Romania ranks 38th in the Climate Change Performance Index

Chirurgie urologică reconstructivă după cistectomia pentru tumoră vezicală

În cazul tumorilor vezicale maligne care infiltrează peretele vezical, excizia vezicii urinare (cistectomia) este cea mai bună opțiune terapeutică, prevenind extinderea sau recurența cancerului și crescând șansele de supraviețuire. După o cistectomie… [citeste mai departe]

Surse: PNL propune șeful la TVR, PSD la radioul public

Liberalii ar urma să numească şeful TVR, iar PSD şeful de la radioul public, conform unei înțelegeri făcute în urma negocierilor de vineri, susțin surse politice. Astfel, Dan Turturică ar putea fi numit preşedinte-director general al TVR iar Răzvan Dincă, șef la Radioul public. Votul pentru… [citeste mai departe]

ADR Centru organizează Crosul Europei: 15 noiembrie-15 decembrie 2021. Sănătate și libertate, cu o tură în natură

ADR Centru organizează Crosul Europei: 15 noiembrie-15 decembrie 2021. Sănătate și libertate, cu o tură în natură EUROPE DIRECT Regiunea Centru, alături de structura… [citeste mai departe]

Franciza Mail Boxes Etc vrea să ajungă la o reţea de 100 agenţii în România, în următorii 10 ani

Mail Boxes Etc, franciza adusă în România de antreprenorul Adrian Minea, accelerează extinderea la nivel naţional şi îşi propune să ajungă la o reţea de 100 de agenţii şi afaceri de 10 milioane… [citeste mai departe]

Misiune de căutarea unei persoane în zona Padina-Peștera, un exercițiu în teren accidentat

Misiune de căutarea unei persoane în zona Padina-Peștera, un exercițiu în teren accidentat The post Misiune de căutarea unei persoane în zona Padina-Peștera, un exercițiu în teren accidentat first appeared on Partener… [citeste mai departe]

Hoţ păcălit de un poliţist că îl va scăpa de ancheta penală. L-a plătit generos şi apoi l-a denunţat

Un agent de poliţie i-a promis unui suspect de furt că îl ca scăpa de dosarul penal deschis pe numele lui. Planul era ca un coleg de-al poliţistului să accepte declaraţia unui martor… [citeste mai departe]

Compania americană Johnson & Johnson își separă diviziile

Johnson&Johnson intenționează să se divizeze în două companii, separând divizia de sănătate pentru consumatori de divizia farmaceutică, procesul urmând să fie finalizat într-un interval de 18 până la 24 de luni, relatează Reuters. Compania își va păstra unitățile de produse farmaceutice… [citeste mai departe]

Trei zile de dans, musical și momente de excepție în cadrul Festivalului ”Ion Dacian”

La început de stagiune 2021-2022, Teatrul Național de Operetă și Musical „Ion Dacian” organizează cea de-a IV-a ediție a Festivalului „Ion Dacian”, festival gândit ca un omagiu adus personalitații de... [citeste mai departe]

Universitatea Ovidius din Constanta deruleaza o campanie de prezentare a autobuzelor cu celule de combustie cu hidrogen. Iata programul campaniei

Mai multe informatii despre societatea Solaris si autobuzele fabricate de aceasta pot fi gasite la adresa https:… [citeste mai departe]

Detaliile crimei plănuite de două femei ca să pună mâna pe averea soţului uneia dintre ele. Ce pedepse au primit

Două femei, mamă şi fiică, plănuiau să îl spânzure pe bărbat ca să pună mâna pe averea acestuia. Cel tocmit pentru a executa ”sentinţa” s-a speriat şi a anunţat Poliţia,… [citeste mai departe]


Romania ranks 38th in the Climate Change Performance Index

Publicat:
Romania ranks 38th in the Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI) 2022 published by Germanwatch, and the . The country dropped eight spots from last year when it ranked 30th, at the same time falling from the medium into the low-performing countries, according to Romania-Insider. The CCPI currently evaluates and compares the […] The post Romania ranks 38th in the Climate Change Performance Index appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

