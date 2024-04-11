World Bank: Romania’s GDP growth forecast to increase by 3.3% in 2024

Stiri Recomandate

Rusia a lansat racheta Angara-A5, după două amânări din cauze tehnice/ VIDEO

Rusia a lansat racheta Angara-A5, după două amânări din cauze tehnice/ VIDEO

Rusia a lansat, joi, racheta de nouă generaţie Angara-A5 de pe cosmodromul Vostocini, în Extremul Orient rus. Lansarea rachetei a fost amânată de două ori. Este o nouă etapă în programul spaţial rus, care înregistrează o întârziere importantă… [citeste mai departe]

Șeful de la Ape a trecut la PSD

Șeful de la Ape a trecut la PSD

Bogdan David, directorul Administrației Bazinale de Apă Argeș Vedea a părăsit Partidul Național Liberal pentru a deveni membru PSD. Prezentarea sa în noua calitate a fost făcută joi seara, în cadrul festivității de lansare a candidaturii social-democratului Georgel Mădulărea la Primăria Câmpulung. Iar anunțul a fost făcut chiar de către… [citeste mai departe]

(video) Stamate: Procuratura Anticorupție a inițiat un proces penal pe licitația de la Aeroport

(video) Stamate: Procuratura Anticorupție a inițiat un proces penal pe licitația de la Aeroport

Procuratura Anticorupție a pornit un proces penal privind licitația pentru spațiile comerciale de la Aeroportul Chișinău. Declarațiile au fost făcute de deputata PAS, Olesea Stamate, l-a ședința de astăzi… [citeste mai departe]

Breaking - S-a câștigat marele premiu la Loto 6/49: Unde a fost jucat biletul câștigător

Breaking - S-a câștigat marele premiu la Loto 6/49: Unde a fost jucat biletul câștigător

S-a castigat marele premiu la Loto 6/49 in valoare de peste 1,94 milioane de euro . Biletul norocos a fost jucat in Bucuresti, sectorul 2 si a costat 154,50 lei.La tragerea Loto 6/49 de astazi, 11 aprilie, s-a castigat… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia a lansat cu succes o rachetă de generaţie nouă, care va înlocui lansatoarele din anii 1960

Rusia a lansat cu succes o rachetă de generaţie nouă, care va înlocui lansatoarele din anii 1960

Rusia a lansat joi o rachetă de generaţie nouă, Angara-A5, de pe cosmodromul Vostocini, în Extremul Orient rus, după două amânări în două zile. Lansarea reprezintă o nouă etapă în programul spaţial rus,… [citeste mai departe]

Baschet / Misiune îndeplintă! SCMU Craiova a trecut și a doua oară de Laguna Sharks

Baschet / Misiune îndeplintă! SCMU Craiova a trecut și a doua oară de Laguna Sharks

SCMU Craiova și-a îndeplinit obiectivul din această săptămână, și anume să bifeze două victorii în play-off, în fața formației Laguna București. Joi seară, oltenii s-au impus cu 74-61 în meciul doi și astfel sunt cu un pas și… [citeste mai departe]

Top scumpiri 2024. Cât au crescut prețurile la alimente, produse și servicii. Care s-au scumpit cel mai mult în ultima perioadă

Top scumpiri 2024. Cât au crescut prețurile la alimente, produse și servicii. Care s-au scumpit cel mai mult în ultima perioadă

Top scumpiri 2024. Cât au crescut prețurile la alimente, produse și servicii. Care s-au scumpit cel mai mult în ultima perioadă Top scumpiri… [citeste mai departe]

Simptomele de Parkinson care apar cu mult înainte de diagnosticare

Simptomele de Parkinson care apar cu mult înainte de diagnosticare

Boala Parkinson este cea mai frecventă tulburare de mișcare neurodegenerativă, afectând peste 7 milioane de persoane la nivel internațional. În România, aproximativ 72.000 de pacienți sunt diagnosticați cu această afecțiune. [citeste mai departe]

Clubul Newcastle inovează: va introduce tricouri speciale pentru fanii surzi sau cu deficienţe de auz

