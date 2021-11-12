Romania ranks 38th in the Climate Change Performance IndexPublicat:
Romania ranks 38th in the Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI) 2022 published by Germanwatch, NewClimate Institute and the Climate Action Network. The country dropped eight spots from last year when it ranked 30th, at the same time falling from the medium into the low-performing countries, according to Romania-Insider. The CCPI currently evaluates and compares the […] The post Romania ranks 38th in the Climate Change Performance Index appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
