Romania’s GDP rises 7.2% y/y in Q3

Stiri Recomandate

Sindicatul care reprezintă lucrătorii de la Hollywood a votat adoptarea noului acord pe trei ani cu studiourile, evitând o grevă fără precedent

Sindicatul care reprezintă lucrătorii de la Hollywood a votat adoptarea noului acord pe trei ani cu studiourile, evitând o grevă fără precedent

IATSE (International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees), sindicatul care reprezintă lucrătorii de… [citeste mai departe]

Gheorghe Șimon, deputat PSD: Cîțu a amanetat viitorul României!

Gheorghe Șimon, deputat PSD: Cîțu a amanetat viitorul României!

Împrumuturile luate de Cîțu la dobânzi astronomice pun în pericol viitorul economic al României, o Românie grav afectată de instabilitatea indusă de guvernarea dezastruoasă din ultima perioadă. Este un semnal cert că PSD trebuie să preia guvernarea, altfel Iohannis,… [citeste mai departe]

Handbal / Egalaţi la ultima fază! HC Dobrogea Sud II, remiză cu Steaua II după un meci cu multe goluri

Handbal / Egalaţi la ultima fază! HC Dobrogea Sud II, remiză cu Steaua II după un meci cu multe goluri

Meci cu multe goluri, la Sala Sporturilor din Constanţa, în etapa a opta a Diviziei A la handbal masculin - Seria B, prima din retur. HC Dobrogea Sud II a remizat, scor 36-36, cu Steaua Bucureşti… [citeste mai departe]

PREȘEDINTELE CJ SĂLAJ A PRIMIT VIZITA ZĂLĂUANULUI ALEX RAD, NOUA SPERANȚĂ A KARTINGULUI ROMÂNESC

PREȘEDINTELE CJ SĂLAJ A PRIMIT VIZITA ZĂLĂUANULUI ALEX RAD, NOUA SPERANȚĂ A KARTINGULUI ROMÂNESC

Președintele Consiliului Județean Sălaj, Dinu Iancu-Sălăjanu, l-a felicitat, astăzi, pe sportivul Alex Rad, singurul copil din județ licențiat de Federația Română de Karting, vicecampion la Romanian… [citeste mai departe]

Certificat verde și pe baza testului de anticorpi: AMENDAMENTUL la care Nelu Tătaru se opune

Certificat verde și pe baza testului de anticorpi: AMENDAMENTUL la care Nelu Tătaru se opune

Certificat verde și pe baza testului de anticorpi: AMENDAMENTUL la care Nelu Tătaru se opune Certificat verde și pe baza testului de anticorpi: AMENDAMENTUL la care Nelu Tătaru se opune Un amendament la proiectul… [citeste mai departe]

India deschide granițele pentru turiștii străini vaccinați

India deschide granițele pentru turiștii străini vaccinați

India și-a deschis luni granițele pentru turiștii străini complet vaccinați. Este pentru prima dată în aproape doi ani când străinii intră în țară cu zboruri comerciale. Aceștia trebuie să fie complet vaccinați, testați negativ în termen de 72 de ore și să respecte toate protocoalele… [citeste mai departe]

Încă 22 de magazine şi site-uri au fost amendate de ANPC pentru nereguli de Black Friday

Încă 22 de magazine şi site-uri au fost amendate de ANPC pentru nereguli de Black Friday

Autoritatea Naţională pentru Protecţia Consumatorilor continuă să descopere probleme la campaniile de reduceri, în toată ţara, şi a amendat cu 359.000 lei încă 22 de operatori economici, printre care Lensa, Meli Melo şi… [citeste mai departe]

10 noi cazuri de COVID-19 raportate astăzi, 16 noiembrie 2021, în Municipiul Blaj și comunele din jurul acestuia

10 noi cazuri de COVID-19 raportate astăzi, 16 noiembrie 2021, în Municipiul Blaj și comunele din jurul acestuia

Astăzi, 16 noiembrie 2021, în județul Alba s-au înregistrat 62 cazuri noi de infectare cu COVID-19, potrivit informațiilor furnizate de Grupul de Comunicare Strategică. Dintre… [citeste mai departe]

3 noi cazuri de COVID-19 raportate astăzi, 16 noiembrie 2021, în Municipiul Aiud și comuna Lopadea Nouă

3 noi cazuri de COVID-19 raportate astăzi, 16 noiembrie 2021, în Municipiul Aiud și comuna Lopadea Nouă

Astăzi, 16 noiembrie 2021, în județul Alba s-au înregistrat 62 cazuri noi de infectare cu COVID-19, potrivit informațiilor furnizate de Grupul de Comunicare Strategică. Dintre aceste cazuri,… [citeste mai departe]

Biofarm registers a net profit of RON 54.8 mln in the first 9 months

Biofarm registers a net profit of RON 54.8 mln in the first 9 months

Romania‘s drug producer Biofarm announced on Tuesday that it registered a turnover of RON 179 mln in the first nine months of 2021, an increase of 16% compared to the same period in the previous year and it recorded a net profit increase of 20% to RON 54.8 mln compared… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Romania’s GDP rises 7.2% y/y in Q3

Publicat:
Romania’s GDP rises 7.2% y/y in Q3

Romania‘s for Statistics (INS) announced on Tuesday that the country’s economic output increased by 7.2% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2021 for the unadjusted series and stated that for the seasonally adjusted series, (GDP) rose 8%, according to . INS data stated that compared to the previous quarter, GDP […] The post Romania’s GDP rises 7.2% y/y in Q3 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania’s annual inflation rate increased to 7.9% in October

13:11, 10.11.2021 - Romania‘s National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Wednesday that the annual inflation rate rose to 7.9% in October 2021 from 6.3% in September, according to a press release.  “Prices for non-food goods rose by 11.39%, food goods prices increased by 5.25% and prices of services grew by 3.96%,” INS…

Romania’s Central Bank raises key rate to 1.75% per annum

17:41, 09.11.2021 - The National Bank of Romania (BNR) announced on Tuesday that it will increase its monetary policy rate to 1.75% from 1.50% as of November 10, according to See News.  “BNR decided to keep the deposit facility rate to 1% per year and raise the lending facility rate to 2.50% from 2%,” the bank said in…

Romania’s Colosseum delays shopping mall extension again over spike in Covid-19

17:21, 26.10.2021 - Colosseum Centre a retail park located in Bucharest said on Tuesday that it has decided to reschedule the opening of an extension of its shopping mall for the spring of 2022, due to the unpredictability of the business environment amidst the coronavirus pandemic, according to See News. “The opening…

Romania’s annual inflation increased to 6.3% in September

11:26, 12.10.2021 - Romania‘s annual inflation rate in September increased to 6.3% compared to 5.3% in August, according to the country’s National Institute of Statistics (INS). INS announced on Tuesday that consumer prices were up 0.8% in September 2021 from August 2021 and the inflation rate since the beginning of the…

Romania’s trade deficit increased to E14bln in the first 8 months

15:16, 11.10.2021 - Romania‘s National Institute of Statistics (INS) stated on Monday that the country’s trade deficit rose by E3.08bln year-on-year in the first eight months of 2021 to an estimated E14.6bln, according to See News.  “Exports increased by an annual 24.4% and imports rose 24.9% on the year in January-August,”…

Romania’s president invites political parties to discuss new cabinet

12:35, 06.10.2021 - Romania‘s president Klaus Iohannis announced that he has invited all parliamentary represented political parties for consultations on the formation of a new government starting next week after the liberal cabinet of Florin Cițu lost a no-confidence vote on Tuesday, according to See News.  “In order…

Scallier to open two retail parks in Romania in 2021, plans three for 2022

16:21, 21.09.2021 - Polish property investment company Scallier said on Tuesday it will open two new retail parks in Romania by the end of this year and plans at least three more openings in 2022, according to See News.  “The 6,200 sq m Funshop Park in Rosiorii de Vede is scheduled to open later this month, while the […]…

Bucharest-listed Purcari Wineries H1 net profit rises 31% y/y

14:56, 25.08.2021 - Purcari Wineries listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) said on Wednesday that its net profit rose by an annual 31% to RON 20.37mln (E 4.1mln) in the first six months of 2021, according to See News. “Revenues were up by an annual 25%, to RON 106.5 mln, helped by strong performance in core markets,”…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 16 noiembrie 2021
Bucuresti 0°C | 10°C
Iasi -5°C | 9°C
Cluj-Napoca -3°C | 11°C
Timisoara -1°C | 13°C
Constanta 6°C | 11°C
Brasov -4°C | 12°C
Baia Mare -1°C | 13°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 14.11.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 430.846,80 2.518.295,60
II (5/6) 7 31.024,80 -
III (4/6) 387 371,09 -
IV (3/6) 7.310 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 3.098.384,80

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 16 noiembrie 2021
USD 4.3568
EUR 4.9487
CHF 4.6936
GBP 5.8592
CAD 3.4775
XAU 262.483
JPY 3.8139
CNY 0.6822
AED 1.1862
AUD 3.1961
MDL 0.2454
BGN 2.5302

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec