Romanian government reaches agreement with farmers following a week of protests

Joel Embiid, imperial pentru Philadelphia 76ers în NBA

Pivotul camerunez Joel Embiid a fost imperial pentru Philadelphia 76ers, luni, cu ocazia "Martin Luther King Day" în liga profesionistă nord-americană de baschet (NBA), după ce a lipsit trei meciuri, informează AFP. Embiid a înscris 41 de puncte în meciul câştigat pe propriul teren, cu 124-115,… [citeste mai departe]

An agreement was reached between Romania‘s Agriculture Ministry and representatives of major agricultural organizations on Monday, with the former addressing several demands by farmers who have been protesting for six days, according to Euractiv.… [citeste mai departe]

Antrenorul echipei Toulouse, Carles Martinez Novell, a ratat naşterea celui de-al doilea copil al său, o fetiţă, el fiind pe banca tehnică la meciul din deplasare cu Metz, duminică, în etapa… [citeste mai departe]

La mai bine de doi ani de divorțul de Emanuel Necatu, Alexandra Stan este tot singură.… [citeste mai departe]

În contextul pericolului pierderii spațiului actual al Atelierelor Malmaison, comunitatea atelierelor adresează de Ziua Națională a Culturii un apel la susținere printr-o scrisoare deschisă către Doamna Raluca Turcan, Ministrul Culturii, Domnul Ștefan-Rad [citeste mai departe]

Diana Morar, deputat PNL de Bistrița-Năsăud, a anunțat pe pagina ei de Facebook că în 2024, antreprenorii din județul Bistrița-Năsăud pot accesa mai multe linii de finanțare din fonduri europene. Potrivit deputatului… [citeste mai departe]

O instanţă superioară poloneză a decis, luni, să blocheze demiterea de către noul guvern liberal al lui Donald Tusk a… [citeste mai departe]

Mai multe instituţii publice din Bacău au ajuns în vizorul Direcţiei Naţionale Anticorupţie (DNA), din cauza unor contracte de achiziții publice, existând suspiciuni de corupție. Procurorii DNA fac percheziţii, astăzi, la persoane fizice şi instituţii… [citeste mai departe]

Vladimir… [citeste mai departe]

QatarEnergy , al doilea mare  exportator  mondial de gaze naturale lichefiate, a încetat să mai trimită petroliere prin Marea Roșie, deși producția continuă, a declarat luni pentru Reuters o sursă… [citeste mai departe]


An agreement was reached between Romania‘s and representatives of major agricultural organizations on Monday, with the former addressing several demands by farmers who have been protesting for six days, according to Euractiv. Agriculture Minister Florin Barbu disclosed that the agreement encompasses 13 farmersdemands. Discussions will keep on to find a compromise on […] The post Romanian government reaches agreement with farmers following a week of protests appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Urmareste stirile pe: