Von der Leyen says EU should open membership talks with Bosnia

Reţele Electrice Banat a lansat o licitaţie de circa 37 de milioane de lei pentru modernizarea reţelelor de distribuţie din zona Timişoarei

”Compania Reţele Electrice Muntenia (parte a grupului PPC în România, denumită anterior E-Distribuţie Muntenia)… [citeste mai departe]

(video) Buticul ghinionist: După ce băieți i-au furat buchete cu flori, noaptea trecută a fost iarăși jefuit. „Eroii”, identificați

Ghinion peste un butic din Chișinău. După ce băieți i-au furat două buchete cu flori de 8 martie, noaptea trecută a… [citeste mai departe]

Echipele din Formula 1 se pregătesc pentru Circuitul Marelui Premiu al Melbourne-ului. Vezi aici cele mai tari curiozități

Când a fost construit circuitul? Tranzacția pentru găzduirea Formulei 1 în Melbourne a fost încheiată în 1993, cu decizia de a crea un circuit folosind… [citeste mai departe]

Mandat de arestare pentru tânărul care, cu alcoolemie de peste 2 la mie, a accidentat mortal ...

Tânărul în vârstă de 27 de ani care a provocat un accident rutier mortal sâmbătă, la Leucușești-Preutești, a fost arestat preventiv pentru 30 de zile de Judecătoria Fălticeni, în urma propunerii Parchetului… [citeste mai departe]

Moldova se pregătește pentru intruziunea Rusiei în alegeri, nu vede nicio amenințare militară

Autoritățile moldovenești se vor concentra pe contracararea încercărilor Rusiei de a manipula opinia publică înainte de alegerile prezidențiale și parlamentare din țară, deoarece consideră improbabilă o amenințare… [citeste mai departe]

FC Voluntari a oficializat despărţirea de antrenorul Nicolae Dică

Clubul de fotbal FC Voluntari a oficializat, marţi, despărţirea de antrenorul Nicolae Dică, într-o postare pe pagina sa de Facebook.„FC Voluntari anunţă încetarea raporturilor contractuale, pe cale amiabilă, cu antrenorul Nicolae Dică. Nicolae Dică a fost instalat… [citeste mai departe]

Fostul lider PNL Ben-Oni Ardelean revine în rândul liberalilor împreună cu platforma sa conservatoare

PNL anunță că fostul vicepreședinte PNL, Ben-Oni Ardelean, împreună cu platforma sa politică, revine printre liberali. De asemenea, partidul lansează „un apel către toți cei din zona de dreapta… [citeste mai departe]

LUCRĂRI DE REPARAȚII. Orașul Ulmeni și localitățile aparținătoare rămân fără apă miercuri, 13 martie

S.C. Vital S.A. anunță utilizatorii din orașul Ulmeni și localitățile aparținătoare că miercuri, 13 martie 2024, în intervalul orar 08.00 – 20.00 va întrerupe furnizarea apei… [citeste mai departe]

Şanse pentru ONG-uri, de la Dunca și Popa

CARAȘ-SEVERIN – Oportunitățile pe care le oferă finanțările europene, dar și cele din bugetul propriu al Consiliului Județean Caraș-Severin au făcut obiectul întâlnirii de lucru pe care președintele Romeo Dunca, alături de primarul Reșiței, Ioan Popa, au avut-o marți, 12 martie, sub cupola administrației județene,… [citeste mai departe]

Investiție de 2,2 milioane euro în atelierele de practică la Liceul Tehnologic ”Constantin Brâncuși” Dej – GALERIE FOTO

Primăria Municipiului Dej a marcat finalizarea unei noi investiții în învățământul dejean ”Îmbunătățirea infrastructurii educaționale a Liceului… [citeste mai departe]


Von der Leyen says EU should open membership talks with Bosnia

Von der Leyen says EU should open membership talks with Bosnia

will recommend opening accession negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ursula von der Leyen announced in Strasbourg on Tuesday, according to Politico.  With enlargement on the agenda of a  summit next week, the Commission chief praised the progress Bosnia has made on the road to EU membership. “Since we granted candidate status, Bosnia […] The post Von der Leyen says EU should open membership talks with Bosnia appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

