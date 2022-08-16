European Union working to increase economic, security ties in Pacific

Stiri Recomandate

Patru modalități de conturare a unui magazin online de succes

Patru modalități de conturare a unui magazin online de succes

Fiecare dintre noi își dorește ca, atunci când înființează o afacere, aceasta să fie încununată cu succes și cu profit peste așteptări. Chiar dacă mulți dintre noi pleacă la drum fără a avea investiții foarte ridicate, aceștia ajung să aibă parte de încasări foarte bune și… [citeste mai departe]

Ce salariu are un șofer de Uber sau Bolt în 2022. Suma pe care o încasează lunar

Ce salariu are un șofer de Uber sau Bolt în 2022. Suma pe care o încasează lunar

Ce salariu are un șofer de Uber sau Bolt în 2022. Suma pe care o încasează lunar. Șoferii care caută venituri în plus sau cei care își doresc venituri lunare generoase apelează cu ușurință la Uber sau Bolt. Aceste companii au căpătat… [citeste mai departe]

Managerul Alexandru Oros aduce mulțumiri Asociației Prietenii Spitalului ”Dr. Constantin Opriș” pentru noul aparat de la Pediatrie

Managerul Alexandru Oros aduce mulțumiri Asociației Prietenii Spitalului ”Dr. Constantin Opriș” pentru noul aparat de la Pediatrie

Veste bună pentru pacienții Secției de Pediatrie din Județean! Asociația Prietenii Spitalului ”Dr Constantin Opriș” a donat un… [citeste mai departe]

Rechizitele necesare pentru clasa pregătitoare. Lista completă

Rechizitele necesare pentru clasa pregătitoare. Lista completă

Rechizitele necesare pentru clasa pregătitoare. Lista completă. Este cea mai minunată perioadă a anului! Sezonul de întoarcere la școală este aproape și, dacă ești părintele unui copil mic, probabil că te aprovizionezi cu rechizite pentru începerea școlii. La urma urmei,… [citeste mai departe]

Rectificarea bugetară ar pune în pericol funcționarea sistemului energetic

Rectificarea bugetară ar pune în pericol funcționarea sistemului energetic

Suma prevăzută prin actuala rectificare bugetară, de 2,5 miliarde de lei pentru Ministerul Energiei, reprezintă doar 7,7% din necesarul de finanțare estimat de minister (31 de miliarde lei) pentru acoperirea angajamentelor asumate de Guvern doar… [citeste mai departe]

Inflaţia îi lasă pe români chiriaşi. În ce zone din Bucureşti s-au scumpit apartamentele

Inflaţia îi lasă pe români chiriaşi. În ce zone din Bucureşti s-au scumpit apartamentele

Inflaţia şi creşterea dobânzilor vor afecta piaţa imobiliară rezidenţială, o piaţă puternic legată de politica de creditare. Şi la nivel global sunt dezvoltatori care întâmpină dificultăţi din cauza lipsei de materiale,… [citeste mai departe]

Călătoriile cu trenul vor fi GRATUITE. Ce condiţii trebuie să îndeplinească românii din Diaspora

Călătoriile cu trenul vor fi GRATUITE. Ce condiţii trebuie să îndeplinească românii din Diaspora

Spania a anunţat că doreşte să facă gratuite călătoriile cu trenul, astfel că, de la 1 septembrie până la 31 decembrie, cetăţenii pot merge cu trenurile locale şi regionale fără să plătească. Autorităţile… [citeste mai departe]

Un pensionar german care a găsit în grădina sa un sac de gunoi cu 100.000 de euro și bijuterii de 20.000 de euro poate păstra averea. Care este motivul

Un pensionar german care a găsit în grădina sa un sac de gunoi cu 100.000 de euro și bijuterii de 20.000 de euro poate păstra averea. Care este motivul

Potrivit Codului Civil din Germania, bijuteriile și banii îi rămân celui care le-a găsit,… [citeste mai departe]

Deputatul Cristian Paul Ichim: Adoptarea unei Strategii naționale privind siguranța rutieră reprezintă o responsabilitate extrem de importantă pentru România

Deputatul Cristian Paul Ichim: Adoptarea unei Strategii naționale privind siguranța rutieră reprezintă o responsabilitate extrem de importantă pentru România

„Adoptarea unei Strategii naționale privind siguranța rutieră reprezintă o… [citeste mai departe]

La Bârlad plouă torențial! DE 581 este acoprit de aluviuni, la intrarea în oraș dinspre Tecuci! (FOTO)

La Bârlad plouă torențial! DE 581 este acoprit de aluviuni, la intrarea în oraș dinspre Tecuci! (FOTO)

ATENȚIE LA DRUM! Pe D.E. 581, la intrarea în Bârlad, se circulă îngreunat din cauza unei viituri ( aluviuni pe carosabil). La fața locului se deplasează forțe din cadrul SDN Bârlad cu trei… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

European Union working to increase economic, security ties in Pacific

Publicat:
European Union working to increase economic, security ties in Pacific

is working to boost its presence in the Pacific through economic ties and new security commitments as geostrategic competition in the region intensifies, the bloc’s ambassador to nations said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. told Reuters in an interview during a visit to the EU […] The post European Union working to increase economic, security ties in Pacific appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU approves 3 billion euro German green heating scheme

15:21, 02.08.2022 - The European Commission said on Tuesday it had approved the German government’s 3-billion-euro scheme to support renewable energy and waste heat-based district heating programmes, which it said would help Germany and the EU achieve their climate change targets, according to Reuters. The 2.98 billion…

EU tells Hungary, Poland to step up their democracy game

15:15, 13.07.2022 - The European Union told Hungary and Poland on Wednesday to improve judicial and media independence, as well as anti-graft safeguards, saying conditions to unlock billions in aid for the two remain unaddressed and serious concerns persist, according to Reuters. The assessment came in the EU executive’s…

EU accepts Croatia as 20th euro zone member

17:21, 12.07.2022 - European Union finance ministers on Tuesday formally approved Croatia becoming the 20th member of the euro common currency at the start of 2023, according to Reuters. European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said Croatia’s accession confirmed that the euro remained an “attractive, resilient…

U.S., Japan agree to address currency, economic impact of Ukraine war

13:00, 12.07.2022 - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki agreed on Tuesday to work together to address rising food and energy prices, as well as volatility in currency markets, exacerbated by Russia‘s war in Ukraine, according to Reuters. They said the war had increased exchange…

Russian missile strike hits crowded shopping mall in Ukraine

10:20, 28.06.2022 - Firefighters and soldiers searched on Tuesday for survivors in the rubble of a shopping mall in central Ukraine after a Russian missile strike killed at least 18 people in an attack condemned by the United Nations and the West, according to Reuters.  Family members of the missing lined up at a hotel…

NATO to pledge aid to Baltics and Ukraine, urge Turkey to let in Nordics

10:25, 27.06.2022 - NATO leaders will urge Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to lift his veto over Finland and Sweden‘s bid to join the military alliance when they meet for a three-day summit on Tuesday, as the West strives to send Russia and China a signal of resolve, according to Reuters. Taking place in the shadow of…

European Union working to forge gas and power ties with Israel

15:30, 14.06.2022 - The European Union continues to explore two “major” energy projects with Israel as it works to reduce its reliance on Russian fossil fuels, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday, according to Bloomberg. One is a power cable connecting Israel with Cyprus and Greece. The other…

EU’s von der Leyen says Russia is using food supplies as a weapon

13:10, 24.05.2022 - Russia is using food supplies as a weapon with global repercussions, acting the same way as it does in the energy sector, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Speaking at the annual World Economic Forum held in Davos, she said global cooperation was…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 16 august 2022
Bucuresti 19°C | 33°C
Iasi 17°C | 29°C
Cluj-Napoca 15°C | 28°C
Timisoara 17°C | 34°C
Constanta 22°C | 31°C
Brasov 14°C | 27°C
Baia Mare 16°C | 29°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 16 august 2022
USD 4.8176
EUR 4.8831
CHF 5.0705
GBP 5.7936
CAD 3.7331
XAU 275.085
JPY 3.5918
CNY 0.7099
AED 1.3116
AUD 3.3706
MDL 0.2489
BGN 2.4967

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec