UK wants to revive US trade talks when Biden visits Ireland

Stiri Recomandate

Ce metodă de protest au ales fermierii români, nemulţumiţi de soluţia găsită de Comisia Europeană, în privința sectorului agro-alimentar

Ce metodă de protest au ales fermierii români, nemulţumiţi de soluţia găsită de Comisia Europeană, în privința sectorului agro-alimentar

Fermierii din întreaga ţară vor protesta, vineri, nemulţumiţi de ”soluţia găsită de Comisia Europeană la problemele… [citeste mai departe]

Daniel David, la emisiunea lui Mihai Morar: La nivel global se emancipează tupeul și obrăznicia

Daniel David, la emisiunea lui Mihai Morar: La nivel global se emancipează tupeul și obrăznicia

Daniel David, rectorul Unviersității Babeș-Bolyai, a participat la emisiunea online Fain&Simplu a lui Mihai Morar, ocazie cu care a discutat mai multe subiecte de interes actual. Psihologul a adus în discuție… [citeste mai departe]

DOCUMENTE. Un manager de spital și-a aprobat singur contractul prin care putea lucra 74 de ore pe săptămână

DOCUMENTE. Un manager de spital și-a aprobat singur contractul prin care putea lucra 74 de ore pe săptămână

Doctorul Alexandru Calancea i se adresează lui însuși cu „domnului manager al Spitalului Județean Suceava”. Și semnează o dată la autorul cererii și o dată la cel care aprobă. … [citeste mai departe]

Cine este profesoara atacată cu cuțitul în București și cine este elevul atacator (Video)

Cine este profesoara atacată cu cuțitul în București și cine este elevul atacator (Video)

Cine este profesoara atacată cu cuțitul în București și cine este elevul atacatorRaluca Puchea este profesoara de Japoneză care a fost înjunghiată de unul dintre elevii săi, marți, la Colegiul Național „Ion Creangă”… [citeste mai departe]

Financial Times: SUA, Germania și Ungaria se opun unei „foi de parcurs” pentru aderarea Ucrainei la NATO

Financial Times: SUA, Germania și Ungaria se opun unei „foi de parcurs” pentru aderarea Ucrainei la NATO

Statele Unite, alături de Germania și Ungaria, se opun intențiilor altor state membre NATO de a oferi Ucrainei o „foaie de parcurs” pentru aderarea la Alianță la summitul de la Vilnius,… [citeste mai departe]

Decorează-ţi casa de Paşti

Decorează-ţi casa de Paşti

Ghivece colorate Un simplu raft din bucătărie sau de pe balcon poate fi transformat într-o mică grădină de sărbătoare. Alegeţi pentru florile pe care tocmai le-aţi scos la soare nişte ghivece cât mai colorate, deşi puteţi folosi şi ghivece de aceleaşi nuanţe. Păhărelele pentru ouăle de Paşti vor fi şi ele din ceramică sau din lemn vopsit. Cuiburi… [citeste mai departe]

Se caută medici și șoferi autosanitară pentru SAJ Buzău

Se caută medici și șoferi autosanitară pentru SAJ Buzău

Un post de medic specialist în Medicină de familie și altul în Medicină generală cu atestat/competență în asistență medicală de urgență prespitalicească, și trei posturi de șofer autospecială au fost scoase la concurs de unitatea medicală.    Serviciul Județean de Ambulanță Buzău… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO| COD ROȘU de zăpadă în Iași și alte județe din țară: Oamenii au rămas blocați în case din cauza viscolului

FOTO| COD ROȘU de zăpadă în Iași și alte județe din țară: Oamenii au rămas blocați în case din cauza viscolului

FOTO| COD ROȘU de zăpadă în Iași și alte județe din țară: Oamenii au rămas blocați în case din cauza viscolului FOTO| COD ROȘU de zăpadă în Iași și alte județe… [citeste mai departe]

Lista țărilor foarte dependente de importurile petroliere. Cum vor fi afectate dacă preţurile vor atinge 100 de dolari pe baril

Lista țărilor foarte dependente de importurile petroliere. Cum vor fi afectate dacă preţurile vor atinge 100 de dolari pe baril

