Romania ranks 38th in the Climate Change Performance Index

- Romania‘s National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) announced that only the Romanian schools and kindergartens where more than 60% of the employees are vaccinated against Covid will open with physical presence starting Monday, according to a Romania-Insider. “In the educational units, where…

- Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis announced that he will delay any formal consultations with parliamentary parties for nominating a new prime minister until a majority can be formed, according to Romania Insider. “It is very clear that attempts to form minority governments have not yielded results,…

- Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), a Romanian bank that is part of Erste Bank Group has successfully printed its inaugural green bond issuance of RON 500 mln (EUR 100 mln), continuing its strategy towards expanding its financing sources and contributing to the development of the capital market in Romania,…

- Bucharest‘s 14-day COVID-19 incidence rate reached a record level of 15.1 cases per thousand inhabitants on Wednesday. One month ago, on September 13 the infection rate was ten times lower 1.52 per thousand inhabitants, according to Romania-Insider. The highest infection rate of 17.29 cases per thousand…

- Bucharest entered the red scenario on Wednesday as the city’s COVID-19 incidence rate reached 3.3 per thousand inhabitants, Digi24 reported, quoting Bucharest prefect Antonela Ghita, according to Romania-Insider. In this scenario (at an incidence rate between 3 and 6 per thousand), people need to show…

- Romania‘s President Klaus Iohannis at the 76th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations discussed important topics such as human rights, climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic and its challenges, according to Romania Insider. Iohannis stated at the beginning of his speech that, although…

- Wood & Company Financial Services, a top 10 intermediary on the Romanian stock exchange, is reportedly preparing the listing of the online retailer Elefant.ro through an initial public offering (IPO) at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) through an IPO scheduled for November 2021, stated Ziarul Financiar…

- CTPark Iota, a Romanian company that is part of the Czech group CTP, the leading developer of industrial and logistics spaces in Central and Eastern Europe, will build the new cargo terminal at the Oradea airport in Western Romania, according to Romania-Insider. The total investment is estimated at…