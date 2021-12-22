Bulgarian defence minister against having NATO troops in country Bulgaria’s Defence Minister Stefan Yanev is against the deployment of NATO troops in Bulgaria. The alliance is discussing various options to respond to Russia’s actions, including deploying more troops in Bulgaria and Romania, according to Euractiv. Yanev stated that such a measure would increase tensions. “The current increase in Russia’s military capabilities and activities on […] The post Bulgarian defence minister against having NATO troops in country appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

