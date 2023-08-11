Stiri Recomandate

Ultimul raport al Organizației Națiunilor Unite (ONU) privind cocaina, publicat în acest an, arată că în România a crescut consumul acestui drog, mai ales în rândul populației cu venituri mari. Raportul arată că portul Constanța e folosit… [citeste mai departe]

Cursă… [citeste mai departe]

Avocatul Ion Cristian, apărătorul Loredanei, a făcut primele declarații referitoare la situația tinerei. Acesta a spus că… [citeste mai departe]

Un accident petrecut miercuri de dimineață în Sinaia a devenit viral pe rețelele sociale, după ce s-a aflat că la volanul mașinii care s-a urcat… [citeste mai departe]

Trenuri suplimentate la CFR Călători în minivacanța de Sfânta Maria! În 15 august, pentru ca pelerinii să ajungă… [citeste mai departe]

Update: Farul Constanța a învins categoric campioana Estoniei în turul 3 de calificare în grupele Conference League. Manșa retur se va disputa în Estonia, la Tallinn, joi, 17 august, de la ora 19:00.… [citeste mai departe]

O nouă ediţie a ‘Festivalul Internaţional al familiei, al vieţii şi al faptelor bune – Inimo’, va fi organizată în perioada, 18-20 august, pe Stadionul Emil Alexandrescu… [citeste mai departe]

Doi dealeri de droguri au încercat să fugă în trafic de polițiștii din Capitală. Când au reușit să oprească mașina, agenții și-au dat seama și de ce goneau cei doi bărbați: aceștia aveau un rucsac plin… [citeste mai departe]

În următoarea ediție a Ligii a 3-a (2023-2024), în an se vor disputa nouă etape din tur plus alte șase din retur, în 28 octombrie, 4, 11, 18 și 25 noiembrie,… [citeste mai departe]


Thousands of tax workers protest Romanian cuts plan, union says

Thousands of tax workers protest Romanian cuts plan, union says

Thousands of workers at Romania’s finance ministry and tax agency protested for a second day against a government plan to cut spending as a work stoppage initially in the capital Bucharest extended across the country, according to Bloomberg. More than 10,000 people out of a total 22,000 joined the protest on Friday in tax offices, […] The post Thousands of tax workers protest Romanian cuts plan, union says appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

