Romania posts EU’s highest annual inflation in February

- Romania will likely return to international debt markets later this year because of strong investor appetite for bonds, Treasury Chief Stefan Nanu said, according to Bloomberg. The eastern European nation has already raised over $8 billion in both dollar and euro-denominated debt, Nanu said in an…

- Romania’s economy is expected to expand by 3.1% in 2024 and by 3.3% next year said the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), according to See News. Cost pressures on households will gradually ease thanks to recovering external demand and high levels of investment which will…

- Bulgaria started negotiations with Azerbaijan to increase gas supplies to Romania, Republic of Moldova and Ukraine through the future vertical Balkan gas corridor, the Bulgarian parliament’s press centre said on Monday, according to Euractiv. Bulgarian Parliament Speaker Rosen Zhelyazkov is on an official…

- Romania’s central bank held borrowing costs steady as policymakers seek clear evidence that slowing inflation is on course to hit their target, according to Bloomberg. The central bank kept the benchmark interest rate at 7% on Tuesday, matching the estimates of all economists in a Bloomberg survey.…

- Britain will commit 20,000 military personnel to serve across Europe in a major NATO exercise in the first half of this year, as well as warships and fighter jets, the defence ministry said on Monday, according to Reuters. The deployment includes 16,000 British army troops who will be based in Eastern…

- Romania’s gross domestic product is expected to grow by 3.3% in 2024, the World Bank said, cutting its June 2023 projection by 0.6 percentage points, according to See News. The World Bank also revised its estimate for Romania’s GDP growth in 2023 to 1.8%, slashing 0.8 percentage points off its June…

- Romania’s Defence Ministry said that it will acquire 200 PAC-2 GEM-T missiles for the Patriot surface-to-air missile system for 1.09 billion euro as part of a larger multinational purchase facilitated by the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA), according to See News. The acquisition is part of…

- Romania‘s parliament said it approved the 2024 state budget, which projects a deficit equivalent to 5% of gross domestic product (GDP) and 3.4% economic growth, according to See News. The budget for next year was adopted with 299 votes in favour and 82 against, according to data posted on the website…