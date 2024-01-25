EU teams up with several European ports in war on drugs

Stiri Recomandate

Copilul mort în accidentul de tren de la Roman era la ore la CSEI Roman și avea grave probleme de sănătate

Copilul mort în accidentul de tren de la Roman era la ore la CSEI Roman și avea grave probleme de sănătate

În această dimineață, 25 ianuarie, în municipiul Roman, la trecerea de nivel cu calea ferată – Bulevardul Nicolae Bălcescu a avut loc un tragic accident în urma căruia un copil de… [citeste mai departe]

Dialog strategic la UE. Ursula ține în brațe cartoful fierbinte din agricultură

Dialog strategic la UE. Ursula ține în brațe cartoful fierbinte din agricultură

Preşedinta Comisiei Europene, Ursula von der Leyen, a lansat joi dialogul strategic privind viitorul agriculturii. Este un nou forum mandatat să modeleze o viziune comună asupra viitorului sistemului agricol şi alimentar al UE, se arată… [citeste mai departe]

Curs valutar 25 ianuarie 2024. Euro și dolarul, în scădere

Curs valutar 25 ianuarie 2024. Euro și dolarul, în scădere

Banca Națională a României a anunțat joi un curs de referință de 4,9765 lei pentru un euro, față de miercuri când un euro era 4,9767 lei. Dolarul a ajuns la 4,5681 lei, de la un curs de 4,5780 lei. Articolul Curs valutar 25 ianuarie 2024. Euro și dolarul, în scădere apare prima… [citeste mai departe]

Cum se manifestă cancerul oral? Îl poate depista un dentist?

Cum se manifestă cancerul oral? Îl poate depista un dentist?

Cum se manifestă cancerul oral? Îl poate depista un dentist? „Tumorile maligne orale au o rată de supraviețuire de 50-60%, calculată la 5 ani după apariție, însă dacă sunt descoperite în fază incipientă și tratate de medicul specialist. De cele mai multe ori, aceste tumori sunt… [citeste mai departe]

Fără controale la graniță pentru românii și bulgarii care merg în Grecia. Solicitarea înaintată Atenei de un grup de europarlamentari

Fără controale la graniță pentru românii și bulgarii care merg în Grecia. Solicitarea înaintată Atenei de un grup de europarlamentari

Doi europarlamentari români, împreună cu doi oficiali din Bulgaria și Grecia, au cerut ridicarea controalelor la frontiera… [citeste mai departe]

De ce au ajuns Vlad Gherman și Oana Moșneagu la terapie de cuplu: „E un proces de lungă durată”

De ce au ajuns Vlad Gherman și Oana Moșneagu la terapie de cuplu: „E un proces de lungă durată”

Vlad Gherman și Oana Moșneagu formează un cuplu de aproximativ doi ani și jumătate. În acest interval de timp, perechea, care urmează să se căsătorească în vara anului acesta, a făcut terapie de… [citeste mai departe]

Stellantis va folosi sistemul AI de la CloudMade pentru dezvoltarea de software pe mașini

Stellantis va folosi sistemul AI de la CloudMade pentru dezvoltarea de software pe mașini

Stellantis a achiziționat sistemul de inteligență artificială și alte active ale companiei de tehnologie CloudMade pentru a îmbunătăți dezvoltarea platformei sale STLA SmartCockpit. Această achiziție cuprinde modele de învățare… [citeste mai departe]

N-avem porci bolnavi, decât mistreţi!

N-avem porci bolnavi, decât mistreţi!

