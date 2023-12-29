Germany expects EU deal on Ukraine aid package, even without Hungary

Stiri Recomandate

Raportul procurorilor după tragedia de la Ferma Dacilor. Nimeni nu este pus sub acuzare

Raportul procurorilor după tragedia de la Ferma Dacilor. Nimeni nu este pus sub acuzare

Precizări privind desfășurarea urmăririi penale în cauza sinistrului ce a avut loc laComplexul turistic ”Ferma Dacilor” din localitatea Tohani, comuna Gura Vadului, județul Prahova Primele imagini cu patronul de la Ferma Dacilor,… [citeste mai departe]

Anul 2024 microîntreprinderilor noi obligații, noi taxări și, mai ales, e-Factura pentru toată lumea, legată direct de ANAF

Anul 2024 microîntreprinderilor noi obligații, noi taxări și, mai ales, e-Factura pentru toată lumea, legată direct de ANAF

Mai multe modificări fiscale intră în vigoare de la 1 ianuarie 2024. Multe dintre ele ating microîntreprinderile, iar dacă ești antreprenor va… [citeste mai departe]

Vouchere de vacanță 2024. Valoarea tichetelor se majorează, însă unii angajați la stat NU le vor mai primi

Vouchere de vacanță 2024. Valoarea tichetelor se majorează, însă unii angajați la stat NU le vor mai primi

Milioane de bugetari vor primi vouchere de vacanță în sumă mai mare de 1.600 de lei, față de 1.450 cât erau anul trecut. O categorie de bugetari, care câștigă lunar suma de peste… [citeste mai departe]

ATAC ARMAT LA BORŞA Un localnic a tras cu puşca înspre dormitorul foste iubite în vârstă de 19 ani

ATAC ARMAT LA BORŞA Un localnic a tras cu puşca înspre dormitorul foste iubite în vârstă de 19 ani

În noaptea de 27 spre 28 decembrie, în jurul orei 01.00, polițiștii din Borșa au fost sesizați prin apel 112 de către un tânăr, cu privire la faptul că, o persoană a executat mai multe focuri… [citeste mai departe]

ULTIMA ORĂ! A murit profesoara Afrodita Renea, mama regretatei poete Oana-Diana Renea

ULTIMA ORĂ! A murit profesoara Afrodita Renea, mama regretatei poete Oana-Diana Renea

Spre sfârșit de an, când ecourile Sf. Crăciun nu s-au stins încă, ne-a părăsit, pentru o lume poate mai îngăduitoare, doamna profesoară Afrodita Renea, soția fostului nostru director, prof. Victor Renea și mama poetei Oana-Diana… [citeste mai departe]

Un băiat în vârstă de zece ani a ajuns la spital după ce a căzut, vineri, de la etajul I al unei clădiri dezafectate din municipiul Dorohoi

Un băiat în vârstă de zece ani a ajuns la spital după ce a căzut, vineri, de la etajul I al unei clădiri dezafectate din municipiul Dorohoi

Un băiat în vârstă de zece ani a ajuns la spital după ce a căzut, vineri, de la etajul I al unei clădiri dezafectate… [citeste mai departe]

Nunți de Aur, la Roman. „Mă bucur că a rămas tradiție a locului, indiferent de greutățile prin care am trecut“

Nunți de Aur, la Roman. „Mă bucur că a rămas tradiție a locului, indiferent de greutățile prin care am trecut“

■ și anul acesta, cu ajutorul unor sponsori privați, conducerea primăriei și deputatul Laurențiu Leoreanu au reușit să organizeze tradiționala Nuntă de Aur ■… [citeste mai departe]

General german, despre războiul din Ucraina: „Pierderile ruseşti în oameni şi echipamente sunt enorme”

General german, despre războiul din Ucraina: „Pierderile ruseşti în oameni şi echipamente sunt enorme”

Rusia suferă pierderi "enorme" de oameni şi echipamente în războiul din Ucraina şi armata ei va ieşi "slăbită" din conflict, a declarat generalul german Christian Freuding într-un… [citeste mai departe]

Constanta: Va uniti destinele cu persoana iubita in 2024? Cum se vor efectua programarile pentru oficierea casatoriei

