Romania’s GDP rises 7.2% y/y in Q3Publicat:
Romania‘s National Institute for Statistics (INS) announced on Tuesday that the country’s economic output increased by 7.2% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2021 for the unadjusted series and stated that for the seasonally adjusted series, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose 8%, according to See News. INS data stated that compared to the previous quarter, GDP […] The post Romania’s GDP rises 7.2% y/y in Q3 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
