North Korea rebuked as allied countries hold emergency meeting over missile launch

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Investigators have found traces of explosives at the site of the damaged Nord Stream pipelines, confirming that sabotage had taken place, a Swedish prosecutor said on Friday, according to Reuters. Swedish and Danish authorities are investigating four holes in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines which…

- The eurozone economy will grow more than previously expected in 2022 and decelerate more than previously thought in 2023, the European Commission forecast showed on Friday, according to Reuters. In its regular economic forecasts for the 19 countries sharing the euro, the Commission said it expected…

- Natural gas in Europe declined after leaders came together to back urgent measures, including a price cap, to contain the energy crisis that’s engulfed the economy, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark futures declined as much as 4.8% on Friday and headed for a third straight weekly loss. The politicians…

- Leaders from Ukraine, Britain and Turkey join EU counterparts on Thursday for an inaugural summit of the “European Political Community” aimed at bringing the continent together in the face of Russia’s aggression, Reuters reports. The gathering in Prague – a brainchild of French President Emmanuel Macron –…

- The gas network operators of Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia have proposed shipping additional natural gas supply pledged by Azerbaijan to Europe, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said on Friday, according to Reuters. Speaking at a meeting with Azeri President Ilham Aliev, Radev said the four…

- The Kremlin said on Friday that attacks against any part of the swathe of Ukraine that President Vladimir Putin was about to annex would be considered aggression against Russia itself, adding that Russia would fight to take the whole of the eastern Donbas region, according to Reuters. President Vladimir…

- Euro zone inflation hit another record high of 9.1% in August, EU statistics office Eurostat confirmed on Friday, driven by sharply higher energy and food prices, and was likely headed towards double figures, according to Reuters. Consumer price inflation in the 19 countries using the euro rose 0.6%…

- The European Union is set to unveil a package of proposed emergency measures this week including a windfall profit levy on energy firms, but countries are split over the details and whether to impose a cap on gas prices, according to Reuters. At a meeting on Friday, EU countries’ energy ministers asked…