Constanta: Va uniti destinele cu persoana iubita in 2024? Cum se vor efectua programarile pentru oficierea casatoriei

Constantenii care doresc sa si uneasca destinele anul viitor se vor putea programa online pentru oficierea casatorieiPotrivit unui comunicat al Primariei Constanta, incepand… [citeste mai departe]

Unul dintre ucigașii lui Adrian Kreiner va fi adus în țară din Marea Britanie. Al treilea suspect, căutat în continuare de Poliție

Unul dintre ucigașii lui Adrian Kreiner va fi adus în țară din Marea Britanie. Al treilea suspect, căutat în continuare de Poliție

Unul dintre cei trei bărbați care au intrat în casa omului de afaceri sibian Adrian Kreiner și l-au ucis în bătaie va fi adus… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Germany expects EU deal on Ukraine aid package, even without Hungary

Publicat:
Germany expects EU deal on Ukraine aid package, even without Hungary

Germany expects member states to pass their next Ukraine support package either way, even if Hungary should continue to block an unanimous decision, according to Bloomberg. EU leaders have been looking for ways to get around Budapest’s intransigence after talks over the E50 billion package for the government in Kyiv broke down at […] The post Germany expects EU deal on Ukraine aid package, even without Hungary appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Hungary blocks EU financial aid package for Ukraine

11:00, 15.12.2023 - European Union leaders agreed to open membership talks with Ukraine even as it continues to fight Russia‘s invasion, but they could not agree on a 50 billion euro package of EU financial aid for Kyiv due to opposition from Hungary, according to Reuters. At a summit in Brussels, other leaders bypassed…

EU set for summit showdown on Ukraine with Hungary’s Orban

11:40, 14.12.2023 - European Union leaders head into a high-stakes summit for Ukraine on Thursday, with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban blocking both the start of EU membership talks and 50 billion euros in financial aid for Kyiv, according to Reuters. The summit comes at a crucial time in Ukraine’s war against Russia’s…

Nordic leaders warn failure to back Ukraine will erode security

13:30, 13.12.2023 - Ukraine‘s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Oslo to meet some of this strongest supporters, having left Washington without a clear commitment to $61 billion in aid, according to Bloomberg. The meeting with Nordic leaders is intended to prepare for a European Union summit starting Thursday where…

Hungary’s ruling party submits resolution opposing Ukraine’s EU accession talks

13:05, 06.12.2023 - Hungary‘s ruling party submitted a resolution to parliament on Wednesday, calling on the government not to support the start of talks on Ukraine‘s EU accession as Budapest steps up pressure on Brussels ahead of a crucial summit next week, according to Reuters. Prime Minister Viktor Orban has warned…

Europe’s longest recession grips Estonia as region suffers

12:35, 30.11.2023 - Estonia’s economy struggled to break out of the European Union’s most sustained contraction as a drop in trade with the Nordic region and an energy shock spurred by Russia’s war in Ukraine take a toll, according to Bloomberg. The Baltic nation of 1.3 million registered its seventh-straight drop in gross…

EU set to approve as much as E1 billion of funds for Hungary

11:25, 23.11.2023 - The European Union is finalizing a decision to release as much as E1 billion in EU funds for Hungary just as Prime Minister Viktor Orban is stepping up his attacks against the bloc and threatens to derail aid to Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, is concluding…

Germany, UK see no return to former energy ties with Russia

15:00, 18.10.2023 - Even if Russia ended its war in Ukraine and there was regime change in Moscow, the trading relationship between Europe and its former top energy provider wouldn’t be restored, according to German and British officials, Bloomberg reports. “This is a relationship that has come to an end,” Miguel Berger,…

Hungarian economic woes prompt call for euro by business leader

12:51, 02.10.2023 - The head of one of Hungary’s biggest manufacturers called for euro adoption after policies under Prime Minister Viktor Orban produced one of the worst economic crises in the European Union in the past year, according to Bloomberg. After a year-long recession, a brush with a currency crisis, the bloc’s…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 29 decembrie 2023
USD 4.4958
EUR 4.9746
CHF 5.3666
GBP 5.7225
CAD 3.3913
XAU 298.275
JPY 3.1735
CNY 0.6322
AED 1.2241
AUD 3.0588
MDL 0.257
BGN 2.5434

Urmareste stirile pe: