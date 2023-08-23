Ukraine calls Bulgaria to help in Black Sea security efforts

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania‘s navy said it deployed a ship and a helicopter on Monday to scout for stray mines on the country’s Black Sea coast, after a pier in the seaside resort of Costinesti was lighly damaged in an explosion, according to Reuters. Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, and mines have since then been laid in…

- Romania aims to double the monthly transit capacity of Ukrainian grain to its flagship Black Sea port of Constanta to 4 million tonnes in the coming months, particularly via the Danube river, Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu said, according to Reuters. Ukraine is one of the world’s top grain exporters…

- Ukraine announced a “humanitarian corridor” on Thursday to let dozens of cargo ships trapped in its ports since the outbreak of war last year sail into the Black Sea, where shipping routes are under scrutiny since Russia quit a deal to allow grain exports, according to Reuters. At least initially, the…

- Romania plans to rapidly expand one of the key transit routes for grain from neighboring Ukraine as Russia’s escalating attacks in the Black Sea are exacerbating risks for the global food trade, according to Bloomberg. The country has already facilitated the transit of more than 20 million tons of grain…

- Ukraine’s on-off Black Sea grain deal has made the nearest port of Constanta in neighbouring Romania a key alternative that is set for volumes doubling its record years and months of delays with a domestic crop looming, industry experts and traders said, according to Reuters. Ukraine, one of the world’s…

- Belgium has agreed with operator Engie to extend the use of the country’s nuclear reactors by 10 years after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompted Belgium’s governing coalition to rethink plans to rely more on natural gas, according to Euractiv. According to the agreement, Belgium was to have exited…

- Warning of a new threat to global food security, the United Nations said Thursday that Russia is limiting the number of ships allowed to pick up Ukrainian grain at Black Sea ports in its campaign to get Kyiv to open a pipeline for a key ingredient of fertilizer to get to world markets, according to…

- Russia put five aircraft out of action in an attack on a military target in western Ukraine and caused a fire at the Black Sea port of Odesa in heavy air strikes early on Monday, Ukrainian officials said, according to Reuters. Ukraine’s military said the attack on Odesa port had caused a fire and damaged…