Strikes bring German railways to standstill, hit four airports

Stiri Recomandate

O basculantă încărcată cu nisip s-a răsturnat pe autostrada A1.Circulație blocată în ambele sensuri. Coadă imensă de TIR-uri și mașini

O basculantă încărcată cu nisip s-a răsturnat pe autostrada A1.Circulație blocată în ambele sensuri. Coadă imensă de TIR-uri și mașini

O basculantă încărcată cu nisip și pietriș s-a răsturnat vineri dimineață pe autostrada A1, blocând circulația… [citeste mai departe]

Mobilizare impresionantă în campania de donare de sânge „Avem același sânge”, lansată de Digi24

Mobilizare impresionantă în campania de donare de sânge „Avem același sânge”, lansată de Digi24

Încă o zi cu mobilizare impresionantă în campania de donare de sânge lansată de Digi24. Peste 200 de oameni au donat în numai câteva ore de la deschiderea centrelor, iar de la debutul campaniei,… [citeste mai departe]

Apele Române dau startul licitației pentru închirirea plajelor

Apele Române dau startul licitației pentru închirirea plajelor

S-a dat startul celei de a doua etape a licitației publice privind închirierea suprafeţelor de plajă cu destinaţie turistică ale Mării Negre pentru sezoanele estivale 2023, respectiv 2024. Astfel, cei interesați pot depune ofertele de mâine, 22 aprilie până pe 2 mai, la… [citeste mai departe]

Coșgeterul de la Victoria

Coșgeterul de la Victoria

Coșgeterul de la Victoria, Andografia zilei, In memoriam Octavian Andronic, Coșgeterul de la Victoria, Andografia zilei, In memoriam, Octavian Andronic The post Coșgeterul de la Victoria appeared first on Cotidianul RO . [citeste mai departe]

La Muzeul de Arta din Constanta va avea loc a doua editie a Bienalei Nationale de Pictura. Perioada in care se va desfasura

La Muzeul de Arta din Constanta va avea loc a doua editie a Bienalei Nationale de Pictura. Perioada in care se va desfasura

In perioada 1 iulie ndash; 31 august 2023, la Muzeul de Arta Constanta, va avea loc cea de a doua editie a Bienalei Nationale de Pictura, Constanta ndash;… [citeste mai departe]

Ligia Deca: Este foarte bine că diversitatea rămâne un principiu al sistemului educaţional. Ce spune despre Religie la Bacalaureat

Ligia Deca: Este foarte bine că diversitatea rămâne un principiu al sistemului educaţional. Ce spune despre Religie la Bacalaureat

Ministrul Educaţiei, Ligia Deca, a declarat vineri că „este foarte bine că diversitatea rămâne un principiu al sistemului educaţional… [citeste mai departe]

Konica Minolta vizează consumul de energie electrică 100% regenerabilă, până în 2050

Konica Minolta vizează consumul de energie electrică 100% regenerabilă, până în 2050

Konica Minolta anunță noi decizii pentru a reduce impactul asupra mediului înconjurător. Compania își propune, în primul rând, să atingă zero emisii nete pentru Domeniile de emisii 1, 2 și 3 până în 2050, iar în cel de-al… [citeste mai departe]

Poliţia franceză a primit permisiunea de a folosi drone echipate cu camere pentru monitorizarea mulţimilor şi controlul frontierelor

Poliţia franceză a primit permisiunea de a folosi drone echipate cu camere pentru monitorizarea mulţimilor şi controlul frontierelor

Poliţia franceză a primit permisiunea, începând de vineri, să folosească drone echipate cu camere pentru o gamă largă de sarcini,… [citeste mai departe]

GSP: TVR a pierdut 5,5 milioane de euro în urma difuzării meciurilor Campionatului Mondial de Fotbal

GSP: TVR a pierdut 5,5 milioane de euro în urma difuzării meciurilor Campionatului Mondial de Fotbal

Televiziunea publică a încasat din reclamele difuzate în timpul Campionatului Mondial de Fotbal din Qatar 2022 4,64 de milioane de euro, TVR fiind în deficit de 5,5 milioane de euro, conform  GSP.ro.… [citeste mai departe]

Expoziția „Icoana – Bucurie în suflet de copil”, la Teatrul „Matei Vișniec” Suceava

Expoziția „Icoana – Bucurie în suflet de copil”, la Teatrul „Matei Vișniec” Suceava

La Teatrul Municipal „Matei Vișniec" Suceava va avea loc marți, 25 aprilie 2023, la ora 17:00, vernisajul expoziției „Icoana – Bucurie în suflet de copil", expoziție de icoane pe lemn realizate de elevii claselor… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Strikes bring German railways to standstill, hit four airports

Publicat:
Strikes bring German railways to standstill, hit four airports

An eight-hour strike brought Germany’s railways to a standstill on Friday morning, while walkouts also were underway at four major German airports in a parallel pay dispute, according to AP News.  The EVG rail workers’ union called for members to walk out between 3 a.m. and 11 a.m. Germany’s main train operator, state-owned , […] The post Strikes bring German railways to standstill, hit four airports appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

German unions to hit railway, airports with new strikes

13:10, 19.04.2023 - A German labor union is calling for railway workers to stage an eight-hour strike on Friday to back calls for an inflation-busting pay raise. Walkouts are also scheduled at three airports this week in a parallel pay dispute, according to AP News.  The EVG rail workers union called for members to walk…

Germany braces for widespread transport strikes targeting rail and air travel

10:25, 27.03.2023 - Transport staff across Germany are set to stage a major strike on Monday to push for wage hikes in the face of brisk inflation, as passengers brace for serious disruptions, according to France24. Workers at airports, ports, railways, buses and metro lines throughout much of Europe’s top economy are…

Flights cancelled in fresh round of strikes at German airports

11:05, 17.03.2023 - Strikes at four German airports led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights on Friday in the latest bout of industrial action to disrupt travel plans in recent months, Reuters reports. German union Verdi called on security and ground handling staff at airports in Duesseldorf, Cologne/Bonn, Stuttgart…

Flights at several German airports disrupted by 1-day strike

10:50, 13.03.2023 - Flights at several German airports were severely disrupted on Monday by the latest in a string of one-day strikes related to various pay disputes, according to AP News. The ver.di union called workers out on “warning strikes” at Berlin, Hamburg, Hannover and Bremen airports. Some 200 departures were…

EU countries postpone vote on combustion engine ban

14:55, 03.03.2023 - The adoption by European Union member countries of new carbon dioxide emission standards for cars and vans has been postponed amid opposition from Germany and conservative lawmakers, the Swedish presidency of the EU ministers’ council said on Friday, according to AP News. The vote initially scheduled…

Thousands of flights canceled as German airport staff strike

12:11, 17.02.2023 - Thousands of flights to and from German airports were canceled Friday as workers walked out to press their demands for inflation-busting pay increases, according to AP News. The strikes at seven German airports, including Frankfurt, Munich and Hamburg, affected almost 300,000 passengers and forced airlines…

Russia launches fresh missile strikes as West pledges more aid for Ukraine

11:51, 16.02.2023 - Russia battered Ukraine with multiple missile strikes on Thursday as its troops sought to advance in the east, Kyiv said, but Western allies pledged even more military aid for an intended Ukrainian spring counter-offensive, according to Reuters. Following a pattern of heavy aerial bombardment at times…

Russia shifts war focus to ‘NATO and the West’ says EU official

11:05, 27.01.2023 - A senior EU official said Friday that Russia has taken its war against Ukraine to “a different stage” by making indiscriminate attacks on civilians and non-military targets, while criticizing Moscow for triggering recent moves by Germany and the United States to send advanced tanks to Ukraine, according…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 21 aprilie 2023
USD 4.5092
EUR 4.9401
CHF 5.0443
GBP 5.5836
CAD 3.3344
XAU 287.914
JPY 3.3687
CNY 0.6546
AED 1.2279
AUD 3.016
MDL 0.2501
BGN 2.5258

Urmareste stirile pe: