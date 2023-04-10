Macron urges European strategic autonomy amid US-China tensions

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- French unions are leading another round of strikes and protests against President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform on Thursday, capitalizing on broad public support for a movement that has caused trash to pile up on the streets of Paris and sporadically turned violent, according to Bloomberg. The bill…

- European energy prices rose amid fresh concerns about the corrosion in France’s nuclear fleet, against a backdrop of strikes throughout the country and a cold snap elsewhere in the region, according to Bloomberg. French power for next year jumped as much as 7.9%, the most since late January. Benchmark…

- The Biden administration on Thursday announced export restrictions for dozens of Chinese entities, including server maker Inspur Group Co. and units of genetics firm BGI, citing activities contrary to US national security and foreign policy interest, according to Bloomberg. The Commerce Department added…

- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned China not to arm Russia in its war on Ukraine and expressed disappointment that the government in Beijing has dialled down its condemnation of the Kremlin’s aggression, Bloomberg reports. In a speech to the lower house of parliament in Berlin on Thursday, Scholz…

- China questioned whether the US genuinely seeks to repair ties damaged by the dispute over a balloon just as the two nations’ top diplomats head to a security conference in Germany, where they may have an opportunity to meet on the sidelines, according to Bloomberg. The balloon saga “tests the US’s…

- South Africa defended its planned naval exercise with Russia and China next month amid criticism over its noncommital stance on the war in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. South Africa’s Ministry of Defence and Military Veterans said it has conducted similar military maneuvers with the US, UK and France…

- The head of the International Monetary Fund urged China to move forward with reopening its economy, calling the nation’s transition from a Covid Zero policy to more normal functioning likely the single most important factor for global growth in 2023, according to Bloomberg. The Washington-based financial…

- Economiștii bancii americane Goldman Sachs nu mai prognozeaza o recesiune in Zona Euro, dupa ce economia s-a dovedit mai rezistenta pe finalul anului 2022, prețul gazelor naturale a scazut puternic, iar China a renunțat la restricțiile anti-pandemice mai devreme decat era anticipat, potrivit agenției…