France ready to send NATO troops to Romania

SURSE - Marcel Ciolacu, presiune asupra lui Florin Cîțu: mesaj tranșant în interiorul PSD

Preșdintele Marcel Ciolacu îi va solicita astăzi liderului PNL, Florin Cîțu, prezentarea draft-ul ordonanței de urgență ce conține măsurile agreate luni în coaliție pe tema energiei și gazelor, ordonanță ce trebuia… [citeste mai departe]

Mecanisme pentru gestionarea forței de muncă în industria auto – implicații fiscale și juridice

Material de opinie de Monica Țariuc, director, Global Employer Services, Deloitte România Industria auto este, fără îndoială, una dintre cele mai încercate în ultimii doi ani, dat fiind că s-a confruntat… [citeste mai departe]

Curse ilegale de maşini pe A4. „Linuţa” a fost transmisă live VIDEO

Imaginile au fost filmate pe A4, autostrada care leagă Portul Constanţa Sud Agigea de localitatea Ovidiu. Totul a fost transmis live. Poliţia nu a reacţionat deocamdată în legătură cu incidentul. [citeste mai departe]

Dorian, băiețelul care se zbate între viață și moarte, are nevoie de noi!

„VĂ ROG SĂ NE AJUTAȚI ȘI PE NOI” – Acesta este mesajul transmis de o mămică din Turda de doar 23 de ani cu un copil bolnav ce are mare nevoie de ajutorul nostru. În luna Noiembrie, femeia a mai... Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor. Vizitați… [citeste mai departe]

Primark vine oficial în România. Lanțul de irlandez de haine va deschide un magazin într-un mall din București

Gigantul irlandez Primark, unul dintre cei mai mari retaileri de modă din Europa, a anunțat joi planurile de deschidere a primului magazin din România. Acesta se va afla… [citeste mai departe]

Judetul Tulcea: Magazin mixt, cuprins de flacari! Pompierii intervin (GALERIE FOTO)

In jurul orei 06:55, prin apel la 112, dispeceratul Inspectoratului pentru Situatii de Urgenta "Delta" al judetului Tulcea, a fost alertat despre producerea unui incendiu izbucnit la un magazin mixt din localitatea Topolog.La locul solicitarii… [citeste mai departe]

Stadiul lucrărilor la pasajul subteran de la Piața Cetate: 25%, s-au forat cei 86 de piloți

Primăria a anunțat finalizarea procesului de forare a celor 86 de piloți aferenți pasajului rutier din Piața Cetate. Constructorul lucrează acum la zidul de sprijin pentru susținerea trotuarului din dreptul blocului… [citeste mai departe]

Molnupiravir, medicament indicat în tratarea COVID-19, autorizat în Republica Moldova

Produsul farmaceutic Molnupiravir, capsule, a câte 200 mg – medicament indicat în tratarea formelor uşoare şi moderate de COVID-19, a fost autorizat de Comisia Medicamentului din cadrul Agenţiei Medicamentului şi Dispozitivelor… [citeste mai departe]

Stamate, după ce avocații au intrat în grevă generală: Au fost propuse garanții similare cu cele ale judecătorilor. Este puțin?

Olesea Stamate, Președinta Comisiei juridice, numiri și imunități, susține că avocații nu au motive pentru a declara grevă generală,… [citeste mai departe]

COD GALBEN de VISCOL și GER! Sfaturi pentru perioadele cu temperaturi de aproape – 20 de grade

Termometrele indică temperaturi tot mai joase, de la o zi la alta, așteptându-se valori spre -20 de grade. S-a emis și un cod galben de viscol și ger. CE trebuie să faceți în această perioadă: Bistrițenii au… [citeste mai departe]


France ready to send NATO troops to Romania

Publicat:
France ready to send NATO troops to Romania

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday that France would send troops to Romania as part of NATO operations to ensure the security of the eastern alliance states, according to Romania-Insider.  The statement comes amid a security crisis on NATO’s eastern flank. “We have sent troops to ensure the security of our European partners in NATO […] The post France ready to send NATO troops to Romania appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Macron says EU must work on new security pact to put to Russia

14:46, 19.01.2022 - French President Emmanuel Macron told the European Parliament on Wednesday that European Union countries must work together on a new stability and security deal that they could then discuss with Russia, according to Reuters.  Referring to “destabilisation efforts” in the continent, Macron, speaking…

‘No ultimatums’: Russia sets out security demands at NATO meeting

16:05, 12.01.2022 - Russia laid out its demands for security guarantees in Europe to NATO‘s 30 allies on Wednesday but insisted they were not ultimatums following intense talks with the United States in Geneva that failed to break the deadlock, according to Reuters.  NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg received Russian…

Romania’s Blue Air to cancel some routes in Jan, Feb due to low demand

17:25, 29.12.2021 - Romanian low-cost carrier Blue Air announced on Wednesday that it will cancel some of its flights scheduled for January and February due to low demand caused by new Covid-19 restrictions imposed in some European countries, according to See News. “Passengers have adopted a cautious behavior during this…

Borrell: ‘EU must be involved’ in US-Russia talks on Ukraine

12:35, 29.12.2021 - The EU should play an active role in the upcoming U.S.-Russia talks over security concerns around Ukraine, the bloc’s top diplomat told German media on Wednesday, according to Politico. “If Moscow, as announced, wants to talk about the security architecture in Europe and security guarantees from January,…

Romania to introduce the Passenger Locator Form next week

16:20, 15.12.2021 - The Romanian government approved the Passenger Locator Form (PLF) on Wednesday which will come into force as of 20 December and must be completed by all travellers entering Romania, according to Romania-Insider.  Health Minister Alexandru Rafila stated that this form would help the public health directorates…

Von der Leyen: EU is ready to take “unprecedented measures” against Russia

14:35, 15.12.2021 - The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Wednesday that the European Union is ready to scale up its sanctions and take “unprecedented measures” against Russia if it shows further aggression towards Ukraine, according to Reuters.  Von der Leyen, speaking in the European Parliament…

Scholz takes over as German chancellor, ending Merkel era

15:00, 08.12.2021 - German lawmakers elected Social Democrat Olaf Scholz as Germany‘s new chancellor on Wednesday, ending 16 years of conservative rule under Angela Merkel and paving the way for a pro-European government that has promised to boost green investment, according to Reuters.  “Scholz, 63, who over the past…

Medicover to expand with four diagnostic imaging centers in Romania

16:11, 26.10.2021 - Healthcare services provider, Medicover announced that it will add four new high-tech imaging centers in Bucharest, Iași, Constanța and Craiova under a E 5mln investment, according to Romania-Insider.  “The centers will have the latest generation medical systems produced by GE Healthcare and cover services…


