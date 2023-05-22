Forces from NATO allies, other countries hold military exercises in Western Balkans

Stiri Recomandate

Șcheian de 46 de ani prins conducând mașina deși avea permisul suspendat pentru abateri al regimul rutier

Duminică la ora 14.28, o patrulă din cadrul Secției 9 Poliție Rurală Șcheia a oprit pentru control pe strada Fierăriei din localitate, autoturismul condus de un localnic de 46 de ani.… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO CSM Unirea Alba Iulia la final de stagiune: Jucătorul sezonului. Ce spune președintele Dascălescu. Cifrele echipei

VIDEO CSM Unirea Alba Iulia la final de stagiune: Jucătorul sezonului. Ce spune președintele Dascălescu. Cifrele echipei Unirea Alba Iulia a încheiat ediția… [citeste mai departe]

Razie pe D.N.18- D.N.19 -Polițiștii au verificat 40 de autovehicule,fiind aplicate 28 de sancțiuni contravenționale

Polițiștii rutieri din Sighetu Marmației au desfășurat ieri, 21 mai, între orele 08.00 și 17.00, o acțiune pe linia respectării regimului legal de viteză, desfășurată… [citeste mai departe]

Juventus Torino nu scapă - Procurorul a cerut o penalizare uriașă care îi lasă pe italieni în afara cupelor europene

Procurorul de fotbal din Italia a cerut ca Juventus Torino să fie penalizată cu 11 puncte în actualul sezon din Serie A, într-o nouă audiere în jurul cazului… [citeste mai departe]

O companie din Turcia va construi ultimul dintre cele 13 loturi ale Autostrăzii Ploieşti-Buzău

Constructorul ultimului dintre cele 13 loturi ale Autostrăzii Ploieşti-Buzău a fost desemnat luni, după reevaluarea ofertelor şi respingerea contestaţiei de către Curtea de Apel Bucureşti, a anunţat ministrul… [citeste mai departe]

Meta, sancționată cu peste 1 miliard de euro pentru încălcarea regulilor privind datele personale

Compania Meta care deține WhatsApp, Instagram și Facebook a fost sancționată cu o amendă record de peste 1 miliard de euro pentru încălcarea reglementărilor UE privind datele personale, potrivit Sky… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO: La Cannes au loc proteste privind pensiile în timpul Festivalului de Film

Protestatari ai sindicatelor franceze au aruncat în aer o mascotă a președintelui Emmanuel Macron în timp ce se îndreptau spre Cannes, într-o demonstrație împotriva reformei legii pensiilor. Polițiștii au blocat drumurile care duc spre centrul… [citeste mai departe]

Părinții nu sunt de acord cu înghețarea anului școlar, dar îi înțeleg pe profesori

Peste 150.000 de mii de profesori și 70.000 de angajați din rândurile personalului auxiliar participă la greva generală din sistemul de învățământ. Pe termen lung, greva ar putea duce inclusiv la înghețarea anului școlar… [citeste mai departe]

10 lucruri pe care bărbații le observă la o femeie chiar de la prima întâlnire. Fii atentă la aceste detalii dacă vrei să-l cucerești

Adesea, se presupune că bărbații sunt atrași doar de frumusețea fizică în totalitatea sa, nu de un atribut specific,… [citeste mai departe]

Teatrul „Toma Caragiu” Poiești, programul spectacolelor din săptămâna 22-28 mai

Teatrul „Toma Caragiu” Poiești vă așteaptă și în această săptămână în sălile de spectacol. Sâmbătă 27 mai, ora 18.30, sala Teatrului „Toma Caragiu”: DESCURCĂ LUME, una dintre cele mai cunoscute și îndrăgite producții ale secției… [citeste mai departe]


Forces from NATO allies, other countries hold military exercises in Western Balkans

Publicat:
Forces from NATO member nations and other countries on Monday launched joint military exercises in Albania and other Balkan states, according to AP News. The two-week maneuvers – the second of three such drills linked to the DEFENDER 23 multi-national joint exercise – involves some 2,800 U.S. troops and 7,000 soldiers from other […] The post Forces from NATO allies, other countries hold military exercises in appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri Locale

