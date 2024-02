Romanias primary energy sources, down almost 3pct in 2023

Romania's primary energy sources decreased by 2.9% in 2023, y-o-y, while final commercial electricity consumption was down 4.1%, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Between January 1 and December 31, 2023, the main primary energy sources totalled 32.898 million tonnes… [citeste mai departe]