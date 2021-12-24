EU weighs sweeping new powers to maintain supplies during crises

Stiri Recomandate

Uniunea Salvaţi România (USR) a depus, vineri, la Curtea Constituţională, sesizarea privind legea bugetului pentru 2022.  Potrivit USR, formațiunea a sesizat neconstituţionalitatea art. 6 alin. (2) al legii: “În anul 2022, pentru municipiul Bucureşti,… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 550 de kilograme de produse alimentare, vândute în magazinele Penny, Profi şi Carrefour din Buşteni şi Predeal,… [citeste mai departe]

USR a depus la Curtea Constituțională sesizarea împotriva legii bugetului pe 2022. „Acest buget încalcă un principiu important din Constituție: egalitatea în fața legii”, spune Dan Barna. [citeste mai departe]

Polițiștii Serviciului Arme, Explozivi și Substanțe Periculoase Timiș au făcut, azi, o percheziție într-o locuință din Timișoara. Percheziția a fost desfășurată în cadrul unui dosar penal aflat în lucru la Serviciul Arme,… [citeste mai departe]

Incidenta raspandirii COVID 19 la Constanta Potrivit datelor furnizate de reprezentantii Directiei de Sanatate Publica Judeteana Constanta, joi, 23 decembrie 2021, incidenta… [citeste mai departe]

Echipa scoţiană de fotbal Hearts of Midlothian a anunţat că a semnat cu fundaşul australian Nathaniel Atkinson, de la Melbourne City, scrie BBC, potrivit Agerpres. Atkinson, fundaş dreapta în vârstă de 22 de ani, va fi jucătorul grupării… [citeste mai departe]

Potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Probleme serioase pentru Diana Şoşoacă din cauza măștii și a nerespectării măsurilor anti-Covid. Senatoarea ex-AUR a primit peste 100 de amenzi în pandemie. Majoritatea pentru că nu a purtat mască de protecție.… [citeste mai departe]

Comuna Iacobeni a ieșit din scenariul roșu în ajunul Crăciunului și este în scenariul galben, cu o rată de infectare de 2,55 cazuri de Covid la mia de locuitori. Toate celelalte 113 de localități ale județului Suceava… [citeste mai departe]

China preconizează că până în 2040 ar putea dispune de electricitate generată pe baza reactorului său de fuziune nucleară Tokamak HL-2M sau „Soarele Artificial”. Acesta… [citeste mai departe]


Publicat:
is weighing a broad set of new powers, including possible export controls, that would give it the ability to protect the bloc's supply chain during periods of crisis, according to Bloomberg. , the EU's executive arm, will unveil the proposal as soon as the spring, according to an EU official

