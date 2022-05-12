Finnish leaders announce backing for NATO membership

Stiri Recomandate

Scapă cine poate! Unirea Alba Iulia și calculele salvării de la retrogradare

Scapă cine poate! Unirea Alba Iulia și calculele salvării de la retrogradare Mai sunt 3 runde din acest sezon în eșalonul terț, iar în bătălia din subsolul Seriei a 9-a este angrenată și Unirea Alba Iulia, ce speră să obțină pe teren menținerea… [citeste mai departe]

LANSAREA PROIECTULUI „MODERNIZARE LOCUINŢĂ SOCIALĂ PRIN SCHIMBARE DE DESTINAŢIE, ...

 UAT Municipiul Rădăuţi cu sediul în municipiul Rădăuţi, strada Piaţa Unirii, nr. 2, jud. Suceava, derulează începând cu data de 17.02.2022 proiectul MODERNIZARE LOCUINŢĂ SOCIALĂ PRIN SCHIMBARE DE DESTINAŢIE, TERMOIZOLAŢIE,… [citeste mai departe]

Sub influența alcoolului la volan și cu arma în mașină

Polițiștii orașului Pecica au oprit în noaptea de miercuri spre joi, în trafic, un autoturism condus de un bărbat în vârstă de 41 de ani, din Arad, care se deplasa între Semlac și Pecica. S-a stabilit că șoferul se afla sub influența alcoolului, iar, mai mult de atât, în autoturism… [citeste mai departe]

Doamne, auzi rugăciunea mea!

Valoarea rugăciunii este indiscutabilă și de necontestat chiar și de cei care n-o practică. Cu rugăciunea încep și se încheie toate ale vieții. Ea însoțește pașii noștri din copilărie, fiind semnul prezenței neîncetate în viața noastră a lui Dumnezeu. Dincolo de orice definiție - sau odată cu ... [citeste mai departe]

WRS, în această seară pe scena Eurovision! Calificarea României în marea finală se va decide azi

Joi, 12 mai, vom afla dacă „Llamame” va merge în Marea Finală a concursului. wrs, reprezentantul României, va concura pentru voturile publicului în a doua semifinală Eurovision 2022, în direct la… [citeste mai departe]

(live/update) Parlamentul, în ședință. BCS a cerut audierea ministrului Economiei și ministrului Agriculturii pe subiectul creșterii prețului la ulei

Parlamentul s-a întrunit astăzi în ședință. Pe ordinea de zi sunt mai multe proiecte de… [citeste mai departe]

Studenții lucrează part-time în cele două cantine ale Universității Transilvania din cauza lipsei de personal

Reprezentanții Universității Transilvania se confruntă cu o lipsă de personal în cadrul cantinelor. Din această cauză ei au fost nevoiți să găsească o soluție. Astfel, mai… [citeste mai departe]

Kuleba a cerut ca Ucrainei să i se rezerve un loc în UE, chiar dacă negocierile de aderare vor dura mult timp

Şeful diplomaţiei ucrainene, Dmitro Kuleba, a cerut, joi, ca un loc să fie "rezervat" pentru Ucraina în Uniunea Europeană, chiar dacă negocierile de aderare ar urma să dureze timp… [citeste mai departe]

Asociaţia Împreună pentru Voi – 10 Ani de „Zâmbetul din Cutiuţă”!

Ghidați doar de gândul de a aduce bucuria pe fețele celor mici chiar de ziua lor, în perioada 12 – 19 Mai 2022 Asociația Împreună pentru Voi demarează cea de-a X-a ediție a campaniei umanitare... Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor. Vizitați siteul… [citeste mai departe]

Ambasadorul SUA în RM: Statele Unite nu văd dovezi că Rusia intenționează să-și extindă războiul în Moldova în timpul de față

Ambasadorul SUA în Republica Moldova „a reiterat că Statele Unite nu văd dovezi că Rusia intenționează să-și extindă războiul… [citeste mai departe]


Finnish leaders announce backing for NATO membership

Publicat:
Finnish leaders announce backing for NATO membership

Finland’s and on Thursday officially endorsed the idea that their country should join NATO, a historic move that sets the stage for a membership application in the coming days, according to Politico. Until recently, Finnish leaders saw NATO membership as an unnecessary provocation of Moscow, but since Russia invaded […] The post Finnish leaders announce backing for NATO membership appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

NATO chief says Finland, Sweden could join quite quickly

14:05, 28.04.2022 - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that Finland and Sweden would be embraced with open arms should they decide to join the 30-nation military organization and could become members quite quickly, according to AP News. Stoltenberg’s remarks came as public support in Finland and Sweden…

ForMin Bogdan Aurescu: ‘Romania firmly supports North Macedonia ‘s accession to EU’

18:31, 14.04.2022 - Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu reiterated while attending the conference in Skopje, on Thursday, Romania’s support for North Macedonia’s accession to the European Union. ”Romania firmly supports North Macedonia’s accession to the European Union. I believe your country is fully prepared for…

G7 to warn Putin against using chemical or nuclear weapons

13:10, 24.03.2022 - The world’s leading economic powers plan to warn Russian President Vladimir Putin against using chemical or nuclear weapons in Ukraine in a draft statement the Group of 7 plans to issue on Thursday, according to Bloomberg. The G7 leaders also plan to say that they will continue to impose “severe consequences”…

Russia warns United States: we have the might to put you in your place

12:45, 17.03.2022 - Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world’s pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart, according to Reuters. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now deputy…

EU leaders back Ukraine but wont offer fast-track membership

10:00, 11.03.2022 - EU leaders on Friday condemned Russia for unprovoked and unjustified military aggression and pledged unwavering support for Ukraine and for refugees fleeing the war, but they stopped short of putting Kyiv on a fast track to EU membership as requested by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Politico. …

EU leaders agree ‘maximum impact’ Russia sanctions

09:55, 25.02.2022 - EU leaders have agreed to impose “massive” sanctions on Russia in areas ranging from finance to transport, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in the early hours of Friday, according to Politico. Speaking following an emergency summit dedicated to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, von…

Central European countries prepare to receive Ukrainian refugees

13:06, 24.02.2022 - Central European countries braced on Thursday to receive people fleeing Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine, with Poland setting up reception points on its border and Hungary planning to send troops to create a corridor for refugees, according to Reuters.  The countries on the European Union’s eastern flank…

Ukraine declares state of emergency amid Russia tensions

22:21, 23.02.2022 - A top Ukrainian defense official called for a nationwide state of emergency on Wednesday, a precaution that comes after Russia began an invasion of the country this week by ordering troops into two breakaway regions held by Moscow-backed separatists, according to Politico. Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary…


