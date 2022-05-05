U.S. gives Sweden and Finland security promises on road to NATO

Stiri Recomandate

Galaţi: Percheziţii într-un dosar de furt de pe platforma Combinatului siderurgic; şapte persoane au fost reţinute

Poliţiştii din cadrul Poliţiei Municipiului Galaţi au efectuat nouă percheziţii domiciliare în judeţul Galaţi, la persoane bănuite de comiterea mai multor furturi… [citeste mai departe]

O femeie a fost găsită în viață după ce a stat șase zile blocată sub un bloc prăbușit în China

O femeie a fost salvată joi în oraşul chinez Changsha (centrul ţării) după ce a supravieţuit timp de şase zile sub dărâmăturile unei clădiri care s-a prăbuşit în 29 aprilie, potrivit mediilor… [citeste mai departe]

Și-a cusut gura cu ață și a ieșit la protest: O activistă din Rusia a manifestat împotriva războiului

O activistă din orașul Ekaterinburg și-a cusut gura cu ață și a ieșit să protesteze de una singură, împotriva războiul din Ucraina. Femeia a fost reținută și dusă la o secție de poliție,… [citeste mai departe]

Un nou transport, cu patru tone de produse alimentare, a plecat de la Suceava la Cernăuți

Implicarea municipiului Suceava în campania de ajutorare a refugiaților din Ucraina continuă, un nou transport cu ajutoare alimentare fiind trimis joi, 5 mai, către orașul Cernăuți, care adăpostește zeci de mii de persoane… [citeste mai departe]

35 de zile consecutive de scădere a ratei de infectare cu coronavirus în Timiș. Scade și numărul pacienților de la Terapie Intensivă

Prefectura Timiș a anunțat că, în ultimele 24 de ore, în județ au fost confirmate 36 de cazuri noi de infectare cu virusul… [citeste mai departe]

Alexandra și Diana, elevele Sălajului care au impresionat la Olimpiada de limba engleză

Alexandra Budai a obținut locul doi la Olimpiada de limba engleză, iar Diana Bogdan a obținut locul trei. Ambele sunt eleve ale Colegiului Național „Silvania” din Zalău și cred că performanța în educație poate fi obținută… [citeste mai departe]

Regina Elisabeta a II-a nu va participa la petrecerile anuale din grădina Palatului Buckingham

Regina Elisabeta a II-a a Marii Britanii nu va participa anul acesta la petrecerile anuale din grădină și va fi reprezentată de alți membri ai Familiei Regale, a anunțat Palatul Buckingham. Fii la curent cu cele… [citeste mai departe]

Curtea de Apel Comrat a anulat legea prin care este permisă utilizarea panglicii Sf. Gheorghe în Găgăuzia

Curtea de Apel Comrat a anulat astăzi, 5 mai legea Adunării Populare a Găgăuziei prin care se permitea utilizarea panglicii Sf. Gheorghe pe teritoriul Găgăuziei. Decizia poate fi atacată… [citeste mai departe]

VEZI AICI Programul Zilelor Orașului Pecica 2022

După doi ani de întrerupere, pe motiv de pandemie, anul acesta se vor organiza din nou Zilele Orașului Pecica. Manifestările dedicate acestei sărbători a orașului vor fi organizate în perioada 10-15 mai. Va prezentăm programul oficial al sărbătorii pecicane: ZILELE ORAȘULUI PECICA, EDIȚIA 2022 MARŢI,… [citeste mai departe]

1,9 milioane de euro, ajutor de stat pentru TAROM/Anunțul ministrului Grindeanu

Un anunț de ultim moment a venit de la social-democratul Sorin Grindeanu, vicepremier și ministru al Transporturilor în Executivul Ciucă. Și vizează un ajutor de stat ce va fi acordat companiei TAROM. „Am semnat astăzi Ordinul de Ministru prin… [citeste mai departe]


U.S. gives Sweden and Finland security promises on road to NATO

Publicat:
Sweden and Finland are starting to win assurances of help if threatened by Russia in the interim period between an expected application to join defense alliance NATO and an eventual entry under the bloc’s collective security umbrella, according to Bloomberg. The U.S. is “ready to provide various forms of security assurances” to both countries, Swedish […] The post U.S. gives Sweden and Finland security promises on road to NATO appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

NATO chief says Finland, Sweden could join quite quickly

14:05, 28.04.2022 - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that Finland and Sweden would be embraced with open arms should they decide to join the 30-nation military organization and could become members quite quickly, according to AP News. Stoltenberg’s remarks came as public support in Finland and Sweden…

G7 to warn Putin against using chemical or nuclear weapons

13:10, 24.03.2022 - The world’s leading economic powers plan to warn Russian President Vladimir Putin against using chemical or nuclear weapons in Ukraine in a draft statement the Group of 7 plans to issue on Thursday, according to Bloomberg. The G7 leaders also plan to say that they will continue to impose “severe consequences”…

Euro-zone economy faces inflation surge from Russia’s war

11:50, 24.03.2022 - The euro-area economy is reeling from surging inflation and new supply-chain disruptions after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine boosted energy costs and clouded the outlook for global growth, according to Bloomberg.  The region’s manufacturing sector is facing an “unprecedented” rise in costs for parts…

Australia, Netherlands sued Russia over downing of Flight MH17

12:05, 14.03.2022 - Australia and the Netherlands started legal proceedings against Russia at the International Civil Aviation Organization over the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 eight years ago, according to Bloomberg. The move comes after Russia “unilaterally” ended negotiations with the two countries and…

Europe gas extends slump as Russia bars energy from export ban

10:55, 11.03.2022 - Natural gas prices in Europe declined for a fourth day after Russia excluded some major commodities from its list of products set to suffer export restrictions, according to Bloomberg. Russia announced an export ban for more than 200 products after the country’s economy was hit by sanctions over the…

Overwhelming UN vote makes China’s Ukraine balancing act harder

11:40, 03.03.2022 - An overwhelming vote by the United Nations on a resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine may increase the pressure on China to take a clearer position on the issue, according to Bloomberg.  The UN General Assembly passed the measure urging Russia to immediately halt its “aggression” by a vote…

European gas rises after U.S. rejects Russia claims of pullback

12:10, 17.02.2022 - European natural gas prices increased after two days of declines as the U.S. rejected Russia’s claims that it was pulling back troops from the border with Ukraine, according to Bloomberg.  Moscow instead added as many 7,000 military personnel to the area, senior U.S. administration officials said, without…


