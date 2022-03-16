‘Close the sky over Ukraine,’ President Zelenskiy urges U.S. Congress

Stiri Recomandate

Cum comentează Maia Sandu și Klaus Iohannis declarația APCE privind Transnistria drept regiune ocupată de Federația Rusă

Cum comentează Maia Sandu și Klaus Iohannis declarația APCE privind Transnistria drept regiune ocupată de Federația Rusă

Șefa statului, Maia Sandu, a venit cu o reacție, după ce APCE a declarat Transnistria „zonă ocupată de Federația Rusă”. Președinta țării consideră că… [citeste mai departe]

Crește numărul românilor care își rezervă pachete de vacanță

Crește numărul românilor care își rezervă pachete de vacanță

Eliminarea restricțiilor pentru răspândirea noului coronavirus, duce România pe un trend crescător în ceea ce privește turismul pe propriile meleaguri. În primul weekend fără restricții, gradul de ocupare la mai multe hoteluri din stațiunile montane și balneare era… [citeste mai departe]

Kineto Medical Health – partener oficial al Federației Române de Ciclism

Kineto Medical Health – partener oficial al Federației Române de Ciclism

Federația Română de Ciclism și Kineto Medical Health au devenit oficial parteneri în sectorul de recuperare medicală. Kineto Medical Health  este una dintre cele mai importante clinici de recuperare medicală din București. În cei peste 6 ani de activitate,… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia va lansa propria versiune de Instagram care se va numi „Rossgram”

Rusia va lansa propria versiune de Instagram care se va numi „Rossgram”

Antreprenorii ruși urmează să lanseze o aplicație de partajare a imaginilor pe piața internă pentru a ajuta la umplerea golului lăsat de Instagram , pe care autoritățile l-au blocat în această săptămână, notează Reuters. Noul serviciu, cunoscut sub numele… [citeste mai departe]

Renovarea casei: 4 pași esențiali pentru un cămin confortabil

Renovarea casei: 4 pași esențiali pentru un cămin confortabil

Confortul locuinței reprezintă un aspect care ne privește pe toți, mai ales în condițiile în care avem atâta nevoie de relaxare. Pentru a-ți asigura confortul în locuință există mai multe opțiuni de renovare, așa că facem o trecere în revistă a acestora, pentru ca tu să alegi… [citeste mai departe]

Stoltenberg: NATO nu dă curs cererii Poloniei de a desfăşura o misiune în Ucraina, dar va consolida flancul estic

Stoltenberg: NATO nu dă curs cererii Poloniei de a desfăşura o misiune în Ucraina, dar va consolida flancul estic

NATO nu va desfăşura trupe sau mijloace aeriene în Ucraina şi pregăteşte o consolidare substanţială a prezenţei sale militare în ţările de pe flancul estic, unde va desfăşura… [citeste mai departe]

Japonia va relaxa restricţiile anti-COVID-19 de săptămâna viitoare ca urmare a reducerii numărului de infectări

Japonia va relaxa restricţiile anti-COVID-19 de săptămâna viitoare ca urmare a reducerii numărului de infectări

Japonia va ridica cvasi-starea de urgenţă începând cu săptămâna viitoare, aşa cum era planificat, în urma reducerii per ansamblu a cazurilor de COVID-19, a precizat miercuri… [citeste mai departe]

Video | Maia Sandu a cerut Rusiei, după întâlnirea cu Iohannis, retragerea trupelor din Transnistria: Pledăm pentru soluționarea pașnică a acestui conflict

Video | Maia Sandu a cerut Rusiei, după întâlnirea cu Iohannis, retragerea trupelor din Transnistria: Pledăm pentru soluționarea pașnică a acestui conflict

Klaus Iohannis a mers, miercuri, în Republica Moldova, unde s-a întâlnit cu… [citeste mai departe]

Turismul rural din Maramureș, afectat de războiul din Ucraina: Oamenii ne întreabă de cazare, dar vor să știe distanța până la graniță

Turismul rural din Maramureș, afectat de războiul din Ucraina: Oamenii ne întreabă de cazare, dar vor să știe distanța până la graniță

Agroturismul din judeţul Maramureş este afectat de starea de război din Ucraina, turiştii români evitând să facă… [citeste mai departe]

Japonia a fost lovită de cutremur. Milioane de oameni au rămas fără curent electric

Japonia a fost lovită de cutremur. Milioane de oameni au rămas fără curent electric

Un cutremur puternic a lovit Japonia, întrerupând curentul la două milioane de case și provocând un aviz de tsunami pentru anumite părți ale coastei. Cutremurul cu magnitudinea 7,3 a lovit aceeași regiune în care un cutremur major… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

‘Close the sky over Ukraine,’ President Zelenskiy urges U.S. Congress

Publicat:
‘Close the sky over Ukraine,’ President Zelenskiy urges U.S. Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged American lawmakers to do more to protect his country from Russia‘s invasion in an address before the U.S. Congress in which he pleaded with to be the world’s “leader of peace,” according to Reuters.  “Russia has turned the Ukrainian sky into a source of death for thousands […] The post ‘Close the sky over Ukraine,’ urges U.S. Congress appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Russia says parts of a Ukraine compromise deal are close

12:00, 16.03.2022 - Russia said on Wednesday that some parts of a possible peace deal with Ukraine were close to being agreed after Kyiv agreed to discuss neutrality, raising hopes of an end to the biggest war in Europe since World War Two, according to Reuters. “Neutral status is now being seriously discussed along, of…

Oil prices fall as Russia seeks resumption of Iran nuclear deal

14:25, 15.03.2022 - Oil prices dropped to their lowest in almost three weeks on Tuesday as Russia indicated it is in favour of the Iran nuclear deal resuming as soon as possible, according to Reuters.  Ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine further eased fears of supply disruptions and surging COVID-19 cases in China…

War could be over by May, says Ukrainian presidential adviser

13:35, 15.03.2022 - The war in Ukraine is likely to be over by early May when Russia runs out of resources to attack its neighbour, Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff said late on Monday, according to Reuters. Talks between Kyiv and Moscow – in which Arestovich is not personally…

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy urges EU: Do prove that you are with us

15:01, 01.03.2022 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the European Union on Tuesday to prove that it sided with Ukraine in its war with Russia, one day after signing an official request to join the bloc, according to Reuters.  “We are fighting to be equal members of Europe,” Zelenskiy told an emergency session…

Russia says it returns some troops to base in areas near Ukraine

15:16, 15.02.2022 - Some troops in Russia‘s military districts adjacent to Ukraine are returning to their bases after completing drills, Russia’s defence ministry said on Tuesday, a move that could de-escalate frictions between Moscow and the West, according to Reuters.  A ministry spokesman said in a video published online…

U.S. to send troops to east Europe as Russia crisis escalates

18:00, 02.02.2022 - President Joe Biden has approved the deployment of nearly 3,000 American troops to eastern Europe in the coming days amid a standoff with Russia over Ukraine in what the Pentagon said on Wednesday was a signal of U.S. readiness to defend NATO allies, according to Reuters. The deployments are above and…

Russia says it’s not optimistic on U.S. talks, won’t let them drag on

14:25, 11.01.2022 - Russia said on Tuesday it was not optimistic after the first round of talks with the United States on the Ukraine crisis and would not allow its demands for security guarantees from the West to become mired in tortuous negotiations, according to Reuters.   Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was…

‘Serious’ talk between Biden and Putin sets stage for diplomacy

10:46, 31.12.2021 - U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday exchanged warnings over Ukraine but conveyed some optimism that diplomatic talks in January could ease spiralling tensions, according to Reuters. In a 50-minute call, their second conversation this month, Biden said he needed…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 17 martie 2022
Bucuresti -4°C | 8°C
Iasi -4°C | 6°C
Cluj-Napoca -3°C | 10°C
Timisoara 2°C | 11°C
Constanta -2°C | 5°C
Brasov -6°C | 5°C
Baia Mare -2°C | 11°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 13.03.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 591.360,00 13.130.184,88
II (5/6) 6 32.853,33 -
III (4/6) 565 348,88 -
IV (3/6) 10.933 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 13.852.414,88

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 16 martie 2022
USD 4.4992
EUR 4.9476
CHF 4.7833
GBP 5.876
CAD 3.5387
XAU 278.057
JPY 3.8031
CNY 0.7083
AED 1.2249
AUD 3.2578
MDL 0.2446
BGN 2.5296

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec