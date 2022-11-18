North Korea rebuked as allied countries hold emergency meeting over missile launchPublicat:
Leaders of the United States, South Korea, Japan and allied countries convened an emergency meeting during an Asian summit on Friday and condemned North Korea‘s firing of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile, calling for a united response, according to Reuters. The missile, which landed just 200 kilometres (130 miles) off Japan, was capable of reaching the mainland […] The post North Korea rebuked as allied countries hold emergency meeting over missile launch appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
