EU defence chiefs to discuss arming Ukraine as Bakhmut fighting rages

Dana Budeanu s-a enervat pe George Buhnici! Creier se găsește la supermarket?

Creatoarea de modă Dana Budeanu s-a enervat pe George Buhnici, după ce jurnalistul a avertizat că România s-ar putea confrunta cu un val uriaș de greve dacă posturile de la stat vor fi reduse pe modelul celor din supermarketuri, unde casele cu… [citeste mai departe]

Înșelăciune cu monumente funerare la Câmpeni: Cum a fost țepuit un bărbat din Sebeș de 850 de lei

Înșelăciune cu monumente funerare la Câmpeni: Cum a fost țepuit un bărbat din Sebeș de 850 de lei Înșelăciune cu monumente funerare la Câmpeni: Cum a fost țepuit un bărbat din Sebeș de 850 de… [citeste mai departe]

Două Ferrari care se întreceau pe un drum de țară din Italia au ratat o curbă și au zburat în gardul unei vile, apoi unul a luat foc | VIDEO

Doi șoferi de Ferrari au făcut o cursă pe un drum de țară din Italia, dar totul s-a sfârșit prost pentru ei… [citeste mai departe]

Artă și sport în „Game on”, cea mai recentă expoziție de la galeria Meta Spațiu din Timișoara

Ultima expoziție a galeriei de artă contemporană Meta Spațiu din Timișoara, intitulată „Game on”, are drept temă competiția, relația dintre artă și sport, estetică și agresivitate, reguli și haos.… [citeste mai departe]

Zacuscă de vinete necoapte - rețeta de post care ușurează munca gospodinelor. Ingredientul care îi dă tot gustul

Reteta zacusca. Tuturor ne place zacusca de vinete, însă când ne gândim că trebuie să coacem şi să curăţăm vinetele şi ardeii mai bine renunţăm.Iată cum se prepară… [citeste mai departe]

Înregistrarea video virală a militarului ucrainean executat de ruşi pare autentică (ONU)

Înregistrarea video devenită virală a unui militar ucrainean executat prin împuşcare după ce a strigat ”Slavă Ucrainei!” în timp ce era prizonier, ”pare autentică”, anunţă miercuri Înaltul Comisariat ONU al Drepturilor… [citeste mai departe]

Fed va majora din nou dobânda cheie din cauza inflației galopante

Rezerva Federală a Statelor Unite (Fed) va majora din nou dobânda de referință, chiar peste estimările anterioare, ca replică la creșterea inflației, a afirmat Jerome Powell în Congresul SUA, scrie Reuters. [citeste mai departe]

Ce avantaje mai păstrează dictatorul Putin, după ce pariul său pe ofensiva de iarnă s-a năruit

Iarna neobișnuit de caldă a năruit pariul lui Putin pe o ofensivă în februarie. Totuși, dictatorul rus păstrează unele avantaje în perioada următoare, apreciază experți militari citați de Newsweek. Putin… [citeste mai departe]

Fructe și legume din Columbia

Columbia este printre cele mai potrivite țări pentru iubitorii de fructe și legume. Aflată la Ecuator, țara are un sezon de vegetație pe tot parcursul anului, iar clima este ideală pentru genul de fructe colorate, dulci și cu parfum puternic, care reprezintă tropicele. Bogota se află în inima Columbiei și, ca atare, piețele sale sunt de două… [citeste mai departe]


EU defence chiefs to discuss arming Ukraine as Bakhmut fighting rages

EU defence ministers were preparing to meet Wednesday to discuss a plan to rush one billion euros of ammunition to Ukraine as pressure mounts on Kyiv’s allies to boost supplies to its war effort, according to France24 Ukraine’s critical shortage of ammunition will top the agenda at the meeting in Stockholm, where European leaders will […] The post EU defence chiefs to discuss arming Ukraine as Bakhmut fighting rages appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

UK training Ukrainians to fight in ‘Western way’ with less ammunition says minister

11:00, 15.02.2023 - Britain is training Ukrainian soldiers to fight in a more “Western way” and use less ammunition than the traditional Soviet way of fighting, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Britain along with other Western allies has been training Ukrainian soldiers and…

Russia calls for international probe into Nord Stream blasts after blogger report

09:55, 09.02.2023 - A blog by a U.S. investigative journalist alleging the United States was behind the explosions that ruptured the Nord Stream gas pipelines should become the basis for an international investigation, Russia’s top lawmaker said on Thursday, Reuters reports. The White House on Wednesday dismissed the report,…

Turkish leader acknowledges problems with earthquake relief effort

19:30, 08.02.2023 - President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday admitted there were problems with his government’s initial response to a devastating earthquake in southern Turkey amid anger from those left destitute and frustrated over the slow arrival of rescue teams, according to Reuters. Erdogan, who contests an election…

New German defence minister says he will strengthen army, help Ukraine

14:15, 19.01.2023 - Germany‘s new defence minister said on Thursday it was his task to strengthen the armed forces so that they could do their job at a time of conflict in Europe with Russia waging war against Ukraine, according to Reuters. Boris Pistorius was officially made minister on Thursday at a time when Germany…

US and Japan deepen space, military ties as China’s threat grows

11:41, 12.01.2023 - The US and Japan announced plans to strengthen defense cooperation on land, at sea and in space as they expressed growing concern about the growing challenge posed by China and its ties with Russia, according to Bloomberg.  Speaking after a day of security talks in Washington, officials said Wednesday…

Russia changes commander again in Ukraine as battle for Soledar rages

11:20, 12.01.2023 - Moscow named a new commander for its invasion of Ukraine while Russian private military firm Wagner Group said its capture of the salt mining town Soledar in eastern Ukraine was complete, though the Ukrainian military said the battle was not over, according to Reuters.  Russian Defence Minister Sergei…

France’s defense minister goes to Ukraine to boost support

14:16, 28.12.2022 - France’s defense minister arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday to discuss further military support for Ukraine, insisting the French government’s backing is unflagging while efforts are made to reach an eventual negotiated end to Russia’s invasion, according to AP News. French Minister for the Armed Forces…

EU agrees to tap carbon market for E20 billion in energy pivot

12:00, 14.12.2022 - European Union policymakers agreed to raise E20 billion from the region’s carbon market to help finance the bloc’s strategy to wean itself off Russian natural gas, in a deal that is set to involve the use of some permits currently withdrawn from the system, Bloomberg reports. Under the agreement clinched…


