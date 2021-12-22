Bulgarian defence minister against having NATO troops in country

Stiri Recomandate

Atmosferă de Crăciun la ZOO din Londra. REACŢIA animalelor, care au primit cadouri frumos împachetate (VIDEO)

Atmosferă de Crăciun la ZOO din Londra. REACŢIA animalelor, care au primit cadouri frumos împachetate (VIDEO)

Atmosfera de Crăciun a ajuns şi la Grădina Zoologică din Londra. Zeci de cutii împachetate cu grijă au fost împărţite tigrilor, leilor şi gorilelor din parc, iar reacţia animalelor… [citeste mai departe]

Beniamin Todosiu, deputat USR: Coaliția hoției PNL – PSD bagă mâna adânc în bugetul pentru 2022 și în buzunarele românilor

Beniamin Todosiu, deputat USR: Coaliția hoției PNL – PSD bagă mâna adânc în bugetul pentru 2022 și în buzunarele românilor

Beniamin Todosiu, deputat USR: Coaliția hoției PNL – PSD bagă mâna adânc în bugetul pentru 2022 și în buzunarele românilor ”Proiectul… [citeste mai departe]

ANAF verifică milioanele câștigate de influenceri

ANAF verifică milioanele câștigate de influenceri

Inspectorii antifraudă fiscală verifică veniturile obținute din activitatea online de influenceri. Venituri de milioane de lei obținute de influenceri din traficul generat de pe Facebook, YouTube sau prin monetizarea prin Google AdSense nu au fost declarate de influencerii români. [citeste mai departe]

Nu mai trebuie să îngheți pentru a solicita apostilarea actelor. MJ anunță lansarea programărilor online

Nu mai trebuie să îngheți pentru a solicita apostilarea actelor. MJ anunță lansarea programărilor online

Cetățenii moldoveni vor putea face programări online pentru apostilarea actelor prin intermediul unui sistem automatizat, începând cu 23 decembrie. Anunțul a fost făcut astăzi, de… [citeste mai departe]

Bilanţ COVID. Peste 850 de noi infectări cu SARS-CoV-2. Câte persoane au decedat

Bilanţ COVID. Peste 850 de noi infectări cu SARS-CoV-2. Câte persoane au decedat

Autorităţile anunţă 851 de noi cazuri de infectări cu SARS-CoV-2 în ultimele 24 de ore, potrivit datelor publicate de Grupul de Comunicare Strategică. Numărul deceselor a scăzut, în ultimele 24 de ore înregistrându-se 62, dintre care… [citeste mai departe]

Protestul AUR. George Simion ANUNȚĂ că va contesta amenzile în instanță: Este o victorie a românilor

Protestul AUR. George Simion ANUNȚĂ că va contesta amenzile în instanță: Este o victorie a românilor

Președintele AUR, deputatul George Simion, spune că va contesta în instanță amenzile acordate de organele de ordine unor reprezentanți ai partidului pe care îl conduce pentru acțiunile din… [citeste mai departe]

Prețuri Volkswagen ID.5 în România: start de la 50.100 de euro

Prețuri Volkswagen ID.5 în România: start de la 50.100 de euro

Constructorul din Wolfsburg a lansat modelul electric ID.5 în noiembrie 2021. Acesta poate fi descris, pe scurt, ca fiind versiunea coupe a lui ID.4. SUV-ul cu zero emisii poate fi comandat acum și la noi în țară. Clienții de aici pot alege una dintre cele 3 versiuni: Pro,… [citeste mai departe]

Ce venit lunar are Ioana Tufaru și ce se întâmplă în familia ei. „Mă descurc greu financiar. Ionuț nu mai lucrează"

Ce venit lunar are Ioana Tufaru și ce se întâmplă în familia ei. „Mă descurc greu financiar. Ionuț nu mai lucrează”

Ioana Tufaru, fiica Andei Călugăreanu, a avut o perioadă grea din cauza pandemiei, iar familia ei nu are o situație financiară bună. Cu toate astea,… [citeste mai departe]

