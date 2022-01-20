France ready to send NATO troops to Romania French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday that France would send troops to Romania as part of NATO operations to ensure the security of the eastern alliance states, according to Romania-Insider. The statement comes amid a security crisis on NATO’s eastern flank. “We have sent troops to ensure the security of our European partners in NATO […] The post France ready to send NATO troops to Romania appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

