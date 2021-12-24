EU weighs sweeping new powers to maintain supplies during crises

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Euro-area economic activity slowed as rising coronavirus cases hurt service providers to offset an improvement in manufacturing output. Inflation pressure eased a little, according to Bloomberg. A composite gauge for both sectors fell to 53.4 in December from 55.4 the previous month, according to a…

- The European Commission will propose a system for EU countries to jointly procure gas to form strategic reserves of the fuel, a measure drawn up in response to soaring energy prices, according to a document shared with countries ahead of a summit this week, according to Reuters. European gas prices…

- The European Union is likely to unveil on December 22 its plan for how natural gas and nuclear energy projects would be classified under its green investment rules, according to Bloomberg. The long-awaited verdict is dividing the bloc’s 27 member states and some investors, who argue that fossil fuels…

- The European Commission proposed a law on Wednesday aimed at preventing the import of commodities linked to deforestation by requiring companies to prove their global supply chains are not contributing to the destruction of forests, according to Reuters. Failure to comply could result in fines of up…

- The European Union will soon decide on extending special state-aid measures beyond the December 31 deadline, which allowed more government support than its tough rulebook would normally allow, according to Bloomberg. So far governments have pledged E3 trillion in subsidies to help economies weather…

- The European Union began work this week revising its fiscal rules as it considers new exceptions to allow for the massive investments needed to help member states make their economies more climate-friendly, according to Bloomberg. The European Commission launched a public consultation on the Stability…

- Romanian officials are concerned that scenes of overflowing Italian hospitals during the initial weeks of the pandemic are becoming the reality in Romania, according to Bloomberg. Amid persistent hesitancy at getting jabs, the nation’s 19 million people are the second-least-vaccinated in the European…

- Inflation in the euro area accelerated more than expected to the highest level in 13 years, adding fuel to a debate over how long the post-crisis spike will last, according to Bloomberg. Consumer prices rose 3.4% in September, compared with an estimate for a 3.3% gain, according to figures released…