Romania’s GDP rises 7.2% y/y in Q3

- Romania‘s National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Wednesday that the annual inflation rate rose to 7.9% in October 2021 from 6.3% in September, according to a press release. “Prices for non-food goods rose by 11.39%, food goods prices increased by 5.25% and prices of services grew by 3.96%,” INS…

- The National Bank of Romania (BNR) announced on Tuesday that it will increase its monetary policy rate to 1.75% from 1.50% as of November 10, according to See News. “BNR decided to keep the deposit facility rate to 1% per year and raise the lending facility rate to 2.50% from 2%,” the bank said in…

- Colosseum Centre a retail park located in Bucharest said on Tuesday that it has decided to reschedule the opening of an extension of its shopping mall for the spring of 2022, due to the unpredictability of the business environment amidst the coronavirus pandemic, according to See News. “The opening…

- Romania‘s annual inflation rate in September increased to 6.3% compared to 5.3% in August, according to the country’s National Institute of Statistics (INS). INS announced on Tuesday that consumer prices were up 0.8% in September 2021 from August 2021 and the inflation rate since the beginning of the…

- Romania‘s National Institute of Statistics (INS) stated on Monday that the country’s trade deficit rose by E3.08bln year-on-year in the first eight months of 2021 to an estimated E14.6bln, according to See News. “Exports increased by an annual 24.4% and imports rose 24.9% on the year in January-August,”…

- Romania‘s president Klaus Iohannis announced that he has invited all parliamentary represented political parties for consultations on the formation of a new government starting next week after the liberal cabinet of Florin Cițu lost a no-confidence vote on Tuesday, according to See News. “In order…

- Polish property investment company Scallier said on Tuesday it will open two new retail parks in Romania by the end of this year and plans at least three more openings in 2022, according to See News. “The 6,200 sq m Funshop Park in Rosiorii de Vede is scheduled to open later this month, while the […]…

- Purcari Wineries listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) said on Wednesday that its net profit rose by an annual 31% to RON 20.37mln (E 4.1mln) in the first six months of 2021, according to See News. “Revenues were up by an annual 25%, to RON 106.5 mln, helped by strong performance in core markets,”…