Romania posts EU’s highest annual inflation in February

Dacă cineva are îndoieli cu privire la competența procurorilor europeni, ar trebui să se adreseze Curții Europene de Justiție, transmite șefa Parchetului… [citeste mai departe]

Joi, 21 martie, de la ora 18.00, la Palatul Culturii, se desfășoară un concert extraordinar cu Noua Orchestră Transilvană – dirijată de Romeo Rîmbu. Orchestra, avându-l… [citeste mai departe]

Cu totii ne-am confruntat la un moment dat cu o durere de cap, uneori mai usoara, alteori mai severa. Durerile de cap sunt foarte frecvente si pot avea mai multe cauze. Dureri de cap – cauze si tipuri Exista diferite tipuri de dureri de cap sau cefalee. In general, cefaleea poate fi clasificata in doua […] [citeste mai departe]

În cadrul unei conferințe de presă, Valentin Ivancea, președintele Consiliului Județean Bacău, a anunțat adăugarea a cinci destinații… [citeste mai departe]

Producătorii români se pregătesc să scoată prima recoltă de varză din acest an, care va pleca de la poarta fermei la un preț estimat la 4-4,5 lei/kg. Pe piață, însă, așa cum s-a întâmplat și în alți ani, este foarte probabil ca ea să… [citeste mai departe]

Etapă jalnică pentru rivalele FCSB-ului. Grupările „feroviare” au dat-o în bară grav în startul play-off-ului. De fapt, mai degrabă e play-OUT pentru Rapid și CFR, care au pierdut acasă în prima rundă. Clujenii au fost învinși cu 1-2 de către Universitatea Craiova. Însă, cei ce păreau a fi coșmarul de anul acesta al FCSB-ului… [citeste mai departe]

SC APA CTTA SA ALBA -Sucursala Sebes informează consumatorii că, în data de 20.03.2024, in intervalul orar 02.00-20.00, furnizarea apei potabile va fi întreruptă în orasul Sebes, in scopul efectuarii lucrarilor de cuplare a caminului… [citeste mai departe]

Deputaţii USR au depus luni, în plenul Camerei Deputaţilor, o moţiune simplă împotriva ministrului Agriculturii, Florin Barbu. „În conformitate… [citeste mai departe]

Administrația Biden și-a anunțat planul de a trimite 300 de milioane de dolari în Ucraina, menit să fie o măsură provizorie până când Congresul va putea în sfârșit să adopte un pachet de finanțare. Potrivit consilierului pe probleme de securitate națională Jake Sullivan, strângerea de… [citeste mai departe]

Uimitor este bilețelul pe care o șoferiță din România l-a găsit în parbrizul… [citeste mai departe]


Romania posts EU’s highest annual inflation in February

Romania recorded the EU‘s highest annual inflation rate in February, at 7.1%, followed by Croatia with 4.8%, the EU’s statistical office said on Monday, according to Romania also marked the highest monthly rise in consumer prices among EU member states in (SEE) last month, at 0.8%, Eurostat said in a data […] The post Romania posts EU’s highest annual inflation in February appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

