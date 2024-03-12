Von der Leyen says EU should open membership talks with BosniaPublicat:
The European Commission will recommend opening accession negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ursula von der Leyen announced in Strasbourg on Tuesday, according to Politico. With enlargement on the agenda of a European Council summit next week, the Commission chief praised the progress Bosnia has made on the road to EU membership. “Since we granted candidate status, Bosnia […] The post Von der Leyen says EU should open membership talks with Bosnia appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
