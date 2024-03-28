Ukraine destroys 26 Russian drones in latest overnight strike Ukrainian forces shot down 26 out of 28 attack drones launched overnight by Russia, Kyiv‘s military said on Thursday, according to Reuters. The air force stated that the Iranian-made drones were destroyed over parts of eastern, southern and southeastern Ukraine. The Zaporizhzhia region’s governor said on Telegram that two women had been wounded when […] The post Ukraine destroys 26 Russian drones in latest overnight strike appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

- Russia has no designs on any NATO country and will not attack Poland, the Baltic states, or the Czech Republic, but if the West supplies F-16 fighters to Ukraine, then they will be shot down by Russian forces, President Vladimir Putin said late on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Russia’s invasion…

- Some western banks are lobbying against EU proposals to redistribute billions of euros in interest earned on frozen Russian assets, senior industry sources said, fearing it could lead to costly litigation, according to Reuters. European Union leaders on Thursday agreed to move ahead with work on a…

- Sweden joined NATO in Washington on Thursday, two years after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine forced it to rethink its national security policy and conclude that support for the alliance was the Scandinavian nation’s best guarantee of safety, according to Reuters. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson…

- Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin told Western countries on Thursday they risked provoking a nuclear war if they sent troops to fight in Ukraine, warning that Moscow had the weapons to strike targets in the West, Reuters reports. Speaking before an audience of lawmakers and top officials, Putin repeated…

- Polish farmers will step up protests on the border with Ukraine on Tuesday, blocking almost all traffic in what they say is a bid to save their livelihoods but which Kyiv says is damaging its war effort, according to Reuters. Farmers across Europe have been demonstrating against constraints placed…

- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy named former army chief General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi a “Hero of Ukraine” on Friday, a day after he was replaced in the biggest shakeup of the war with Russia to date, according to Reuters. Zaluzhnyi, a popular figure who oversaw Ukraine’s war effort throughout the Russian…

- Ukraine will do everything possible to secure an international investigation into the downing of a Russian military transport plane, the country’s ombudsman said on Thursday, a day after Moscow accused Kyiv of deliberately shooting it down, according to Reuters. Russia said the Ilyushin Il-76 military…

- Supporting African development and tackling the dangers posed by artificial intelligence (AI) will be two key themes for Italy during its one-year presidency of the Group of Seven, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Speaking at a wide-ranging news conference,…