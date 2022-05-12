Finnish leaders announce backing for NATO membershipPublicat:
Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Thursday officially endorsed the idea that their country should join NATO, a historic move that sets the stage for a membership application in the coming days, according to Politico. Until recently, Finnish leaders saw NATO membership as an unnecessary provocation of Moscow, but since Russia invaded […] The post Finnish leaders announce backing for NATO membership appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
