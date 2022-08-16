European Union working to increase economic, security ties in Pacific

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Commission said on Tuesday it had approved the German government’s 3-billion-euro scheme to support renewable energy and waste heat-based district heating programmes, which it said would help Germany and the EU achieve their climate change targets, according to Reuters. The 2.98 billion…

- The European Union told Hungary and Poland on Wednesday to improve judicial and media independence, as well as anti-graft safeguards, saying conditions to unlock billions in aid for the two remain unaddressed and serious concerns persist, according to Reuters. The assessment came in the EU executive’s…

- European Union finance ministers on Tuesday formally approved Croatia becoming the 20th member of the euro common currency at the start of 2023, according to Reuters. European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said Croatia’s accession confirmed that the euro remained an “attractive, resilient…

- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki agreed on Tuesday to work together to address rising food and energy prices, as well as volatility in currency markets, exacerbated by Russia‘s war in Ukraine, according to Reuters. They said the war had increased exchange…

- Firefighters and soldiers searched on Tuesday for survivors in the rubble of a shopping mall in central Ukraine after a Russian missile strike killed at least 18 people in an attack condemned by the United Nations and the West, according to Reuters. Family members of the missing lined up at a hotel…

- NATO leaders will urge Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to lift his veto over Finland and Sweden‘s bid to join the military alliance when they meet for a three-day summit on Tuesday, as the West strives to send Russia and China a signal of resolve, according to Reuters. Taking place in the shadow of…

- The European Union continues to explore two “major” energy projects with Israel as it works to reduce its reliance on Russian fossil fuels, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday, according to Bloomberg. One is a power cable connecting Israel with Cyprus and Greece. The other…

- Russia is using food supplies as a weapon with global repercussions, acting the same way as it does in the energy sector, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Speaking at the annual World Economic Forum held in Davos, she said global cooperation was…