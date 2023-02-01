EU to lay out green industry plan to counter U.S., China subsidies

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Ford Motor Co plans to cut up to 3,200 jobs across Europe and move some product development work to the United States, Germany’s IG Metall union said on Monday, vowing action that would disrupt the carmaker across the continent if the cuts go ahead, according to Reuters. Rising costs for electric vehicle…

- The European Union needs to work and trade with China on clean tech and push for a level playing field rather than seek to decouple from the world’s second-largest economy, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday, Reuters reports. Von der Leyen stated in a speech at the World…

- NATO and the EU are launching a task force to boost the protection of critical infrastructure in response to last year’s attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines and Russia‘s “weaponizing of energy,” the organization’s leaders said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. European Commission President Ursula…

- Italia a decis miercuri impunerea de teste COVID-19 obligatorii pentru toate persoanele sosite din China, tara confruntata cu o explozie a infectarilor dupa relaxarea brusca a restrictiilor, transmit agentiile AFP si Reuters. ”Aceasta masura este esentiala pentru a asigura supravegherea si detectarea…

- China a raportat vineri un nou record de infectii zilnice cu COVID-19, pentru a doua zi consecutiv depasind 30.000 de cazuri, in timp ce orasele din intreaga tara aplica masuri si restrictii pentru a controla focarele de infectie, relateaza Reuters și News.ro. China a raportat 32.695 de noi cazuri inregistrate…

- The European Parliament on Wednesday designated Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, arguing Moscow’s military strikes on civilian targets such as energy infrastructure, hospitals, schools and shelters violated international law, according to Reuters. European lawmakers voted in favour of a resolution…

- The European Commission called on Wednesday for Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania to be admitted to the Schengen area to allow travel between these countries and most of Europe without border controls, according to Reuters. The EU executive asked the European Council, the grouping of the European Union’s…

- The European Union plans to update its emissions-cutting target under the Paris climate accord, the EU climate policy chief told the COP27 summit on Tuesday, with the upgrade expected before next year’s United Nations summit, according to Reuters. The announcement by the world’s third biggest polluter…