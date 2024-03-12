Von der Leyen says EU should open membership talks with Bosnia

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Presedinta Comisiei Europene, Ursula von der Leyen, a declarat miercuri ca va propune in urmatoarele saptamani promovarea achizitiilor militare comune, in cadrul primei strategii industriale comunitare de aparare, similare cu cele realizate pentru cumpararea de vaccinuri anticoronavirus sau de gaze…

- Ursula von der Leyen, președinta Comisiei Europene, și-a anunțat luni intenția de a deveni candidatul principal al Partidului Popular European (PPE) la alegerile europene din iunie. Acest anunț a fost facut la Berlin, in cadrul unui eveniment al partidului sau de centru-dreapta, Uniunea Creștin-Democrata…

- Brussels has shelved a plan to boost the European Union’s resilience against droughts and floods, just as the bloc’s southern regions battle water shortages before it’s even spring, according to Politico. In September, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a water resilience…

- Turkey published a measure approving Sweden‘s membership in NATO in its official gazette on Thursday, finalizing the ratification that brings the previously nonaligned country a step closer to joining the military alliance, according to France24. Hungary now remains the only NATO ally not to have ratified…

- Turkey‘s parliament ratified Sweden‘s NATO membership bid on Tuesday, clearing the biggest remaining hurdle to expand the Western military alliance after 20 months of delay, according to Reuters. Turkey’s general assembly, where President Tayyip Erdogan‘s ruling alliance holds a majority, voted 287-55…

- More than 20 senior European foreign affairs politicians have called on EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to investigate allegations of fraud in December’s election in Serbia, according to Politico. “We call on the EU to conduct an independent investigation of all reported election irregularities…

- The foreign affairs committee of the Turkish parliament on Tuesday gave its approval for Sweden to join NATO, reported Turkey‘s Anadolu news agency, according to Politico. This brings Sweden a step closer to joining the Western military alliance. It also comes after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan…

- The European Union and the US will extend a truce on steel and aluminum imports, avoiding a possible return of billions of dollars in tariffs on transatlantic commerce, according to Bloomberg. The European Commission, the EU executive’s arm, announced on Tuesday it will suspend retaliatory measures…