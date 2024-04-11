World Bank: Romania’s GDP growth forecast to increase by 3.3% in 2024

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- NATO member Romania said it had found fragments of what appeared to be a drone on a farm near the Danube River and the border with Ukraine late on Thursday, according to Reuters. Russia has been striking targets in western and central Ukraine with missile and drone attacks conducted at night. “In…

- Romania recorded the EU‘s highest annual inflation rate in February, at 7.1%, followed by Croatia with 4.8%, the EU’s statistical office said on Monday, according to See News. Romania also marked the highest monthly rise in consumer prices among EU member states in Southeast Europe (SEE) last month,…

- Romania’s economy is expected to expand by 3.1% in 2024 and by 3.3% next year said the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), according to See News. Cost pressures on households will gradually ease thanks to recovering external demand and high levels of investment which will…

- Romania notified allies on Thursday that President Klaus Iohannis was considering challenging frontrunner Mark Rutte for the NATO top job, according to Politico. Iohannis’ last-minute move comes as the biggest powers in the 31-strong alliance already declared support for Rutte over the last 24 hours,…

- Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov said on Thursday, removing borders between the three nations would go against EU legislation, and their governments have no intention of starting official discussions of a zone without border control because it would be illegal , according to Euractiv. Denkov…

- Security staff at some of Germany‘s biggest airports, including the global hub Frankfurt, walked off the job on Thursday, grounding flights and piling pain on Europe‘s largest economy, according to Reuters. The 24-hour strike, called by labour union Verdi, is the latest in a series of industrial actions…

- Ukrainian grain has successfully transited through Romania since the country introduced export licences under its grain export plan to help protect farmers last autumn, Adrian Pintea, state secretary in the Agriculture Ministry, said on Thursday, according to Euractiv. After being hit by the mass imports…

- The UK will further increase its military presence and support for Romania as an allied state, the new British Ambassador to Bucharest, Giles Portman, said at his first press conference in Bucharest on Tuesday, adding that the Royal Air Force’s Typhoons will return to Romania this year for an air policing…