ECB lifts rates by 0.5 percentage points, pledges repeat in March

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Eurozone inflation eased to 8.5% in January from 9.2% in December adding to evidence price pressures have peaked, preliminary Eurostat data showed on Wednesday, according to Politico. Energy remained the biggest cost driver in January, but once more softened from previous levels. Energy charges fell…

- The European Central Bank agreed with six non-euro zone members to cooperate more closely on bank supervision matters, including in exchanging information about cross-border supervised banks, it said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The agreement covers the Czech Republic, Denmark, Hungary, Poland,…

- Subvarianta XBB.1.5 de coronavirus, numita si Kraken, se raspandeste mai rapid fata de tulpinile Omicron dominante in prezent, potrivit Agentiei UE de control al bolilor, relateaza Politico. „Exista posibilitatea ca aceasta varianta sa aiba un efect din ce in ce mai mare asupra numarului de cazuri de…

- A massive wave of Russian missiles has struck multiple cities in Ukraine on Thursday, reportedly causing power cuts and injuring three people in Kyiv, according to Ukrainian officials, Politico reports. “More than 120” missiles hit the country, according to Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhail Podolyak.…

- A new Kremlin decree will ban oil and petroleum product sales to “legal entities demanding compliance in contracts with the price ceiling introduced by the European Union,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Russian media on Friday, according to Politico. Moscow is ready to “reduce partial…

- Russian state gas producer Gazprom withdrew a threat to reduce gas supplies to Republic of Moldova from Monday but said it reserved the right to lower or halt flows in future if the country failed to make agreed payments, according to Reuters. Last week, Gazprom accused Ukraine of withholding gas supplies…

- Romania‘s government changed its energy support scheme for households, small businesses and industry on Friday, partially regulating its power market until March 2025 to ensure the security of supply, according to Reuters. The European Union state has been capping gas and power bills for households,…

- The European Central Bank will continue to raise borrowing costs even as the eurozone economy suffers because letting inflation stay high would be even more painful, two top ECB policymakers said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The ECB has been raising interest rates at a record pace and steering…