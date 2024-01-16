Romanian government reaches agreement with farmers following a week of protests An agreement was reached between Romania‘s Agriculture Ministry and representatives of major agricultural organizations on Monday, with the former addressing several demands by farmers who have been protesting for six days, according to Euractiv. Agriculture Minister Florin Barbu disclosed that the agreement encompasses 13 farmers’ demands. Discussions will keep on to find a compromise on […] The post Romanian government reaches agreement with farmers following a week of protests appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Poland‘s new government will urge the European Union to “embrace” a plan to slash 90 percent of the bloc’s greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, a senior government official said on Monday — reflecting the country’s massive shift in climate policy, according to Politico. The European Commission is set…

- Romanian truck drivers and farmers on Sunday slowed traffic around several cities, including the capital Bucharest, voicing a string of grievances from high tax rates to slow compensation payouts, according to Euractiv. In their fifth day of action, protesters also gathered at border areas, temporarily…

- Two Romanian MEPs argue that with EU institutions adopting a political agreement, which for the first time lays down a harmonised approach to migration management for the bloc, Austria no longer has any valid grounds to oppose their country’s bid to join the Schengen area, according to Euractiv. With…

- Romania and Ukraine have successfully resolved a decades-long dispute concerning the Bystroe Canal, in which Ukraine is permitted to proceed with the development of the canal with the condition that the project adheres to environmental protection regulations, said Romania’s Environment Ministry, according…

- Romania’s Foreign Ministry summoned Russian Ambassador Valeri Kuzmin on Thursday in response to the latest incident involving a Russian drone that fell on Romanian territory overnight, according to Euractiv. Following an overnight on-site investigation, joint teams from the Defence and Interior Ministries…

- Finland will sign a defence cooperation agreement with the United States on Monday that will bring US soldiers and military material to aid in the Nordic nation’s defence, the Finnish government said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Finland became the NATO military alliance’s newest member earlier…

- Romania’s Defence Ministry has submitted a request to parliament to purchase 200 PAC-2 GEM-T missiles for the country’s Patriot system to stay prepared amid the current security crisis in the region, according to Euractiv. Forwarded to the Defence Committees on Monday after submission to the Joint…

- People applying for visas to visit Europe’s Schengen area will soon do so via an online platform, under a change adopted by EU foreign ministers on Monday, according to Euractiv. The shift towards digitalisation of the visa process will also do away with the need for applicants to get a sticker in their…