Germany expects EU deal on Ukraine aid package, even without Hungary Germany expects European Union member states to pass their next Ukraine support package either way, even if Hungary should continue to block an unanimous decision, according to Bloomberg. EU leaders have been looking for ways to get around Budapest’s intransigence after talks over the E50 billion package for the government in Kyiv broke down at […] The post Germany expects EU deal on Ukraine aid package, even without Hungary appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- European Union leaders agreed to open membership talks with Ukraine even as it continues to fight Russia‘s invasion, but they could not agree on a 50 billion euro package of EU financial aid for Kyiv due to opposition from Hungary, according to Reuters. At a summit in Brussels, other leaders bypassed…

- European Union leaders head into a high-stakes summit for Ukraine on Thursday, with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban blocking both the start of EU membership talks and 50 billion euros in financial aid for Kyiv, according to Reuters. The summit comes at a crucial time in Ukraine’s war against Russia’s…

- Ukraine‘s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Oslo to meet some of this strongest supporters, having left Washington without a clear commitment to $61 billion in aid, according to Bloomberg. The meeting with Nordic leaders is intended to prepare for a European Union summit starting Thursday where…

- Hungary‘s ruling party submitted a resolution to parliament on Wednesday, calling on the government not to support the start of talks on Ukraine‘s EU accession as Budapest steps up pressure on Brussels ahead of a crucial summit next week, according to Reuters. Prime Minister Viktor Orban has warned…

- Estonia’s economy struggled to break out of the European Union’s most sustained contraction as a drop in trade with the Nordic region and an energy shock spurred by Russia’s war in Ukraine take a toll, according to Bloomberg. The Baltic nation of 1.3 million registered its seventh-straight drop in gross…

- The European Union is finalizing a decision to release as much as E1 billion in EU funds for Hungary just as Prime Minister Viktor Orban is stepping up his attacks against the bloc and threatens to derail aid to Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, is concluding…

- Even if Russia ended its war in Ukraine and there was regime change in Moscow, the trading relationship between Europe and its former top energy provider wouldn’t be restored, according to German and British officials, Bloomberg reports. “This is a relationship that has come to an end,” Miguel Berger,…

- The head of one of Hungary’s biggest manufacturers called for euro adoption after policies under Prime Minister Viktor Orban produced one of the worst economic crises in the European Union in the past year, according to Bloomberg. After a year-long recession, a brush with a currency crisis, the bloc’s…