Ukraine calls Bulgaria to help in Black Sea security efforts

FOTO – NU există sens giratoriu fără probleme: Bordurile celui din zona spitalului, distruse

FOTO – NU există sens giratoriu fără probleme: Bordurile celui din zona spitalului, distruse

Șoferii se plâng că noile sensuri giratorii din oraș sunt proiectate prost. Cel realizat în apropierea spitalului are deja borduri distruse. ”E perfect pentru mașini cu volan pe dreapta” – susțin șoferii. Noile… [citeste mai departe]

Rebel Moon: Teaser-ul și datele lansării pentru ambele părți

Rebel Moon: Teaser-ul și datele lansării pentru ambele părți

Zack Snyder, regizorul filmelor 300, Man of Steel și Army of the Dead, aduce REBEL MOON, un eveniment epic științifico-fantastic, aflat în lucru de decenii. Când o colonie pașnică de la marginea galaxiei este amenințată de armate tiranice, Kora (Sofia Boutella), o străină… [citeste mai departe]

Ionuț Stroe, despre cazul 2 Mai: Raportul preliminar, făcut public astăzi. Vineri vor fi expuse măsurile şi deciziile, cu maximă exigenţă

Ionuț Stroe, despre cazul 2 Mai: Raportul preliminar, făcut public astăzi. Vineri vor fi expuse măsurile şi deciziile, cu maximă exigenţă

”Este evident că există carenţe şi deficienţe în funcţionarea acestui sistem, de altfel tragedia de la mare ne-a… [citeste mai departe]

[P] 5 ani de distracție responsabilă cu Vlad Cazino

[P] 5 ani de distracție responsabilă cu Vlad Cazino

Poate că 5 ani nu înseamnă mare lucru în viața unui vampir, însă pentru Vlăduț, vampirul care pune la cale distracția șmecherifică la care tot mai mulți români iau parte, aniversarea actuală înseamnă foarte mult. [citeste mai departe]

Viaţa Mariei Tãnase continuã sã inspire artiştii

Viaţa Mariei Tãnase continuã sã inspire artiştii

Una dintre cele mai recente producţii a fost realizatã la Filarmonica de Stat din Sibiu. E vorba de concertul – educativ pentru copii „Maria Tãnase -melodii culese de Harry Brauner". Spectacolul are la bazã povestea Mariei Tănase scrisã de Cristina Andone în cartea „Nesupusele", spune povestea… [citeste mai departe]

Gitanas Nausėda, președintele Lituaniei, a vizitat Kiev cu o zi înainte de Ziua Națională a Ucrainei

Gitanas Nausėda, președintele Lituaniei, a vizitat Kiev cu o zi înainte de Ziua Națională a Ucrainei

Preşedintele lituanian Gitanas Nausėda efectuează miercuri o vizită la Kiev, cu o zi înaintea Zilei Naţionale a Ucrainei, relatează CNN.ituania este unul dintre aliaţii Ucrainei de la începutul… [citeste mai departe]

Ilie Năstase are informații „din culisele” cazului Simona Halep. „Nu a plecat pe munte, să rămână închisă, are șanse să revină”

Ilie Năstase are informații „din culisele” cazului Simona Halep. „Nu a plecat pe munte, să rămână închisă, are șanse să revină”

Ilie Năstase este convins că Simona Halep nu este o sportivă terminată și spune că jucătoarea se va întoarce… [citeste mai departe]

Alertă într-o tabără la Lacul Roșu: 36 de copii de 13 ani, simptome grave de toxiinfecție alimentară – Câți sunt în spital

Alertă într-o tabără la Lacul Roșu: 36 de copii de 13 ani, simptome grave de toxiinfecție alimentară – Câți sunt în spital

  Zeci de copii din Constanța aflați în tabără în stațiunea Lacul Roșu, județul Harghita, au fost afectați după ce au luat masa la o… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. Idei separatiste în Găgăuzia: Se dorește crearea „Republicii” după modelul „LNR” sau „DNR” din Ucraina. „Poporul cere acest lucru”

VIDEO. Idei separatiste în Găgăuzia: Se dorește crearea „Republicii” după modelul „LNR” sau „DNR” din Ucraina. „Poporul cere acest lucru”

Președintele Adunării Populare Găgăuze, Dmitri Konstantinov, a declarat într-un reportaj… [citeste mai departe]

În perioada 1 iunie - 15 august, aproximativ 40% dintre zborurile locale au avut întârzieri

În perioada 1 iunie - 15 august, aproximativ 40% dintre zborurile locale au avut întârzieri

Aeroportul din Bucureşti, cel mai mare terminal după numărul de pasageri, a avut cele mai multe zboruri întârziate, anunță Ziarul Financiar. Aeroportul din Iaşi este pe primul loc la anulări de zboruri, cu o rată… [citeste mai departe]


Ukraine calls Bulgaria to help in Black Sea security efforts

Publicat:
Ukraine calls Bulgaria to help in Black Sea security efforts

Russia’s aggressive behaviour in the raises the question of coherent efforts by NATO members bordering the strategic sea, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov Tuesday, two days after Bulgarian Defence Minister Todor Tagarev acknowledged the possibility of a naval conflict in the region, according to Euractiv. The conversation between Zelenskyy […] The post Ukraine calls Bulgaria to help in security efforts appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania deploys ship, chopper to find stray Black Sea mines

10:36, 15.08.2023 - Romania‘s navy said it deployed a ship and a helicopter on Monday to scout for stray mines on the country’s Black Sea coast, after a pier in the seaside resort of Costinesti was lighly damaged in an explosion, according to Reuters. Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, and mines have since then been laid in…

Romania aims to double Ukrainian grain transit capacity says minister

10:15, 15.08.2023 - Romania aims to double the monthly transit capacity of Ukrainian grain to its flagship Black Sea port of Constanta to 4 million tonnes in the coming months, particularly via the Danube river, Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu said, according to Reuters. Ukraine is one of the world’s top grain exporters…

Ukraine announces ‘humanitarian corridor’ for ships stuck in Black Sea ports

16:05, 10.08.2023 - Ukraine announced a “humanitarian corridor” on Thursday to let dozens of cargo ships trapped in its ports since the outbreak of war last year sail into the Black Sea, where shipping routes are under scrutiny since Russia quit a deal to allow grain exports, according to Reuters. At least initially, the…

Key Ukrainian grain route to boost capacity amid Black Sea risks

13:45, 28.07.2023 - Romania plans to rapidly expand one of the key transit routes for grain from neighboring Ukraine as Russia’s escalating attacks in the Black Sea are exacerbating risks for the global food trade, according to Bloomberg. The country has already facilitated the transit of more than 20 million tons of grain…

Romanian port key for Ukraine grain faces overflow as Black Sea deal on edge

11:46, 07.07.2023 - Ukraine’s on-off Black Sea grain deal has made the nearest port of Constanta in neighbouring Romania a key alternative that is set for volumes doubling its record years and months of delays with a domestic crop looming, industry experts and traders said, according to Reuters. Ukraine, one of the world’s…

Belgian government signs nuclear extension deal with France’s Engie

10:50, 30.06.2023 - Belgium has agreed with operator Engie to extend the use of the country’s nuclear reactors by 10 years after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompted Belgium’s governing coalition to rethink plans to rely more on natural gas, according to Euractiv. According to the agreement, Belgium was to have exited…

UN warns of new threat to global food security after Russia limits Ukraine grain shipments

11:06, 02.06.2023 - Warning of a new threat to global food security, the United Nations said Thursday that Russia is limiting the number of ships allowed to pick up Ukrainian grain at Black Sea ports in its campaign to get Kyiv to open a pipeline for a key ingredient of fertilizer to get to world markets, according to…

Russia hits Ukrainian military facility and Odesa port in air strikes

12:40, 29.05.2023 - Russia put five aircraft out of action in an attack on a military target in western Ukraine and caused a fire at the Black Sea port of Odesa in heavy air strikes early on Monday, Ukrainian officials said, according to Reuters. Ukraine’s military said the attack on Odesa port had caused a fire and damaged…


