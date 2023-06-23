Republic of Moldova, Romania react to Russia threatening bridge attack

Stiri Recomandate

Vineri e zi scurtă în Cupa Monitorul

Vineri e zi scurtă în Cupa Monitorul

Opt meciuri la masculin și unul din întrecerea feminină s-au disputat, pe parcursul zilei de joi, în Cupa Monitorul. În cel mai interesant joc, puștanul humorean Maximilian Nicoară a repurtat o victorie mare în fața unui jucător atât de complet cum este Sergiu Ceucă. Referitor la ziua de vineri, în ... [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat de 46 de ani din Brașov și-a dat întâlnire cu două tinere de 17 și 23 de ani prin intermediul unei aplicații de dating - Ce a pățit ulterior

Un bărbat de 46 de ani din Brașov și-a dat întâlnire cu două tinere de 17 și 23 de ani prin intermediul unei aplicații de dating - Ce a pățit ulterior

„Din cercetări a reieşit că, în luna iunie 2023, două tinere, de 17 şi 23 de ani,… [citeste mai departe]

Clujenii din Gruia, forțați să umble pe jos pe durata UEFA U21. Primăria îi obligă să-și mute mașinile: „E un abuz cât se poate de clar!”

Clujenii din Gruia, forțați să umble pe jos pe durata UEFA U21. Primăria îi obligă să-și mute mașinile: „E un abuz cât se poate de clar!”

Campionatul European U21 a debutat joi seară, 22 iunie, pe Cluj Arena și stadionul „Dr. Constantin… [citeste mai departe]

(video) Minut de reculegere în Parlament, în memoria lui Victor Pușcaș: A contribuit la elaborarea actelor care au pus temelia statului

(video) Minut de reculegere în Parlament, în memoria lui Victor Pușcaș: A contribuit la elaborarea actelor care au pus temelia statului

Minut de reculegere în Parlament în memoria fostului președinte al Curții Constituționale, Victor Pușcaș. „A contribuit direct… [citeste mai departe]

Ferma Bogdănești: Porți deschise la cireșe

Ferma Bogdănești: Porți deschise la cireșe

Cireșele dodoloațe de la Bogdănești așteaptă să fie culese și degustate de pofticioși și de amatorii de relaxare în sânul naturii. În ciuda problemelor pe care natura le-a creat, în debutul primăverii, pomicultorilor de peste tot, ferma pomicolă de la Bogdănești, cea mai mare și mai modernă din județ, și-a… [citeste mai departe]

Politia de Frontiera: Peste 15.400 de cetateni ucraineni au intrat in Romania in ultimele 24 de ore

Politia de Frontiera: Peste 15.400 de cetateni ucraineni au intrat in Romania in ultimele 24 de ore

In data de 22.06.2023, prin punctele de froshy;ntiera de la nivelul intregii tari au efectuat formalitatile de control atat pe sensul de intrare, cat si pe cel de iesire aproximativ 272.300 de persoane,… [citeste mai departe]

Deputatul Bota Călin: Proiectul campusului pentru învățământ dual din Maramureș este pe lista proiectelor eligibile pentru finanțarea din fonduri europene!

Deputatul Bota Călin: Proiectul campusului pentru învățământ dual din Maramureș este pe lista proiectelor eligibile pentru finanțarea din fonduri europene!

CAMPUSUL PENTRU ÎNVĂȚĂMÂNT DUAL DIN MARAMUREȘ -PE LISTA PROIECTELOR FINANȚATE… [citeste mai departe]

Un tânăr a omorât un bărbat, la Țiplești, apoi a îngropat cadavrul în curtea unei case părăsite: Suspectul, reținut

Un tânăr a omorât un bărbat, la Țiplești, apoi a îngropat cadavrul în curtea unei case părăsite: Suspectul, reținut

Un bărbat de 25 de ani din satul Țiplești din raionul Sîngerei a fost reținut pentru 72 de ore, fiind suspectat că și-ar fi omorât consăteanul de 41… [citeste mai departe]

Andrew Tate se oferă să îl antreneze pe Elon Musk pentru bătaia cu Mark Zuckerberg

Andrew Tate se oferă să îl antreneze pe Elon Musk pentru bătaia cu Mark Zuckerberg

Andrew Tate s-a oferit să îl antreneze pe Elon Musk pentru a lupta în cușcă și a-l învinge pe Mark Zuckerberg, după ce miliardarii au anunțat joi că se vor bate în cadrul unei confruntări de tip MMA, transmite BusinessInsider. Andrew… [citeste mai departe]

Nu contează, bani să iasă! Nunţi pe bandă rulantă vinerea, în post mare, la Biserica Mavrodolu!

Nu contează, bani să iasă! Nunţi pe bandă rulantă vinerea, în post mare, la Biserica Mavrodolu!

La biserica Mavrodolu se fac nunţi în postul Sfinților Apostoli Petru și Pavel, un post important din calendarul ortodox. În plus, și într-o zi de vineri! Astfel, pe data de 16 iunie, la biserica… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Republic of Moldova, Romania react to Russia threatening bridge attack

Publicat:
Republic of Moldova, Romania react to Russia threatening bridge attack

Romania quickly followed Republic of Moldova in condemning possible Russian threats to a bridge connecting Republic of Moldova and Romania announced by Kherson’s self-proclaimed pro-Russian governor, according to Euractiv. In a video recording, the Russian representative in Kherson, , asserted that Russia could target the bridge which links Romania and Republic of Moldova, claiming […] The post Republic of Moldova, Romania react to Russia threatening bridge attack appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Hungarian minority party in Romania complicates PM switch

11:35, 12.06.2023 - The social democrats (PSD) want to continue their collaboration with the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR) within the future Government, but the Hungarian minority party is not cooperating, according to Euractiv. UDMR has refused to take over the Energy Ministry and the European Funds…

Romania postpones Beating Cancer plan

12:10, 01.06.2023 - The launch and implementation of the National Plan to fight cancer has been postponed, Romania‘s Health Minister Alexandru Rafila said in a press conference on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. The Ministry of Health was expected to release the regulations for implementing the plan by June, as mandated…

Romania sees increase in worker protests

10:35, 30.05.2023 - As teachers enter their second week of strikes and protests in Romania, the healthcare and railway transport unions prepare for protests of their own unless the government meets their demands for increased salaries and better working conditions, according to Euractiv. The teachers’ strike began on 22…

Romania, Republic of Moldova to expand Iasi-Ungheni-Chisinau gas pipeline

10:40, 19.05.2023 - Romania and the Republic of Moldova signed a memorandum about the interconnection of natural gas and electricity networks between their countries, through the expansion of the Iasi-Ungheni-Chisinau gas pipeline, according to Euractiv. The cooperation between the two states will focus on concrete projects…

Former Romanian MP expelled from Republic of Moldova

09:25, 02.05.2023 - The authorities in Republic of Moldova sent Cristian Rizea back to Romania after he allegedly prepared and carried out violent actions that aimed to change the constitutional regime of the country, according to a document signed by General Inspectorate for Migration Director Mihail Voda, Euractiv reports.…

Republic of Moldova accuses Russia of meddling ahead of regional vote

15:36, 27.04.2023 - President Maia Sandu accused Russia on Thursday of meddling in Republic of Moldova‘s internal affairs, pointing to an election this weekend in the region of Gagauzia where she said many of those running were Russian agents, Reuters reports. Republic of Moldova barred a Russian regional delegation this…

Ukraine, Romania, Republic of Moldova boost ties at security meeting

10:35, 14.04.2023 - Neighbors Romania, Ukraine, and the Republic of  Moldova signed cooperation agreements in Romania’s capital on Thursday after a trilateral meeting on ways to strengthen security in their Black Sea region to counter threats posed by Russian aggression, according to AP News. The Black Sea Security Conference…

Republic of Moldova outdoor assembly to confirm pro-European orientation

07:40, 11.04.2023 - The president of the Republic of Moldova called on her compatriots on Monday to gather at a mass outdoor assembly next month to endorse her drive for closer integration with Europe, according to Reuters. Republic of Moldova, one of Europe’s poorest countries wedged between Ukraine and Romania, has been…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 22 iunie 2023
USD 4.512
EUR 4.9636
CHF 5.0461
GBP 5.7683
CAD 3.4325
XAU 279.789
JPY 3.1784
CNY 0.6285
AED 1.2284
AUD 3.0656
MDL 0.2523
BGN 2.5378

Urmareste stirile pe: