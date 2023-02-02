ECB lifts rates by 0.5 percentage points, pledges repeat in March

Stiri Recomandate

Ultima oră! Apă-Canal, reconectată la curent. Ceban: Am negociat soluții. Cei de la guvenare un deget nu au mișcat

Ultima oră! Apă-Canal, reconectată la curent. Ceban: Am negociat soluții. Cei de la guvenare un deget nu au mișcat

„Apă Canal” a fost reconectată la energia electrică. Anunțul a fost făcut de către primarul capitalei, Ion Ceban. „Împreună cu colegii mei după mai multe ședințe… [citeste mai departe]

Caracatița de la OMV. Alexandru Maximescu, românul care face jocurile austriecilor! Dezvăluiri bombă la Culisele Statului Paralel: cum se învârt banii în familie

Caracatița de la OMV. Alexandru Maximescu, românul care face jocurile austriecilor! Dezvăluiri bombă la Culisele Statului Paralel: cum se învârt banii în familie

"Dl Alexandru Maximescu e director la OMV din 2012. In 2015, desi… [citeste mai departe]

Ratele au explodat în Spania, după creșterea EURIBOR. Românii sunt disperați, plătesc sute de euro în plus

Ratele au explodat în Spania, după creșterea EURIBOR. Românii sunt disperați, plătesc sute de euro în plus

Potrivit ȘtirileTVR, spaniolii au împrumutat peste 8 miliarde de euro de la bănci pentru a avea propria locuința, iar ipoteca medie în Spania este de 150.000 de euro, pe 30 de… [citeste mai departe]

Tentativă de suicid în Arad! O persoană vrea să se arunce de la etajul opt al unui bloc

Tentativă de suicid în Arad! O persoană vrea să se arunce de la etajul opt al unui bloc

În urmă cu câteva minute, autoritățile au fist anunțate să intervină acolo unde o persoană amenință că se sinucide. Tentativa de suicid are loc în... The post Tentativă de suicid în Arad! O persoană vrea să se arunce de… [citeste mai departe]

Statul susţine autorii moldoveni. Va finanţa editurile străine care vor să publice cărţile moldovenilor

Statul susţine autorii moldoveni. Va finanţa editurile străine care vor să publice cărţile moldovenilor

Editurile străine, care vor să publice cărţile autorilor moldoveni, vor fi primi subvenţii de la stat. Pentru asta va trebui să aplice însă la un concurs. Un proiect de lege care prevede… [citeste mai departe]

ÎN AREST. Preşedintele raionului Călăraşi, primarul oraşului şi un şef de direcţie, în arest pentru 20 de zile

ÎN AREST. Preşedintele raionului Călăraşi, primarul oraşului şi un şef de direcţie, în arest pentru 20 de zile

Preşedintele raionului Călăraşi, Ştefan Bolea, dar şi un şef de direcţie din cadrul Primăriei vor sta 30 de zile în arest preventiv. Şi primarul oraşului Călăraşi,… [citeste mai departe]

Recital impresionat susținut în Baia Mare de pianistul și compozitorul neoclasic Teo Milea

Recital impresionat susținut în Baia Mare de pianistul și compozitorul neoclasic Teo Milea

Sâmbătă, 4 martie, începând cu ora 19.00, Sala ATP Tech Center Baia Mare va găzdui recitalul de pian susținut de pianistul și compozitorul neoclasic Teo Milea. După un număr impresionant de peste 400 de concerte, susținute… [citeste mai departe]

Naționala de fotbal U18 a României a pierdut cu 2-0 al doilea amical din Cipru

Naționala de fotbal U18 a României a pierdut cu 2-0 al doilea amical din Cipru

După ce s-a impus cu 2-0 marți, în primul test, reprezentativa de fotbal masculin U18 a României, formată din juniori născuți începând cu 1 ianuarie 2005, a pierdut cu același scor meciul revanșă de joi, informează frf.ro. Fii la curent cu… [citeste mai departe]

Angajări la Direcția Județeană de Statistică Mureș

Angajări la Direcția Județeană de Statistică Mureș

Direcția Județeană de Statistică Mureș organizează concurs de recrutare pentru ocuparea a două funcții publice de execuție vacante de inspector, clasa I, grad professional superior, în cadrul Compartimentului Producție Statistică. Potrivit paginii web a instituției, www.mures.insse.ro, dosarele… [citeste mai departe]

Eurodeputații votează reguli mai stricte privind publicitatea politică

Eurodeputații votează reguli mai stricte privind publicitatea politică

Comunicat  al Biroului de presă al PE Mai multe informații disponibile pentru cetățeni, autorități și jurnaliști Utilizarea microvizării de către furnizorii de publicitate online ar trebui interzisă Sancțiuni suplimentare pentru încălcări ale regulilor și… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

ECB lifts rates by 0.5 percentage points, pledges repeat in March

Publicat:
ECB lifts rates by 0.5 percentage points, pledges repeat in March

raised interest rates by 0.5 percentage points and said it intends to raise rates by the same magnitude in March to squash raging inflation, according to Politico. The hike was widely expected and will take the key deposit rate to 2.5%, after the ECB has been increasing rates at a record […] The post ECB lifts rates by 0.5 percentage points, pledges repeat in March appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Eurozone inflation drops to 8.5 percent in January

13:10, 01.02.2023 - Eurozone inflation eased to 8.5% in January from 9.2% in December adding to evidence price pressures have peaked, preliminary Eurostat data showed on Wednesday, according to Politico. Energy remained the biggest cost driver in January, but once more softened from previous levels. Energy charges fell…

ECB signs supervision cooperation deal with non-euro zone members

14:36, 25.01.2023 - The European Central Bank agreed with six non-euro zone members to cooperate more closely on bank supervision matters, including in exchanging information about cross-border supervised banks, it said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The agreement covers the Czech Republic, Denmark, Hungary, Poland,…

Kraken, noua subvarianta de coronavirus care se raspandește mai rapid decat toate celelalte. Ce spun specialiștii

14:31, 08.01.2023 - Subvarianta XBB.1.5 de coronavirus, numita si Kraken, se raspandeste mai rapid fata de tulpinile Omicron dominante in prezent, potrivit Agentiei UE de control al bolilor, relateaza Politico. „Exista posibilitatea ca aceasta varianta sa aiba un efect din ce in ce mai mare asupra numarului de cazuri de…

Dozens of Russian missiles reportedly hit Ukraine in major attack

13:45, 29.12.2022 - A massive wave of Russian missiles has struck multiple cities in Ukraine on Thursday, reportedly causing power cuts and injuring three people in Kyiv, according to Ukrainian officials,  Politico reports. “More than 120” missiles hit the country, according to Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhail Podolyak.…

Russia threatens to block oil sales to countries participating in price cap

13:50, 23.12.2022 - A new Kremlin decree will ban oil and petroleum product sales to “legal entities demanding compliance in contracts with the price ceiling introduced by the European Union,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Russian media on Friday, according to Politico. Moscow is ready to “reduce partial…

Gazprom lifts threat of cut to Republic of Moldova’s gas supply

15:25, 28.11.2022 - Russian state gas producer Gazprom withdrew a threat to reduce gas supplies to Republic of Moldova from Monday but said it reserved the right to lower or halt flows in future if the country failed to make agreed payments, according to Reuters. Last week, Gazprom accused Ukraine of withholding gas supplies…

Romanian government partially regulates energy markets until 2025

13:40, 11.11.2022 - Romania‘s government changed its energy support scheme for households, small businesses and industry on Friday, partially regulating its power market until March 2025 to ensure the security of supply, according to Reuters.  The European Union state has been capping gas and power bills for households,…

ECB to continue raising rates even as economy suffers

11:50, 08.11.2022 - The European Central Bank will continue to raise borrowing costs even as the eurozone economy suffers because letting inflation stay high would be even more painful, two top ECB policymakers said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The ECB has been raising interest rates at a record pace and steering…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 03 februarie 2023
Bucuresti 0°C | 7°C
Iasi -3°C | 4°C
Cluj-Napoca -1°C | 2°C
Timisoara 2°C | 6°C
Constanta -1°C | 6°C
Brasov -5°C | 1°C
Baia Mare -3°C | 3°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 02 februarie 2023
USD 4.4632
EUR 4.9024
CHF 4.9026
GBP 5.4966
CAD 3.3577
XAU 280.13
JPY 3.4618
CNY 0.6635
AED 1.2151
AUD 3.178
MDL 0.2389
BGN 2.5065

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec