Bucharest Stock Exchange records trading of 37.5mln RON on Thursday

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) recorded a mixed evolution of the stock indices on Thursday, and the value of the transactions amounted to 37.54 million RON (7.54 million euros), told Agerpres. The main BET index recorded a decrease of 0.03%, up to 15,721.62 points,… [citeste mai departe]