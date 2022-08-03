Romanian Black Sea port to keep shipping Ukrainian grain, seeks EU funding

Stiri Recomandate

Şeful Formulei 1 speră că Vettel va accepta un rol în lumea curselor şi după retragere

Şeful Formulei 1 speră că Vettel va accepta un rol în lumea curselor şi după retragere

Stefano Domenicali, şeful Formulei 1, speră că pilotul german Sebastian Vettel va rămâne aproape de lumea curselor după ce şi-a anunţat retragerea la finalul acestui sezon, transmite DPA, potrivit Agerpres.Vettel, cvadruplu… [citeste mai departe]

„Gladiatorii din Tomis", lupte grele pentru calificarea în Final 8 al Cupei României

„Gladiatorii din Tomis”, lupte grele pentru calificarea în Final 8 al Cupei României

Echipa masculină de baschet CSM Constanţa, noua titulatură sub care vor evolua de acum „Gladiatorii din Tomis”, se pregăteşte pentru stagiunea de toamnă, iar primele adversare pe care le cunoaşte sunt cele din Cupa României,… [citeste mai departe]

PM Ciuca: Govt to approve draft law on maintaining minimum stocks of crude oil and/or petroleum products

PM Ciuca: Govt to approve draft law on maintaining minimum stocks of crude oil and/or petroleum products

On Wednesday, the government will approve the draft law on the establishment and maintenance of minimum reserves of oil and petroleum products, by modifying Law No. 85/2018, Prime Minister Nicolae… [citeste mai departe]

Familii ucrainene din Harkov, Severodonetsk şi Odesa, cazate la o mănăstire catolică

Familii ucrainene din Harkov, Severodonetsk şi Odesa, cazate la o mănăstire catolică

Mai multe familii ucrainene, provenite din zonele de conflict Harkov, Severodonetsk şi Odesa, au fost cazate la o mănăstire catolică din municipiul Sighetu Marmaţiei, a informat, miercuri, viceprimarul Daniela Oniţa Ivaşcu,… [citeste mai departe]

Prima navă cu porumb care a părăsit portul Odesa a ajuns în Turcia și a fost deja verificată

Prima navă cu porumb care a părăsit portul Odesa a ajuns în Turcia și a fost deja verificată

Prima navă cu porumb care a părăsit portul Odesa a ajuns în Turcia și a fost deja verificată. Reprezentanți din Rusia, Ucraina, Turcia și ONU au urcat pe cargoul Razoni, după cum ilustrează fotografiile publicate… [citeste mai departe]

Statele Unite includ România pe lista țărilor cu risc înalt Covid

Statele Unite includ România pe lista țărilor cu risc înalt Covid

Statele Unite au inclus România pe lista țărilor cu risc înalt Covid, avertismentul fiind adresat turiștilor care ar dori să călătorească în România. România apare pe o listă de destinații întocmită de US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). De la data… [citeste mai departe]

Proiectil exploziv descoperit în timpul unor lucrări agricole

Proiectil exploziv descoperit în timpul unor lucrări agricole

Un proiectil provenit din cel de-Al Doilea Război Mondial a fost descoperit cu ocazia efectuării unor lucrări agricole, în localitatea Borod, a informat miercuri, într-un comunicat de presă, Inspectoratul pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă (ISU) Bihor, potrivit Agerpres.Potrivit sursei… [citeste mai departe]

Bucureștiul va avea un nou turneu de tenis de nivelul WTA – Ţiriac Foundation Trophy

Bucureștiul va avea un nou turneu de tenis de nivelul WTA – Ţiriac Foundation Trophy

Bucureştiul va avea un nou turneu de tenis de nivelul WTA, care va fi organizat de Fundaţia Ţiriac, în perioada 10-18 septembrie, la Centrul Naţional de Tenis (Bulevardul Pierre de Coubertin, numărul 11). ”Organizarea acestui… [citeste mai departe]

DSVSA anunţă un focar de pestă porcină africană într-o gospodărie şi peste 100 de cazuri identificate la mistreţi

DSVSA anunţă un focar de pestă porcină africană într-o gospodărie şi peste 100 de cazuri identificate la mistreţi

Direcţia Sanitară Veterinară şi pentru Siguranţa Alimentelor (DSVSA) Giurgiu anunţă că un focar de pestă porcină africană a fost identificat într-o gospodărie… [citeste mai departe]

Dmitri Peskov: Rusia vrea o „soluţie negociată" în Ucraina, dar în propriile condiţii

Dmitri Peskov: Rusia vrea o „soluţie negociată” în Ucraina, dar în propriile condiţii

Kremlinul este dispus să negocieze o soluţie „paşnică” la conflictul din Ucraina, dar în propriile sale condiţii, a declarat miercuri Dmitri Peskov, purtătorul de cuvânt al preşedintelui rus Vladimir Putin, citat… [citeste mai departe]


Romanian Black Sea port to keep shipping Ukrainian grain, seeks EU funding

Publicat:
Romanian Black Sea port to keep shipping Ukrainian grain, seeks EU funding

At the port of Constanta dockers have worked for months to ship out Ukrainian grain in addition to their usual loads from Romania and its land-locked neighbours, according to Reuters. The export route is one of the few left open to Ukraine, which before the conflict with Russia was one of the […] The post port to keep shipping Ukrainian grain, seeks EU funding appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Turkey can re-export Black Sea grains to states in need says Erdogan

15:45, 01.07.2022 - Turkey can re-export grain products like wheat, oat, and barley from the Black Sea to countries in need after talks with Russia and Ukraine, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, adding he would discuss the matter with both countries in coming days, according to Reuters. Ukraine is one of the top…

NATO to pledge aid to Baltics and Ukraine, urge Turkey to let in Nordics

10:25, 27.06.2022 - NATO leaders will urge Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to lift his veto over Finland and Sweden‘s bid to join the military alliance when they meet for a three-day summit on Tuesday, as the West strives to send Russia and China a signal of resolve, according to Reuters. Taking place in the shadow of…

‘Wind of change’ in Europe as path to EU opens for Ukraine

11:10, 23.06.2022 - European leaders will formally accept Ukraine as a candidate to join the EU on Thursday, a bold geopolitical move triggered by Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine but a reminder that the 27-nation bloc will need a major overhaul as it looks to enlarge again, according to Reuters. “History is on the march,”…

Russia blockading Ukrainian grain is a war crime says EU’s top diplomat

14:31, 20.06.2022 - Russia is committing a war crime by blocking the export of millions of tonnes of Ukrainian grain, the European Union’s foreign policy chief said on Monday as EU foreign ministers met to discuss ways to free up the crop amid a global food crisis, according to Reuters.  Ukraine is one of the top wheat…

Scholz heads to Western Balkans to help EU membership bid

14:25, 10.06.2022 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz sets off on a two-day tour of the Western Balkans on Friday in a bid to help reinvigorate their long-stalled campaign for European Union membership, ease regional tensions and fend off the influence of rival powers such as Russia, according to Reuters. Russia’s invasion…

Russia strikes Kyiv again after weeks, Putin warns West on missile supplies

11:01, 06.06.2022 - Russia struck Kyiv with missiles for the first time in more than a month, while President Vladimir Putin warned he would hit new targets in Ukraine if western nations supplied the country with longer-range missiles, according to Reuters. In Sievierodonetsk, the main battlefield in the east where Russia…

Denmark to join EU defense policy after historic vote

08:30, 02.06.2022 - Denmark will join the European Union‘s defense policy after a referendum on Wednesday, final results showed, signaling the latest shift among Nordic countries to deepen defense ties in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. Denmark is the only EU member that is not part of the…

Biden visits Japan, South Korea carrying warning to China

11:01, 19.05.2022 - Joe Biden will visit Japan and South Korea on his first Asian trip as U.S. president, carrying a clear message to China, advisers and analysts say – don’t try what Russia did in Ukraine anywhere in Asia, and especially not in Taiwan, according to Reuters. Biden departs for the five day trip on Thursday,…


