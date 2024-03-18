Romania posts EU’s highest annual inflation in FebruaryPublicat:
Romania recorded the EU‘s highest annual inflation rate in February, at 7.1%, followed by Croatia with 4.8%, the EU’s statistical office said on Monday, according to See News. Romania also marked the highest monthly rise in consumer prices among EU member states in Southeast Europe (SEE) last month, at 0.8%, Eurostat said in a data […] The post Romania posts EU’s highest annual inflation in February appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