CARAŞ-SEVERIN – Cazuri de pestă porcină africană au fost semnalate, până acum, în 60% dintre fondurile cinegetice din judeţ! În prezent nu evoluează focare de pestă porcină africană (PPA) în exploataţiile non-profesionale sau fermele comerciale/tip A din judeţ, a dat asigurări şeful Direcţiei Sanitare Veterinare şi pentru… [citeste mai departe]

O tânără de 26 de ani, căutată de zeci de voluntari timp de două zile, a fost găsită moartă pe un câmp din județul Cluj

O tânără de 26 de ani, căutată de zeci de voluntari timp de două zile, a fost găsită moartă pe un câmp din județul Cluj

Sfârșit tragic pentru o tânără de 26 de ani din Cluj-Napoca. Sorina plecase de acasă marți și, tot de atunci, nu a mai fost de găsit. Familia… [citeste mai departe]

Cum va arăta primul nod rutier de mare viteză de tip turbion din România. Va avea 12 pasaje, 8 bretele și 5 podețe

Cum va arăta primul nod rutier de mare viteză de tip turbion din România. Va avea 12 pasaje, 8 bretele și 5 podețe

Direcția Regională de Drumuri și Poduri Iași (DRDP Iași) a publicat imagini aeriene de la lucrările demarate în această săptămână la nodul rutier de tip turbion de… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

EU teams up with several European ports in war on drugs

Publicat:
EU teams up with several European ports in war on drugs

together with European port authorities on Thursday launched a new public-private alliance to boost expertise and information sharing to help tackle drug smuggling and organized crime in the bloc, according to Reuters. The alliance comes as seizures of cocaine in the EU are at record levels, with more than 300 metric tons […] The post EU teams up with several European ports in war on drugs appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU agrees on stricter rules to combat money laundering and capture cryptoassets

10:51, 18.01.2024 - The European Union reached a provisional deal on Thursday to improve how national authorities work with each other to combat money laundering, including in the crypto sector, according to Reuters. Representatives of EU states and the European Parliament reached the deal in negotiations that concluded…

Finland extends Russia border closing by four weeks to protect national security

14:25, 11.01.2024 - Finland will extend the closure of its border with Russia by four weeks until February 11, the ministry of interior said on Thursday, confirming earlier reports that all crossings would remain shut, according to Reuters. On Wednesday, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Sari Essayah told national broadcaster…

US strike kills militia leader blamed for Iraq attacks, says Pentagon

09:25, 05.01.2024 - The US military launched a retaliatory strike in Baghdad on Thursday that killed a militia leader it blames for recent attacks on US personnel, the Pentagon said, a move condemned by Iraq‘s government, according to Reuters. The US strike took place at about 0900 GMT and targeted Mushtaq Jawad Kazim…

River Danube bursts its banks in Budapest, water highest since 2013

19:35, 28.12.2023 - The River Danube burst its banks in Budapest on Thursday, with water levels at their highest in a decade as heavy rain and snow followed by mild weather triggered unusually early winter floods, according to Reuters. Hungary’s General Directorate for Water Management said the Danube peaked at 6.93 metres…

EU to deploy more staff on Finnish-Russian border amid asylum crisis

14:55, 23.11.2023 - European Border and Coast Guard Agency Frontex said on Thursday it will send more officers and other staff to Finland next week as the Nordic nation seeks to limit the number of asylum seekers coming via Russia, according to Reuters.  Helsinki has accused Moscow of funneling migrants to the border from…

EU Commission to renew glyphosate authorization for 10 years

13:35, 16.11.2023 - The European Commission will renew its authorization of glyphosate for a further 10 years, it said on Thursday, even though EU governments earlier failed to give a clear opinion on whether or not to extend the approval, according to Reuters. “To balance those considerations, the Commission will adopt…

EU agrees law to hit fossil fuel imports with methane emissions limit

11:10, 15.11.2023 - The European Union reached a deal on Wednesday on a law to place methane emissions limits on Europe‘s oil and gas imports from 2030, pressuring international suppliers to clamp down on leaks of the potent greenhouse gas, according to Reuters. Methane is the second-biggest cause of climate change after…

Apple suffers setback in fight against EU’s $14 billion tax order

13:40, 09.11.2023 - An EU tribunal made legal errors when it ruled in favour of Apple over a 13 billion euro tax order and should review the case again, an adviser to Europe’s top court said on Thursday, in a potential setback for the iPhone maker, according to Reuters. The tax case against Apple was part of EU […] The…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.578
EUR 4.9767
CHF 5.2672
GBP 5.82
CAD 3.3964
XAU 298.02
JPY 3.0949
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.2464
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5445

Urmareste stirile pe: