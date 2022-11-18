North Korea rebuked as allied countries hold emergency meeting over missile launch

Stiri Recomandate

Niciun protest fără încălcări: 16 persoane, printre care 3 minori, duse la inspectorat. Una era dată în căutare de poliție

Poliția anunță că de la începutul acțiunii de protest, deja 16 persoane, printre care 3 minori fără supraveghere, au fost duse la inspectorat… [citeste mai departe]

Accident grav pe o șosea din Banat. O victimă a murit, alta este în stare gravă

Centrul Info Trafic din cadrul Inspectoratului General al Poliției Române a transmis că pe DN 6, la kilometrul 413+300 de metri, în zona localității cărășene Domașnea, s-a produs un accident rutier în care au fost implicate un autoturism… [citeste mai departe]

Simona Halep, spălată pe creier. Acuzaţiile grave care i se aduc lui Mouratoglou, presa străină a explodat

Simona Halep trece prin momente grele în aceste zile, ca urmare a acuzațiilor de dopaj. Încă nu s-a dat un erdict clar, deși sporitva rămâne suspendată, cel puțin până la decizia… [citeste mai departe]

Acțiunile proprii și în parteneriat ale Casei de Cultură a Studenților Alba Iulia, dedicate Zilei de 1 Decembrie

Acțiunile proprii și în parteneriat ale Casei de Cultură a Studenților Alba Iulia, organizate în cadrul manifestărilor din acest an dedicate Zilei Naționale a României… [citeste mai departe]

ICCJ a anulat amenda primită de Klaus Iohannis de la CNCD pentru declarațiile privind Ținutul Secuiesc

Înalta Curte de Casație și Justiție a admis recursul președintelui Klaus Iohannis și a anulat Hotărârea Colegiului Director al Consiliului Naţional pentru Combaterea Discriminării prin care… [citeste mai departe]

În comuna Dimitrie Cantemir s-a produs minunea: după 13 ani, un proiect de asfaltare a 9,8 km de drum a ajuns la final

LA FINAL… A fost nevoie de 13 ani, contestații și procese în instanță pentru ca, la Dimitrie Cantemir să se producă și minunea. Un proiect finanțat pe Programul… [citeste mai departe]

România, pe locul 6 la producția de mașini în Uniunea Europeană. Câte vehicule se produc la uzinele Dacia și Ford

România se clasează pe locul șase la producția de mașini în Uniunea Europeană, cu o medie de peste 40.000 de vehicule pe lună. Astfel, țara noastră produce mai… [citeste mai departe]

Cine și cum l-ar putea înlocui pe Putin. Lucrurile nu se anunţă mai bune pentru Rusia: „Va fi mai rău”

Generalul Ben Hodges, fost comandant al trupelor SUA din Europa, este de părere că viitorul Rusiei nu va fi deloc roz. Urmează o perioadă de instabilitate acută, mai ales din punct… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat a vrut să între în sediul ziarului “The New York Times” cu o sabie în mână!

Un bărbat a încercat joi, 17 noiembrie, să intre cu o sabie în mână în sediul din Manhattan al ziarului The New York Times, cerând să stea de vorbă cu „secţia politică” a publicaţiei, a anunţat poliţia, citată… [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis, albit de ÎCCJ: instanța supremă a anulat amenda primită de președinte de la CNCD pentru declaraţiile privind Ţinutul Secuiesc

Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie a admis cererea preşedintelui Klaus Iohannis de anulare a amenzii de… [citeste mai departe]


North Korea rebuked as allied countries hold emergency meeting over missile launch

Publicat:
North Korea rebuked as allied countries hold emergency meeting over missile launch

North Korea rebuked as allied countries hold emergency meeting over missile launch

Leaders of the United States, Japan and allied countries convened an emergency meeting during an Asian summit on Friday and condemned North Korea's firing of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile, calling for a united response, according to Reuters. The missile, which landed just 200 kilometres (130 miles) off Japan, was capable of reaching the mainland

