Slovakia putting temporary controls on border with Hungary amid migration rise

Anchetă a Poliţiei după ce un profesor a lovit cu palma peste faţă un elev, pe holul şcolii

Poliţiştii din Galaţi au deschis un dosar penal după ce un profesor a lovit cu palma peste faţă un elev de clasa a şaptea, pe holul unităţii de învăţământ. Cadrul didactic este pensionar, potrivit news.ro.Conform… [citeste mai departe]

Ion Țiriac, reacție în cazul Simonei Halep: „Se complică treburile. Ea are o singură vină”

  Ion Țiriac susține că Simona Halep este o victimă în cazul acuzațiilor de dopaj, subliniind că singura sa vină constă în faptul că nu a verificat personal lista substanțelor interzise, scrie Ziare.com,… [citeste mai departe]

Legume produse după model francez

FÂRLIUG – Se întâmplă la Fârliug, unde nea Ion Jivan și-a dorit tare mult să facă legumicultură ca afară. 23 de ani a trăit și muncit în Franța împreună cu familia. A lucrat ba-n construcții, ba-n agricultură, însă glasul pământului l-a chemat înapoi în locul unde a văzut lumina zilei. S-a întors prin 2013, iar acum are o fermă mică,… [citeste mai departe]

Spania se aşteaptă ca summitul liderilor europeni de la Granada să fie un punct de inflexiune pentru Europa viitorului

Summitul liderilor europeni care se desfăşoară săptămâna aceasta în oraşul spaniol Granada este considerat de guvernul spaniol principala piatră de hotar a preşedinţiei… [citeste mai departe]

După ce drone ale Rusiei au căzut în România, președintele Iohannis le-a cerut lui Biden și Stoltenberg mijloace pentru lovirea dronelor

Președintele României, Klaus Iohannis, a participat la o consultare în cadru restrâns cu președintele SUA, Joe Biden… [citeste mai departe]

Mesaj RO-Alert, în Vâlcea. Un bărbat a fost atacat și rănit grav de un urs

Un bărbat de 80 de ani a fost atacat, miercuri, de un urs, în localitatea Horezu, judeţul Vâlcea. El a fost rănit grav, fiind desfigurat, şi a fost chemat un elicopter SMURD pentru a fi transportat la un spital din Bucureşti.  ”Astăzi, în urma… [citeste mai departe]

Zilele Colegiului „Ciprian Porumbescu”, în perioada 9 – 13 octombrie

Colegiul de Artă „Ciprian Porumbescu" Suceava va organiza o serie de manifestări cultural-artistice, în perioada 9-13 octombrie 2023, cu ocazia Anului Cultural dedicat compozitorului bucovinean de al cărui nume se leagă denumirea școlii.Cadrele didactice… [citeste mai departe]

Șefi noi in Politia Constanta! Inspector principal Alina Coman a luat aproape 10

Inspectoratul de Politie Judetean Constanta, cu sediul in municipiul Constanta, bulevardul Mamaia nr.106, judetul Constanta, a organizat concurs pentru ocuparea functiilor de sef birou I la Biroul de Investigatii Criminale din cadrul Politiei… [citeste mai departe]

Petrolul Ploieşti – UTA Arad, sâmbătă, 7 octombrie. Restricţii de trafic în zona stadionului „Ilie Oană”

Comisia Municipală pentru Transport și Siguranța Circulației a aprobat solicitarea Asociației Clubul Sportiv Petrolul 52 privind restricționarea sâmbătă, 07.10.2023,… [citeste mai departe]

Ciolacu: Mă bucur că FMI a apreciat că măsurile luate de Guvern sunt în direcția corectă. Digitalizarea ANAF e prioritate națională

Premierul Marcel Ciolacu a avut miercuri, la Palatul Victoria, o întâlnire cu delegaţia Fondului Monetar Internaţional,… [citeste mai departe]


Slovakia putting temporary controls on border with Hungary amid migration rise

Publicat:
Slovakia will impose temporary controls on its border with Hungary due to a rising number of illegal migrants, the government said on Wednesday, a reaction to checks that the and Poland put on Slovak borders, according to Reuters. Slovakia has faced an eleven-fold increase this year in the number of illegal migrants, largely […] The post Slovakia putting temporary controls on border with Hungary amid migration rise appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

