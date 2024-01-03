OMV Petrom to buy Renovatio Asset Management, 50% of Electrocentrale Borzesti

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania‘s parliament said it approved the 2024 state budget, which projects a deficit equivalent to 5% of gross domestic product (GDP) and 3.4% economic growth, according to See News. The budget for next year was adopted with 299 votes in favour and 82 against, according to data posted on the website…

- Romania’s economy grew by 2.9% year on year in the third quarter of 2023, slowing down from a 4.1% expansion in the same period last year, the statistical board said on Thursday, quoting seasonally-adjusted data, according to See News. On an unadjusted basis, Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew…

- Romania‘s Health Ministry has officially declared a national measles epidemic following an alarming rise in measles cases and the substantial number of hospitalizations among infected children, the ministry said on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. Currently, there are nearly 2,000 cases nationwide,…

- The European Commission said it has issued formal notices to Bulgaria, Romania and four other EU member states, launching an infringement procedure due to their failure to enact European regulations linked to waste management, recycling and resource efficiency, according to See News. Bulgaria, Romania,…

- Romania’s economy is projected to expand by a real 2.2% in 2023, the European Commission (EC) said, revising downwards its May forecast for 3.2% growth, according to See News. The projected deceleration from a real gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 4.6% in 2022 is expected to be driven by high…

- Romania kept borrowing costs unchanged at its final monetary-policy meeting this year as concerns over persistently high inflation outweigh warnings of an economic slowdown, according to Bloomberg. The central bank in Bucharest left the benchmark interest rate at 7% on Wednesday for a seventh straight…

- The European Commission said on Wednesday it adopted a new growth plan for the Western Balkans, supported by a proposed 6 billion euro reform and growth facility, aiming to advance membership benefits, spur economic growth, and help the enlargement process, according to See News. The proposed financial…

- The hydrocarbon production of Romania‘s top oil and gas group OMV Petrom dropped to 113.5 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (kboe) per day in the third quarter of 2023 from 117.2 kboe per day in the same period of 2022, the company said on Monday, according to See News. OMV Petrom’s daily hydrocarbon…