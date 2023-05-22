Forces from NATO allies, other countries hold military exercises in Western Balkans

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was visiting Britain on Monday, as the staunch ally of Ukraine promised to give Ukraine hundreds more missiles and attack drones in an effort to change the course of the war, according to AP News. The U.K. government confirmed Zelenskyy’s arrival early Monday and said he…

- Foreign countries rushed to evacuate their nationals from Sudan as deadly fighting raged into a second week between forces loyal to two rival generals, according to France24. Evacuation flights were continuing early Monday, with hundreds of people flown out overnight on military aircraft. Foreigners…

- European shares rose on Tuesday as investors rebuffed concerns over surprise output cuts by OPEC and its allies while awaiting eurozone producer prices for more clues on the European Central Bank‘s (ECB) monetary tightening path, according to Reuters. The pan-European STOXX 600 index edged 0.2% higher…

- A drone strike carried out by the American-led coalition in northwestern Syria has killed a senior member of the Islamic State group who was in charge of planning attacks in Europe, the United States military said Tuesday, according to AP News. The man killed Monday in the strike was identified by a…

- The US, South Korea and Japan started joint naval drills off the Korean Peninsula in a move certain to anger North Korea, which fired its first missile over Japan in five years after similar exercises were held in 2022, according to Bloomberg. The two-day anti-submarine and rescue drills started Monday…

- Russian police on Monday were searching for a woman suspected of delivering a bomb that killed a well-known military blogger who fervently supported Moscow’s war in Ukraine, according to AP News. Russian officials said Vladlen Tatarsky, 40, was killed Sunday as he was leading a discussion at a cafe…

- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg praised Albania for its key role in promoting stability in the Western Balkans during a meeting with President Bajram Begaj at the Alliance’s headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. Albania has been a member of NATO since April 2009 and it…

- President Joe Biden will tell U.S. allies on Tuesday that the United States is behind Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia’s invasion and will stress American support for NATO’s eastern flank, according to Reuters. Biden arrived in Warsaw late on Monday after a surprise visit to Kyiv, where he stood…