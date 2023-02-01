EU to lay out green industry plan to counter U.S., China subsidiesPublicat:
The European Commission will present plans on Wednesday to try to ensure Europe can compete with the United States as a manufacturing hub for electric vehicles and other green products and reduce its dependence on China, according to Reuters. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is expected to announce a loosening of EU state aid […] The post EU to lay out green industry plan to counter U.S., China subsidies appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Ford to cut up to 3,200 European jobs, union says, vowing to fight
10:55, 24.01.2023 - Ford Motor Co plans to cut up to 3,200 jobs across Europe and move some product development work to the United States, Germany’s IG Metall union said on Monday, vowing action that would disrupt the carmaker across the continent if the cuts go ahead, according to Reuters. Rising costs for electric vehicle…
EU must seek to de-risk rather than decouple from China says von der Leyen
14:25, 17.01.2023 - The European Union needs to work and trade with China on clean tech and push for a level playing field rather than seek to decouple from the world’s second-largest economy, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday, Reuters reports. Von der Leyen stated in a speech at the World…
NATO, EU to boost protection for pipelines, key infrastructure
15:40, 11.01.2023 - NATO and the EU are launching a task force to boost the protection of critical infrastructure in response to last year’s attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines and Russia‘s “weaponizing of energy,” the organization’s leaders said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. European Commission President Ursula…
Italia introduce teste COVID-19 obligatorii pentru toate persoanele sosite din China
17:45, 28.12.2022 - Italia a decis miercuri impunerea de teste COVID-19 obligatorii pentru toate persoanele sosite din China, tara confruntata cu o explozie a infectarilor dupa relaxarea brusca a restrictiilor, transmit agentiile AFP si Reuters. ”Aceasta masura este esentiala pentru a asigura supravegherea si detectarea…
Resctricții și mai dure in China. Un nou record de cazuri zilnice de COVID
08:41, 25.11.2022 - China a raportat vineri un nou record de infectii zilnice cu COVID-19, pentru a doua zi consecutiv depasind 30.000 de cazuri, in timp ce orasele din intreaga tara aplica masuri si restrictii pentru a controla focarele de infectie, relateaza Reuters și News.ro. China a raportat 32.695 de noi cazuri inregistrate…
European Parliament declares Russia a state sponsor of terrorism
14:10, 23.11.2022 - The European Parliament on Wednesday designated Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, arguing Moscow’s military strikes on civilian targets such as energy infrastructure, hospitals, schools and shelters violated international law, according to Reuters. European lawmakers voted in favour of a resolution…
EU pushes to add Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania to free-travel zone
14:15, 16.11.2022 - The European Commission called on Wednesday for Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania to be admitted to the Schengen area to allow travel between these countries and most of Europe without border controls, according to Reuters. The EU executive asked the European Council, the grouping of the European Union’s…
EU tells COP27 it will increase climate ambition
12:11, 15.11.2022 - The European Union plans to update its emissions-cutting target under the Paris climate accord, the EU climate policy chief told the COP27 summit on Tuesday, with the upgrade expected before next year’s United Nations summit, according to Reuters. The announcement by the world’s third biggest polluter…