Clubul Newcastle inovează: va introduce tricouri speciale pentru fanii surzi sau cu deficienţe de auz

Clubul englez Newcastle a anunţat joi că va testa, în următoarea etapă din Premier League, echipamente speciale şi inovatoare care să îi ajute pe fanii surzi şi cu deficienţe de auz să simtă atmosfera… [citeste mai departe]

Gestul făcut de Ursula von der Leyen, care ar putea să o coste scump. Vot de blam în Parlamentul European

Gestul făcut de Ursula von der Leyen, care ar putea să o coste scump. Vot de blam în Parlamentul European

Lovitură grea pentru Ursula von der Leyen, preşedinta Comisiei Europene, care a primit, joi, un vot de blam în Parlamentul European. Motivul este de-a dreptul incredibil: numirea unuia… [citeste mai departe]


World Bank: Romania's GDP growth forecast to increase by 3.3% in 2024

Publicat:
World Bank: Romania’s GDP growth forecast to increase by 3.3% in 2024

maintained its January estimate and stated on Thursday that it anticipates Romania‘s gross domestic product (GDP) to rise by 3.3% in 2024, according to .  stated in its Spring 2024 Europe and report that it revised its projection for Romania’s GDP growth in 2023 to […] The post World Bank: Romania’s GDP growth forecast to increase by 3.3% in 2024 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Romania says it finds drone fragments near border with Ukraine

13:40, 29.03.2024 - NATO member Romania said it had found fragments of what appeared to be a drone on a farm near the Danube River and the border with Ukraine late on Thursday, according to Reuters. Russia has been striking targets in western and central Ukraine with missile and drone attacks conducted at night.   “In…

Romania posts EU’s highest annual inflation in February

14:35, 18.03.2024 - Romania recorded the EU‘s highest annual inflation rate in February, at 7.1%, followed by Croatia with 4.8%, the EU’s statistical office said on Monday, according to See News.  Romania also marked the highest monthly rise in consumer prices among EU member states in Southeast Europe (SEE) last month,…

Romania’s GDP to grow 3.1% in 2024 says OECD

12:51, 13.03.2024 - Romania’s economy is expected to expand by 3.1% in 2024 and by 3.3% next year said the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), according to See News. Cost pressures on households will gradually ease thanks to recovering external demand and high levels of investment which will…

Romania president seeks to challenge Rutte for top NATO job

11:16, 23.02.2024 - Romania notified allies on Thursday that President Klaus Iohannis was considering challenging frontrunner Mark Rutte for the NATO top job, according to Politico. Iohannis’ last-minute move comes as the biggest powers in the 31-strong alliance already declared support for Rutte over the last 24 hours,…

Bulgaria, Romania, Greece ‘mini Schengen’ would be illegal, says Denkov

10:40, 02.02.2024 - Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov said on Thursday, removing borders between the three nations would go against EU legislation, and their governments have no intention of starting official discussions of a zone without border control because it would be illegal , according to Euractiv. Denkov…

Germany’s airport security staff to ground flights in nationwide protests

09:16, 01.02.2024 - Security staff at some of Germany‘s biggest airports, including the global hub Frankfurt, walked off the job on Thursday, grounding flights and piling pain on Europe‘s largest economy, according to Reuters. The 24-hour strike, called by labour union Verdi, is the latest in a series of industrial actions…

Ukrainian grain transits through Romania with export licences

10:06, 26.01.2024 - Ukrainian grain has successfully transited through Romania since the country introduced export licences under its grain export plan to help protect farmers last autumn, Adrian Pintea, state secretary in the Agriculture Ministry, said on Thursday, according to Euractiv. After being hit by the mass imports…

UK to further increase military support to Romania

10:35, 24.01.2024 - The UK will further increase its military presence and support for Romania as an allied state, the new British Ambassador to Bucharest, Giles Portman, said at his first press conference in Bucharest on Tuesday, adding that the Royal Air Force’s Typhoons will return to Romania this year for an air policing…


