii Moldova la Tel Aviv sistează acordarea serviciilor consulare ordinare,… [citeste mai departe]

Arme occidentale din Ucraina în mâinile Hamas: Kievul denunță o provocare

Direcţia principală de informaţii din cadrul Ministerului ucrainean al Apărării (GUR) a denunţat luni o presupusă operaţiune a Moscovei constând în predarea către Hamas a unor arme occidentale capturate de forţele ruse în Ucraina pentru a-i acuza… [citeste mai departe]


OMV Petrom’s Q3 hydrocarbon output drops

OMV Petrom’s Q3 hydrocarbon output drops

The hydrocarbon production of Romania‘s top oil and gas group OMV Petrom dropped to 113.5 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (kboe) per day in the third quarter of 2023 from 117.2 kboe per day in the same period of 2022, the company said on Monday, according to .  OMV Petrom’s daily hydrocarbon production in […] The post OMV Petrom’s Q3 hydrocarbon output drops appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Turkey’s BOTAS to begin gas exports to Romania

11:06, 27.09.2023 - Turkey‘s state gas grid operator BOTAS signed a deal to supply up to 1.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas to Romania‘s OMV Petrom as Ankara expands its gas export reach, according to Reuters. Turkey, with meagre gas sources of its own but with extensive liquefied gas import infrastructure,…

Ecological coalition emerges ahead of Romania’s 2024 elections

10:30, 26.09.2023 - A progressive green coalition comprised of several small parties was launched in Bucharest on Monday to participate in the four rounds of elections scheduled in 2024, according to Euractiv. This alliance includes the Volt and ACUM parties, MEP Nicu Stefanuta (elected on the USR PLUS lists and currently…

Romania requests to modify RRF

17:31, 08.09.2023 - The European Commission (EC) said on Friday that Romania submitted on Friday a request to modify its Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) so as to add a new chapter, according to See News. The request is based on the need to take into account high inflation in 2022, supply chain disruptions and the…

Romania deploys ship, chopper to find stray Black Sea mines

10:36, 15.08.2023 - Romania‘s navy said it deployed a ship and a helicopter on Monday to scout for stray mines on the country’s Black Sea coast, after a pier in the seaside resort of Costinesti was lighly damaged in an explosion, according to Reuters. Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, and mines have since then been laid in…

10 new BVB listed companies in Romania enter MSCI indices

12:21, 14.08.2023 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Monday that the shares of ten other companies listed on the BVB will be included in the MSCI Frontier IMI and MSCI Romania IMI indices in the Small Cap category. Six companies already included in the MSCI indices will be promoted from Small Cap to Mid…

Romania decries ‘cynical’ Russian grain infrastructure attacks

15:55, 07.08.2023 - Romania is working to find more ways to help transport Ukrainian grain, the country’s foreign minister said Monday, describing the security situation in the Black Sea region as “quite serious,” according to Politico.  More than half of Ukrainian exports using the EU’s solidarity lane corridors set up…

Romania to hold rates as fiscal risks weighed

11:55, 07.08.2023 - Romania’s central bank will likely keep its key interest rate on hold for a fifth straight meeting as policymakers weigh potential easing against stubborn inflation and fiscal risks, according to Bloomberg.  The bank’s board will keep the benchmark rate unchanged at 7% on Monday, according to all economists…

Romania to launch EBRD-backed renewable energy auctions

16:15, 04.08.2023 - Romania will soon launch its first auction for a contract-for-difference (CfD) support scheme for renewable energy, under which onshore wind power projects and solar photovoltaic (PV) projects with a total capacity of 2,000 MW will be backed for 15 years, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development…


