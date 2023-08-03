Romania to clear 30 ships from Ukrainian river ports by Friday

Stiri Recomandate

Festivalul „Zi-le de Watra”, ediția a III-a, în Parcul Central Vatra Dornei

În Parcul Central Vatra Dornei va avea loc, în perioada 31 august – 3 septembrie 2023, a treia ediție a Festivalului „Zi-le de Watra", inițiat de Organizația Tinerilor Dorneni (OTD).„Punem la cale surprize și distracție pentru toate vârstele.… [citeste mai departe]

Au fost aprobate specializările de studii universitare Securitate cibernetică și Inteligență Artificială

Guvernul a aprobat joi o hotărâre care actualizează Nomenclatorul domeniilor, al specializărilor și programelor de studii universitare. Printre noile specializări aprobate se numără… [citeste mai departe]

Unii dintre bugetari rămân fără vouchere sau indemnizație de vacanță

Unii dintre bugetarii nu vor mai primi vouchere de vacanță, indemnizație pentru vacanță sau pentru hrană – a anunțat ministrul Finanțelor. Acesta a invocat necesitatea de „asigurare a unui salariu decent pentru profesori”. Este vorba despre bugetarii… [citeste mai departe]

Fonduri pentru refacerea drumurilor din Beijing și Hebei, după ploile torențiale

Ministerele de Finanțe și de Transporturi din China au alocat 30 de milioane yuani (aproximativ 4,2 milioane USD) pentru refacerea drumurilor din Beijing și provincia Hebei, afectate de ploile torențiale din ultima perioadă. În urma taifunului… [citeste mai departe]

Licitatii Constanta: High Construct Project vrea sa realizeze documentatia si pentru reabilitarea cladirii liceului Lucian Blaga din municipiu (DOCUMENTE)

Contractul este estimat la 264.000 lei fara TVA Singurul ofertant, potrivit SEAP este societatea… [citeste mai departe]

O nouă expoziție Ioan Kett Groza: „Vise nevisate”

Expoziția de pictură suprarealistă „Vise nevisate” a maestrului Ioan Kett Groza este deschisă la Galeria Alfa de astăzi, 3 august, urmând să fie vernisată oficial... The post O nouă expoziție Ioan Kett Groza: „Vise nevisate” appeared first on Special Arad · ultimele știri din Arad . [citeste mai departe]

Perchezitie la Trezoreria Constanta! Averea si interesele sefului de serviciu din trezorerie vizat in dosar (DOCUMENTE)

"Din cercetarile efectuate a rezultat ca administratorii a 12 societati comerciale ar fi intocmit in fals documente care atestau, in mod nereal, livrarea unor bunuri… [citeste mai departe]

Rachetele purtătoare Changzheng 4 au ajuns la 100 de lansări reușite

Lansarea cu numărul 100 a rachetelor purtătoare Changzheng 4 (Marșul cel Lung) a avut loc, joi, la Centrul de Lansări Spațiale din China.  În ultimii 35 de ani, rachetele purtătoare Changzheng 4 au plasat pe orbitele prestabilite peste 170 de module. Articolul… [citeste mai departe]

Retroparada verii! Automobilele de epocă vor poposi la Buziaș

Retromobil Timiș organizează o nouă paradă a automobilelor de epocă. Anul acesta, Retroparada verii va avea loc la 25 de kilometri de Lugoj, în Parcul Central din stațiunea Buziaș, unde sâmbătă, 5 august, între orele 10 și 14, vor putea fi admirate câteva zeci de vehicule istorice,… [citeste mai departe]

Război în Ucraina, ziua 526. România permite accesul a 30 de nave aflate în porturi ucrainene la Dunăre, după atacul Rusiei la Izmail

Război în Ucraina, ziua 526. Președintele ucrainean Volodimir Zelenski a declarat miercuri că atacurile Rusiei asupra infrastructurii… [citeste mai departe]


Romania to clear 30 ships from Ukrainian river ports by Friday

Publicat:
Romania said on Thursday it will clear customs for up to 30 ships waiting to enter Romania from Ukrainian ports on the over the next two days, a sign that trade has not halted despite a Russian attack on Ukraine‘s main river port, according to Reuters. Ukraine is one of the world’s top grain […] The post Romania to clear 30 ships from Ukrainian river ports by Friday appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Russian drone strikes on the Odesa region cause fires at port near Romania

12:20, 02.08.2023 - Russian troops hit port infrastructure in southern Ukraine with Shahed drones near the border with NATO member Romania overnight, the Ukrainian military and prosecutor-general’s office said Wednesday, damaging a grain elevator and causing a fire at facilities that transport the country’s crucial grain…

Russian navy rehearses firing rockets at ships in Black Sea after warning to Ukraine

12:25, 21.07.2023 - Russia‘s Defence Ministry said on Friday that its Black Sea Fleet had practiced firing rockets at surface targets in a live fire exercise, two days after it warned that ships heading to Ukraine’s Black Sea ports could be considered military targets, according to Reuters. Russia issued its warning earlier…

Russian strike on Ukrainian aid distribution point killed four, Kyiv says

13:16, 10.07.2023 - Four people were killed in a Russian attack on a humanitarian aid distribution point in the southeastern Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian officials said on Monday, according to Reuters. The General Prosecutor’s office said it had opened a criminal case into war crimes after the attack on…

Japanese PM heads to NATO to warn of East Asia risks

11:10, 07.07.2023 - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will join NATO leaders in Lithuania on Tuesday to remind an alliance focused on Ukraine to pay heed to Chinese and Russian activity in Asia, which Japan sees as a threat to global security, according to Reuters. Kishida’s second visit to a North Atlantic Treaty…

Romania could open regional F-16 pilot training hub for NATO allies, Ukraine

10:35, 07.07.2023 - Romania is considering opening a regional training hub for F-16 fighter jet pilots which would ultimately be available to its NATO allies and partners, including Ukraine, the country’s supreme defence council (CSAT) said on Thursday, according to Reuters.  Romania, both a European Union and NATO member,…

Russia hits Ukrainian military facility and Odesa port in air strikes

12:40, 29.05.2023 - Russia put five aircraft out of action in an attack on a military target in western Ukraine and caused a fire at the Black Sea port of Odesa in heavy air strikes early on Monday, Ukrainian officials said, according to Reuters. Ukraine’s military said the attack on Odesa port had caused a fire and damaged…

EU extends Ukraine tariff suspension, Zelenskiy pledges to make it permanent

09:30, 26.05.2023 - The European Union agreed on Thursday to suspend restrictions on imports from Ukraine for a further year after warding off an import ban imposed by some EU nations amid farmer protests over low prices, according to Reuters. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked the EU for the extension and…

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy promises legal overhaul to aid EU entry bid

10:55, 12.05.2023 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday said he had approved a plan to reform criminal and law enforcement systems, a key element in plans to secure quick membership of the European Union, according to Reuters. Ukraine, fighting to repulse Russia’s invasion, has formally applied for membership…