Florin Cîțu încă așteaptă proiectul PSD privind certificatul COVID: „Sunt de acord și cu testele, înțeleg că există bani la buget, să vină cu el"

Florin Cîțu încă așteaptă proiectul PSD privind certificatul COVID: „Sunt de acord și cu testele, înțeleg că există bani la buget, să vină cu el”

„Certificatul covid, noi am venit cu un proiect de lege în Parlament pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Nuclearelectrica concludes wholesale energy contract with Enel Energie worth 902 million lei

Nuclearelectrica concludes wholesale energy contract with Enel Energie worth 902 million lei

Nuclearelectrica has signed a wholesale electricity contract with Enel Energie, worth 902.223 million lei, according to a report submitted on Wednesday to the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The contract was concluded on the… [citeste mai departe]


Bulgarian defence minister against having NATO troops in country

Publicat:
Bulgarian defence minister against having NATO troops in country

Bulgaria’s is against the deployment of NATO troops in Bulgaria. The alliance is discussing various options to respond to Russia’s actions, including deploying more troops in Bulgaria and Romania, according to Euractiv. Yanev stated that such a measure would increase tensions. “The current increase in Russia’s military capabilities and activities on […] The post Bulgarian defence minister against having NATO troops in country appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Romania’s fast-tracked budget criticized by civil society

09:20, 21.12.2021 - Romania’s government adopted its proposal for next year’s budget on Monday and parliament plans to adopt it before the Christmas break but the rapid procedure was criticised by civil society, according to Euractiv. PNL and PSD the two main parties that formed the government had reached a compromise…

Romania still wants to optimise the National Recovery Plan

10:55, 20.12.2021 - Romania’s new Agriculture Minister Adrian Chesnoiu said he will try to find a way to include some agriculture projects in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP), according to Euractiv. ”We will try to see how we can optimise the plan,” Chesnoiu said in an interview with the Agerpres. Chesnoiu…

Von der Leyen: EU is ready to take “unprecedented measures” against Russia

14:35, 15.12.2021 - The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Wednesday that the European Union is ready to scale up its sanctions and take “unprecedented measures” against Russia if it shows further aggression towards Ukraine, according to Reuters.  Von der Leyen, speaking in the European Parliament…

EU Commission joins Romania’s efforts in the vaccination communication campaign

17:35, 14.12.2021 - The European Commission and its Representation in Romania on Tuesday launched a communication campaign on vaccination to support the efforts of national authorities in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.  “Vaccination plays an essential role in fighting the pandemic. People who get vaccinated protect…

Biofarm registers a net profit of RON 54.8 mln in the first 9 months

13:06, 16.11.2021 - Romania‘s drug producer Biofarm announced on Tuesday that it registered a turnover of RON 179 mln in the first nine months of 2021, an increase of 16% compared to the same period in the previous year and it recorded a net profit increase of 20% to RON 54.8 mln compared to the same period in 2020. […]…

Romania’s socialists call for national recovery plan to be renegotiated with EU

10:18, 11.11.2021 - Romania’s government adopted the first documents needed to implement the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. Still, socialists, who could enter the government as soon as next week, want the plan to be renegotiated with the EU, according to Euractiv.  EU finance ministers approved Romania’s resilience…

US and Romania to build nuclear power facility

13:26, 03.11.2021 - The United States and Romania announced plans to build a “first-of-a-kind” small modular reactor (SMR) plant in Romania, the White House said on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. The White House stated that the deployment of SMR technology will be an essential contributor to a decarbonised power sector…

Republic of Moldova declares state of alert, seeks to buy gas from Romania and Ukraine

11:21, 14.10.2021 - The Republic of Moldova will introduce a state of emergency in the energy sector due to a supply shortage of natural gas and the absence of a new energy deal with Russia’s Gazprom, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. “The Republic of Moldova wants to negotiate…