Decizia surprinzătoare a OPEC şi aliaţilor săi, reuniţi în cadrul OPEC+, de a reduce producţia de petrol a dus la creşterea preţurilor acestuia,… [citeste mai departe]

Macron, vizită de stat în Regatul Ţărilor de Jos. Tema discuțiilor și acordul ce va fi semnat

Macron, vizită de stat în Regatul Ţărilor de Jos. Tema discuțiilor și acordul ce va fi semnat

Preşedintele francez, Emmanuel Macron, va efectua marţi şi miercuri o vizită de stat în Regatul Ţărilor de Jos, prima a unui preşedinte francez din 2000, semn al unei noi dinamici între cele două ţări de… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

UK wants to revive US trade talks when Biden visits Ireland

Publicat:
UK wants to revive US trade talks when Biden visits Ireland

The UK is seeking to restart talks with the US for a trade deal, people familiar with the matter said, hoping to overcome ’s reluctance over agreements that are unpopular with key American voters, according to Bloomberg. British officials are expected to privately lobby their American counterparts to reopen dialogue when Biden visits […] The post UK wants to revive US trade talks when Biden visits Ireland appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

G7 ministers to seek ‘collective’ response to economic coercion

10:56, 05.04.2023 - The trade ministers of the Group of Seven countries expressed “serious concern with economic coercion” in a meeting held online and said they would explore joint responses to it, according to Bloomberg. Such coercion is often imposed via trade and investment and “undermines economic security,” the ministers…

EU close to deal with US on battery materials, trade envoy says

12:00, 23.02.2023 - The European Union and the US are close to an agreement on raw materials used in batteries that would allow EU companies access to some of the same benefits in President Joe Biden’s green investment plan as Washington’s free-trade partners, according to the bloc’s trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis, Bloomberg…

China warns US that rising tensions could jeopardize talks

12:31, 16.02.2023 - China questioned whether the US genuinely seeks to repair ties damaged by the dispute over a balloon just as the two nations’ top diplomats head to a security conference in Germany, where they may have an opportunity to meet on the sidelines, according to Bloomberg. The balloon saga “tests the US’s…

China willing to restart trade dialogue with Australia after talks

14:15, 06.02.2023 - China‘s commerce minister Wang Wentao said talks held on Monday with Australian counterpart Don Farrell were a key step toward bringing bilateral economic and trade ties back on track, with relations improving after being strained in recent years, according to Reuters. The virtual meeting “represents…

Poland wants allies to send up to 100 tanks to support Ukraine

15:21, 18.01.2023 - Poland is working to convince European allies to send as many as 100 battle tanks to support Ukraine’s defense efforts against the Russian invasion, said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, according to Bloomberg. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday that he’s in talks with allies over potentially…

Turkey mounts pressure on Sweden ahead of F-16 talks with US

13:25, 18.01.2023 - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu applied fresh pressure on Sweden to make concessions as he traveled to the US for talks on the sale of F-16 fighter jets, which may depend on Turkey’s ratification of the NATO expansion, according to Bloomberg. Cavusoglu is expected to meet his US counterpart…

EU’s power market overhaul talks to focus on shielding consumers

10:16, 17.01.2023 - European Union government officials will discuss key elements of a planned overhaul of the bloc’s power market this week, setting the scene for difficult negotiations on how to shield the economy from an energy crisis, Bloomberg reports. Sweden, which holds the rotating presidency of the bloc, proposed…

UK and EU aim for final deal to end Brexit clash in fresh talks

13:21, 12.01.2023 - The European Union and the UK are preparing to enter an intense phase of negotiations starting next week aimed at overcoming the dispute over the post-Brexit trading relationship well ahead of the anniversary of Northern Ireland’s peace agreement in April, according to people familiar with the matter,…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 06 aprilie 2023
USD 4.5283
EUR 4.937
CHF 5.0005
GBP 5.6452
CAD 3.3595
XAU 294.033
JPY 3.448
CNY 0.6584
AED 1.233
AUD 3.0338
MDL 0.2474
BGN 2.5243

Urmareste stirile pe: